Patrick Semansky/AP

President Biden is expected to sign a bill this afternoon establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The President and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET at the White House on the creation of the federal holiday.

Juneteenth will be the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, and will become at least the eleventh federal holiday recognized by the US federal government.

The US Office of Personnel Management announced Thursday that most federal employees will observe the holiday on Friday since Juneteenth falls on a Saturday this year.

More on the holiday: Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Only a handful of states currently observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

The legislation, which was passed by Congress on Wednesday, gained momentum following Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd last year. It was also spurred after Democrats won the White House and control of the House of Representatives and the US Senate.