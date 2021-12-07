Biden briefed leaders of France, Germany, Italy and UK after Putin call, French presidency says
From CNN’s Joseph Ataman in Paris
President Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom — know as the “Quint” group — Tuesday to brief them on his discussion with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, a statement from the Elysee Palace said.
The five leaders “reaffirmed their determination to work together to guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure that its stability and security are guaranteed” the statement said.
“They remain vigilant on the aggressive initiatives which could be taken by Russia towards Ukraine,” it added.
French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need to continue exploring avenues for de-escalation, the statement said, adding that the French leader is due to meet the incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this Friday in Paris to examine means to reengage Russia in the Normandy agreement.
22 min ago
National security adviser: Biden told Putin that "things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Biden told his Russian counterpart Tuesday the United States is ready to take steps it previously avoided should he decide to move ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.
"Things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now," Biden told Putin, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who briefed reporters following the two-hour summit between the leaders.
A package of US sanctions and non-lethal aid to Ukraine did not prevent Russia from annexing Crimea in 2014, when Biden was serving as vice president and had been handed the Ukraine portfolio by then-President Obama.
Back then, Biden privately advocated for tougher actions against Russia, including sending lethal aid, according to people familiar with the internal dynamics of the Obama administration.
Now, Biden is warning Putin that steps the US avoided seven years ago are in play. That includes tough economic measures, supplying Ukraine with additional material and increasing US troop presence on NATO's eastern flank.
Sullivan declined to lay out in specific terms what steps Biden warned Putin of.
"We would prefer to communicate that directly to the Russians, to not negotiate in public, to not telegraph our punches," he said. "But we are laying out for the Russians in some detail the types of measures that we have in mind. We are also coordinating closely with our European allies on that at a level of deep specificity."
20 min ago
"Lots of space" for "diplomatic off ramps and de-escalation" with Russia, top US general says
From CNN's Oren Liebermann
The top US general said there is “a lot of space” for “diplomatic off ramps and de-escalation” with Russia.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit, Joint Chief Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine was different in “the scale and the scope” than the buildup this past spring.
“We’re monitoring it very closely,” Milley told the audience.
Milley spoke to his European counterparts yesterday as part of the NATO Military Committee.
“I can tell you that there’s a great deal of resolve, but the situation is quite serious and we’ll see where it goes,” he said. “There’s a lot of concern out there.”
24 min ago
National security adviser says Biden was "direct and straightforward" with Putin on Ukraine
From CNN's Allie Malloy
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Biden was “direct and straightforward” in his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Biden conveyed the US will respond to further Russian escalation in Ukraine with “specific robust clear responses” if required.
“He (Biden) reiterated American support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity. He told President Putin directly that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States and our European allies would respond with strong economic measures,” Sullivan said in a briefing Tuesday following the phone call.
“We would provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainian’s above and beyond that which we are already providing. And we would fortify our NATO allies on the eastern flank with additional capabilities in response to such an escalation.”
Biden also told Putin there’s “another option” of “de-escalation and diplomacy” pointing to actions taken following the Cold War.
Sullivan said there was “a lot of give and take” on the call adding, “There was no finger waging. But the President was crystal clear about where the United States stands on all of these issues.”
Sullivan said Biden “welcomed” the opportunity to engage “clearly and directly” with Putin.
Sullivan added that after the call Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK to debrief them and will be speaking the leaders of both houses of congress shortly.
Biden will also speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday.
On next steps, Biden and Putin agreed that their teams would follow up on items discussed Tuesday, Sullivan said.
Sullivan said that in addition to diplomatic channels, the US will also prepare for all contingencies including “through the preparation of specific responses to Russian escalation should they be required."
26 min ago
Here's what Biden and Putin discussed, according to a White House readout of the call
President Biden “voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine” and made clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies “would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation,” according to a White House readout of the call.
“President Biden reiterated his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy. The two presidents tasked their teams to follow up, and the U.S. will do so in close coordination with allies and partners,” the readout said.
The two leaders also discussed “the U.S.-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran.”
The call lasted two hours and one minute. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will brief reporters at 2 p.m. ET from the White House briefing room.
24 min ago
European Union offers "full support" to Ukraine in face of "Russian aggression," commission president says
From CNN’s Arnaud Siad
The European Union “continues to fully support Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Her comments came amid talks between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.
“We will respond to any further aggressions, by scaling-up and expanding existing sanctions,” she added.
She also said the EU was “ready to take additional restrictive measures, in coordination with our partners.”
“The rise of extremism and autocracy can also be a security issue for countries. In this context, we must also speak about the Russian military movements and their massive build-up along Ukraine’s eastern border,” she continued.
“We must protect our societies and democracies from this kind of cynical geopolitical powerplay. And the European Union will respond appropriately to any further aggressions, including breaches of international law and any other malicious action, taken against us or our neighbors, including Ukraine,” she added.
She said the EU’s response would take the form of “a robust scaling up and expansion of existing sanctions regimes.”
“To be very clear: we would rather engage constructively with Moscow, but it depends on them. And currently, it is Russia’s deliberate choices and aggressive actions that continue to destabilize security in Europe,” she said.
1 min ago
Ukraine defense minister urged Biden to stand firm against Moscow ahead of call with Putin
"If I can advise President Biden I would like to ask him... to articulate to Mr. Putin that no red lines from the Kremlin side could be here. The red line is here in Ukraine and the civilized world will react without any hesitation," Reznikov said.
"The idea, don't provoke Russia will not work," he added.
Biden's national security adviser will speak to reporters about the Putin call at 2 p.m. ET
From CNN's From Kevin Liptak
Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan plans to brief reporters this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET from the White House.
President Biden, meanwhile, will speak this afternoon with leaders from Europe following his high-stakes video conference with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
The White House says Biden will speak with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom.
He spoke to the same group on Monday ahead of his call with Putin. "The leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a coordinated and comprehensive approach in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," a White House official said.
1 min ago
A video from the Putin-Biden call was released earlier today
From CNN's Zahra Ullah
Russian state TV broadcasted the first pictures of the Biden-Putin video call.
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be heard greeting one another.
Putin is heard saying "Greetings, Mr. President."
In the clip that was shared by state media, Biden said: "Hello, good to see you again. I.. unfortunately, last time we didn't get to see one another at the G20. I hope the next time we meet we do it in person."
A female consecutive translator can be heard translating Biden's comments to Putin.