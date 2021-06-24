Follow CNN Politics
Biden says bipartisan deal reached on infrastructure

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Veronica Rocha and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1:30 p.m. ET, June 24, 2021
1 min ago

Bipartisan group of senators tout infrastructure agreement

From CNN's DJ Judd

A bipartisan group of senators took the opportunity to tout what they called “a historic investment infrastructure” at the White House Thursday.

“Listen, I appreciate the fact that the President came out today to express what we all believe, which is we didn't get everything we wanted, but we came up with a good compromise that's going to help the American people,” Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio told reporters. “This is about infrastructure — every president over the past four or five presidents has talked about infrastructure packages. You may recall that President Trump proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure package. Today we are announcing the framework for an historic investment in infrastructure.”

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took her own victory lap, telling reporters, “There are many who say that bipartisanship is dead in Washington, DC, and across this country. But this historic agreement today between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and with the President of the United States shows that when a group of people who are committed with shared values to solving the problems and challenges our country faces, we can use bipartisanship to fix the problems.”

“No one got everything they wanted in the package. We all gave some to get some, because what we did was put first the needs of our country,” Sinema added

“This is important, we've agreed on the price tag, the scope, and how to pay for it. It was not easy to get agreement on all three, but it was essential — it was essential to show the American people that the Senate can function, that we can work in a bipartisan way, and it sends an important message to the world as well, that America can function, can get things done, and particularly on an issue that as Rob mentioned, we've been talking about the need for a large infrastructure package for decades. Today we are delivering,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who’s served as a swing vote in the Senate, also took the opportunity to praise the work from today’s group, telling reporters, “We have an infrastructure package that meets the needs of the country for the 21st century. And I think it's a tremendous opportunity for us to show the rest of the world that we can still get big things done in a bipartisan way and lead the rest of the world.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said the agreement was in the spirit of the late Sen. John Warner, whose funeral Biden spoke at yesterday.

“I mentioned to the President and Susan and I, a number of us, Joe and others yesterday, were at the funeral of my friend John Warner, and my hope is when this framework becomes law, that we do it in the spirit of John Warner, and I would hope that I could convince any colleagues that we name this legislation after him.”

27 min ago

McConnell won't say if he supports bipartisan agreement

From CNN's Ted Barrett

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained silent when asked questions about an infrastructure deal that was reached between a group of bipartisan senators and the White House.

McConnell was headed to a GOP lunch where the deal will be a likely topic of discussion among members who must decide whether to back it. 

10 min ago

Here's what the timeline could look like for a bipartisan infrastructure deal

From Manu Raju and Ted Barrett 

Democratic leaders have come up with a strategy to effectively pressure both wings of their party to fall in line behind the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the reconciliation package – with the hope of sending the bills to President Biden's desk as early as September.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today that the House won't approve the bipartisan deal until the Senate passes the reconciliation bill first. That effectively pressures Sen. Joe Manchin and other moderates to fall in line to back the reconciliation proposal if they want to see their bipartisan deal become law.

Progressives, meanwhile, will be under pressure to back the bipartisan deal because it is expected to contain key authorizations of spending measures and an extension of transportation programs set to expire by Sept. 30, according to a Democratic source familiar with the matter.

The carefully choreographed strategy doesn't guarantee the bills will become law – and it is contingent on various Democratic factions falling in line and for at least 10 Republicans to vote for the bipartisan deal.

A budget resolution must be approved first before Congress can act on the binding reconciliation bill, which cannot be filibustered in the Senate and can be approved on straight party lines.

Roughly, the timeframe could look like this:

  • July into August: The House and Senate both vote on the budget resolution. Senate leaders have told Democrats to prepare for the week of August 9 to approve the budget resolution. That likely means the Senate will vote on the bipartisan bill earlier in July.
  • Most of August: Democrats draft the reconciliation bill during the summer recess.
  • September: The Senate votes to approve reconciliation bill. Then, the House takes up both the reconciliation bill and the bipartisan deal. It's possible reconciliation could slip til October.

Of course, this is all contingent on the bipartisan deal actually coming together and not falling apart.

23 min ago

Biden on bipartisan infrastructure proposal: "We have a deal"

From CNN's Phil Mattingly and DJ Judd

President Biden just said he has agreed to a deal on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of senators.

The President's comments come after both Republican and Democratic senators said Wednesday evening there was an agreement reached with White House officials and 10 senators on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

"I've signed on," Biden said, speaking to reporters outside the West Wing after he met with the bipartisan group of senators.

Biden noted that they made "serious compromises on both ends" and that "we'll see what happens" in the reconciliation bill and the budget process.

“I think it’s really important, and we’ve all agreed, that none of us got what we all wanted, I clearly didn’t get all I wanted, they gave more than, I think they were inclined to give in the first place, but this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done in Congress," Biden said.

Biden, flanked by a group of senators including Democrats Kyrsten Sinema, Jeanne Shaheen, Mark Warner, Joe Manchin and Republicans Rob Portman, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins, told reporters he’d likely offer more fulsome remarks “in the next hour or two,” but admitted negotiations meant that the bipartisan package agreed upon meant sacrificing some more of the “human infrastructure” he’d hoped to pass.

“We did not, they did not, and I understand their position, Republicans and this group did not want to go along with any of my family plan issues, the child care tax credits, the human infrastructure that I talk about, and that, we’ll see what happens in the reconciliation bill in the budget process, and if we can get some compromise there, and if we can’t, see if I can attract all the Democrats to a position that is there, but we’re going to move on a dual track, so that’s all I’m going to say.”

The President thanked the bipartisan senators involved in the effort.

"I want to thank each and every one of them. A lot of us go back a long way. We're used to doing one thing. Give each other our word and that's the end. Nobody questions it. They have my word. I'll stick with what they proposed. And they've given me their word as well. So, where I come from, that's good enough for me," Biden said.

