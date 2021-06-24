A bipartisan group of senators took the opportunity to tout what they called “a historic investment infrastructure” at the White House Thursday.

“Listen, I appreciate the fact that the President came out today to express what we all believe, which is we didn't get everything we wanted, but we came up with a good compromise that's going to help the American people,” Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio told reporters. “This is about infrastructure — every president over the past four or five presidents has talked about infrastructure packages. You may recall that President Trump proposing a $2 trillion infrastructure package. Today we are announcing the framework for an historic investment in infrastructure.”

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took her own victory lap, telling reporters, “There are many who say that bipartisanship is dead in Washington, DC, and across this country. But this historic agreement today between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and with the President of the United States shows that when a group of people who are committed with shared values to solving the problems and challenges our country faces, we can use bipartisanship to fix the problems.”

“No one got everything they wanted in the package. We all gave some to get some, because what we did was put first the needs of our country,” Sinema added

“This is important, we've agreed on the price tag, the scope, and how to pay for it. It was not easy to get agreement on all three, but it was essential — it was essential to show the American people that the Senate can function, that we can work in a bipartisan way, and it sends an important message to the world as well, that America can function, can get things done, and particularly on an issue that as Rob mentioned, we've been talking about the need for a large infrastructure package for decades. Today we are delivering,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who’s served as a swing vote in the Senate, also took the opportunity to praise the work from today’s group, telling reporters, “We have an infrastructure package that meets the needs of the country for the 21st century. And I think it's a tremendous opportunity for us to show the rest of the world that we can still get big things done in a bipartisan way and lead the rest of the world.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said the agreement was in the spirit of the late Sen. John Warner, whose funeral Biden spoke at yesterday.

“I mentioned to the President and Susan and I, a number of us, Joe and others yesterday, were at the funeral of my friend John Warner, and my hope is when this framework becomes law, that we do it in the spirit of John Warner, and I would hope that I could convince any colleagues that we name this legislation after him.”