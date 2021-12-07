President Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom — know as the “Quint” group — Tuesday to brief them on his discussion with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement from the Elysee Palace said.

The five leaders “reaffirmed their determination to work together to guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure that its stability and security are guaranteed” the statement said.

“They remain vigilant on the aggressive initiatives which could be taken by Russia towards Ukraine,” it added.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to continue exploring avenues for de-escalation, the statement said, adding that the French leader is due to meet the incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Friday in Paris to examine means to reengage Russia in the Normandy agreement.