Watch the President:

Read more about the deal here.

6 min ago

Official: Bipartisan infrastructure framework gives Biden chance to push through part of American Jobs Plan

From CNN's John Harwood

The bipartisan infrastructure agreement, if it holds, gives President Biden a chance to deliver on what is — after taming the pandemic — the most important priority of his presidency.

On the surface, the $579B in new infrastructure spending they've agreed to is less than one-fourth of the $2.6T in spending and tax credits Biden requested in his American Jobs Plan. But the compromise only covers a little more than one-third of the elements of the jobs plan.

Of those elements, the tentative deal provides roughly 64% of Biden's request, according to a senior administration official. For example, Democrats gave up the $15B the White House sought for a network of electric vehicle charging stations. They also surrendered $100B Biden wanted to subsidize the purchase of electric vehicles.

But roughly $1.7T of the $2.6T American Jobs Plan request is not addressed in the compromise, according to this official. Which means that those elements — such as $400B for eldercare, for instance — can still be included in the follow-on legislation Democrats aim to pass on a party-line vote.

The follow-on legislation will require its own set of intra-party negotiations. Biden won't get all he wants in that bill either. But the bipartisan deal, if it survives, gives him a chance to get a large portion of it.

Biden ran on the promise to "Build Back Better" by changing the long-term trajectory of the American economy and expanding opportunity for millions of families who've been left behind. With narrow Congressional majorities and disparate views within the Democratic Party, legislation to achieve that always posed a huge challenge. The ease with which he passed his $1.9T Covid-relief plan only obscured the difficulty.

The specific conundrum he has faced is that a segment of Democrats representing more conservative constituencies needed to demonstrate that they were reaching for bipartisan compromise, as Biden himself had pledged to do. Massive resistance from a GOP bent on frustrating him as a means of regaining power makes that an elusive goal.

The Biden White House and Democratic Congressional leaders believe they've found a way to do it in two pieces —a small bipartisan deal followed by a larger Democrats-only one.

Preserving unity for the latter requires preventing the former from crippling Democratic objectives. Democratic negotiators have aimed to do that by narrowing the scope of the compromise they've struck with Republicans.

8 min ago

GOP leaders offer very cautious comments after infrastructure briefing

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Ali Zaslav

Earlier this today, Senate Republican leaders emerging after an hour-long briefing by partisan negotiators, sounded a cautious tone about the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, and were not ready to embrace it or say yet whether they would support it. 

Sen. Rob Portman, a lead negotiator, was asked whether Republican Leader Mitch McConnell seemed to support the framework. The Ohio Republican just reiterated what McConnell has been saying all along that he’s still “listening.”

“He remains open minded and he’s listening still,” Portman said. Adding, “He hasn’t made his decision you should talk to him directly.”

Senate Republican Whip John Thune was also asked if this was a deal he could support.

He responded: “Well, it remains to be seen. We’ll see how the White House reacts today when they present it there. And we’re going to need to socialize it with our members.”

He also said, ”There are a lot of the payfors and the question is whether or not they are scoreable… there are payfors that may or may not be blessed by CBO and the joint committee on taxation. And taxation is actually achieving savings.”

“There are things in there I’d like to see changed, but you know it is an agreement,” said Thune, citing $100 billion in the package for transit that he is concerned would be aimed more at passenger trains on the East Coast than freight rail in other parts of the country. 

Thune also said he thinks it’s too early to know if this is something that could get the support of 60 members and thought there would be discussions about it over the upcoming recess. 

Sen. John Cornyn, Republican From Texas also in GOP leadership, was asked if he’s supports the framework, and he too said he wanted to learn more about the payfors before saying what he would do.

54 min ago

Here's what happens next on infrastructure

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

The bipartisan infrastructure proposal agreed to on Wednesday would be approved through the typical legislative process, which means 60 votes would be needed to pass key procedural steps in a body divided 50-50 Democrats and Republicans.

But the approach for Democrats to go it alone on the separate package of President Biden's priorities would be done through a partisan process and would use the budget reconciliation process.

That legislative tool can be approved with just 51 votes and cannot be filibustered if all Democrats fall in line, which is not certain to happen.

Biden was briefed on the outline of the framework on Wednesday evening, according to a source familiar. 

In addition to the infrastructure proposal — the American Jobs Plan — the President has also put forward a $1.8 trillion federal investment in education, child care and paid family called the American Families Plan.

Both proposals are part of the President's effort to revitalize the nation and ensure a more equitable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more about the infrastructure proposal here.

54 min ago

Biden met with bipartisan senators at the White House today to discuss their infrastructure plan

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with a bipartisan group of senators on Thursday in the Oval Office after White House officials and the senators had a massive breakthrough the night before in their infrastructure negotiations.

Both Republican and Democratic senators said Wednesday evening there was an agreement reached with White House officials and 10 senators on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Though hurdles remain, the announced agreement is a significant development that could pave the way for passage of a chunk of Biden's domestic agenda.

The President had been briefed by his team on the framework and has a "positive" view of what has been put together so far, according to a source familiar with the matter. While Biden wanted to hear more from the group itself when they came to the White House, he plans to use Thursday's meeting to push the process forward, the source said — an implicit signal he will sign off on the framework.

Biden's top aides signed off on where things landed on Wednesday night and that was viewed as a tacit acknowledgment he would be in the same place. But Biden officially getting behind the measure would mark a key milestone and lay the groundwork for the next steps.

A lot of work remains on the policy and drafting side of the proposal. But Biden and his team have grown increasingly bullish on the pathway a bipartisan agreement lays out for moving the full scope of the President's $4 trillion economic agenda.

Read more about the meeting here.