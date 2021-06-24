Democratic leaders have come up with a strategy to effectively pressure both wings of their party to fall in line behind the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the reconciliation package – with the hope of sending the bills to President Joe Biden's desk as early as September.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that the House won't approve the bipartisan deal until the Senate passes the reconciliation bill first. That effectively pressures Sen. Joe Manchin and other moderates to fall in line to back the reconciliation proposal if they want to see their bipartisan deal become law.

Progressives, meanwhile, will be under pressure to back the bipartisan deal because it is expected to contain key authorizations of spending measures and an extension of transportation programs set to expire by Sept. 30, according to a Democratic source familiar with the matter.

The carefully choreographed strategy doesn't guarantee the bills will become law – and it is contingent on various Democratic factions falling in line,and for at least 10 Republicans to vote for the bipartisan deal.

A budget resolution must be approved first before Congress can act on the binding reconciliation bill, which cannot be filibustered in the Senate and can be approved on straight party lines.

Roughly, the timeframe could look like this:

July into August: The House and Senate both vote on the budget resolution. Senate leaders have told Democrats to prepare for the week of August 9 to approve the budget resolution. That likely means the Senate will vote on the bipartisan bill earlier in July.

September: The Senate votes to approve reconciliation bill. Then, the House takes up both the reconciliation bill and the bipartisan deal. It's possible reconciliation could slip til October.

Of course, this is all contingent on the bipartisan deal actually coming together and not falling apart.