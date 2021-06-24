President Biden just said that a deal has been reached on infrastructure.
The comments outside the West Wing came following a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Veronica Rocha and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
President Biden just said that a deal has been reached on infrastructure.
The comments outside the West Wing came following a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.
From Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
Democratic leaders have come up with a strategy to effectively pressure both wings of their party to fall in line behind the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the reconciliation package – with the hope of sending the bills to President Joe Biden's desk as early as September.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that the House won't approve the bipartisan deal until the Senate passes the reconciliation bill first. That effectively pressures Sen. Joe Manchin and other moderates to fall in line to back the reconciliation proposal if they want to see their bipartisan deal become law.
Progressives, meanwhile, will be under pressure to back the bipartisan deal because it is expected to contain key authorizations of spending measures and an extension of transportation programs set to expire by Sept. 30, according to a Democratic source familiar with the matter.
The carefully choreographed strategy doesn't guarantee the bills will become law – and it is contingent on various Democratic factions falling in line,and for at least 10 Republicans to vote for the bipartisan deal.
A budget resolution must be approved first before Congress can act on the binding reconciliation bill, which cannot be filibustered in the Senate and can be approved on straight party lines.
Roughly, the timeframe could look like this:
Of course, this is all contingent on the bipartisan deal actually coming together and not falling apart.
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
The bipartisan infrastructure proposal agreed to on Wednesday would be approved through the typical legislative process, which means 60 votes would be needed to pass key procedural steps in a body divided 50-50 Democrats and Republicans.
But the approach for Democrats to go it alone on the separate package of President Biden's priorities would be done through a partisan process and would use the budget reconciliation process.
That legislative tool can be approved with just 51 votes and cannot be filibustered if all Democrats fall in line, which is not certain to happen.
Biden was briefed on the outline of the framework on Wednesday evening, according to a source familiar.
In addition to the infrastructure proposal — the American Jobs Plan — the President has also put forward a $1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family called the American Families Plan.
Both proposals are part of the President's effort to revitalize the nation and ensure a more equitable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
From CNN's Kate Sullivan
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday in the Oval Office after White House officials and the senators had a massive breakthrough the night before in their infrastructure negotiations.
Both Republican and Democratic senators said Wednesday evening there was an agreement reached with White House officials and 10 senators on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Though hurdles remain, the announced agreement is a significant development that could pave the way for passage of a chunk of Biden's domestic agenda.
The President had been briefed by his team on the framework and has a "positive" view of what has been put together so far, according to a source familiar with the matter. While Biden wanted to hear more from the group itself when they came to the White House, he plans to use Thursday's meeting to push the process forward, the source said — an implicit signal he will sign off on the framework.
Biden's top aides signed off on where things landed on Wednesday night and that was viewed as a tacit acknowledgment he would be in the same place. But Biden officially getting behind the measure would mark a key milestone and lay the groundwork for the next steps.
A lot of work remains on the policy and drafting side of the proposal. But Biden and his team have grown increasingly bullish on the pathway a bipartisan agreement lays out for moving the full scope of the President's $4 trillion economic agenda.