The latest on the Biden presidency

Meg Wagner Melissa Mahtani Veronica Rocha
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Updated 2:49 PM EST, Tue February 2, 2021

What you need to know

  • President Biden is expected to sign a round of immigration-related executive orders today. Here’s a look at the orders Biden has signed so far.
  • The White House is also pushing to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 bipartisan relief package, but a group of GOP senators has offered a $600 billion counterproposal
  • House impeachment managers laid out their case against former President Trump in a pre-trial legal brief filed today. They accuse Trump of stirring up violence against Congress in an attempt to upend the peaceful transfer of power. 
The White House is freeing up Hurricane Maria-related funding to Puerto Rico

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during today’s press briefing that the Biden administration is working to release climate disaster-related aid and change the terms of aid going to Puerto Rico. 

“Today … the administration is releasing $1.3 billion dollars in aid allocated by Congress to Puerto Rico that can be deployed to protect against future climate disasters,” Psaki said.

“In partnership with the Puerto Rico Department of Public Housing, the administration is also working to remove onerous restrictions put in place by the last administration on nearly $5 billion in additional funds,” she continued.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi indicated last week that he’d been in touch with the Biden White House about releasing the aid, much of which has been held up since it was allocated by Congress in 2017. 

Biden will visit State Department on Thursday and speak about foreign policy

From CNN's Kate Sullivan 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed President Biden will visit the State Department on Thursday and deliver remarks. 

“He will thank the men and women of the national security workforce for their service to our country, and deliver remarks about reclaiming America’s role in the world,” Psaki said a Tuesday White House briefing. 

Psaki noted the visit was planned for earlier in the week but rescheduled because of the snow. 

Biden plans to deliver his most substantive foreign policy remarks since becoming president, according to a senior administration official, marking his opening attempt at pivoting away from his predecessor’s “America First” approach to the world.

US secretary of state: US "deeply concerned by" Navalny's jail sentence 

From CNN'S Jennifer Hansler
Alexei Navalny appears at Moscow City Court on February 2.
PHOTO: Moscow City Court Press Office/TASS via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the “United States is deeply concerned by Russian authorities’ decision to sentence opposition figure Aleksey Navalny to two years and eight months imprisonment, replacing his suspended sentence with jail time.”

“Like every Russian citizen, Mr. Navalny is entitled to the rights provided in the Russian constitution, and Russia has international obligations to respect equality before the law and the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” Blinken said in a statement Tuesday.

“We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as the hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights, including the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.”

“Even as we work with Russia to advance U.S. interests, we will coordinate closely with our allies and partners to hold Russia accountable for failing to uphold the rights of its citizens,” he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Blinken’s remarks when asked about Navalny during the White House press briefing.

Who is Navalny? Navalny was detained two weeks ago upon his return to Moscow from Berlin, accused of failing to meet his parole terms under a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement – a case he has dismissed as politically motivated.

A perennial thorn in President Vladimir Putin’s side, Navalny had spent five months in Germany recovering from Novichok poisoning before his return to Moscow on Jan. 17. He has blamed the attack on Russian security services and Putin himself, accusations that the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

You can read more about his case here.

Pete Buttigieg becomes first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary

From CNN's Clare Foran
PHOTO: Kevin Lamarque/Pool/Getty Images

The Senate just voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary by a vote of 86-13.

Buttigieg’s confirmation elevates the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to a top post in the federal government. Buttigieg will be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.

The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

The Senate is set to vote later in today to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary.

Sen. Manchin says he will vote to move forward with budget resolution

From CNN's Clare Foran
PHOTO: Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, announced Tuesday in a statement from his office that he will vote to move forward with the budget resolution.

“I will vote to move forward with the budget process because we must address the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis. But let me be clear – and these are words I shared with President Biden – our focus must be targeted on the COVID-19 crisis and Americans who have been most impacted by this pandemic. The President remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward. I will only support proposals that will get us through and end the pain of this pandemic. For the sake of the country, we must work together with laser focus to defeat the COVID-19 crisis, support our neighbors and communities who continue to suffer and get back to a more normal life as quickly as possible,” he said in the statement.

Trump's lawyers argue Senate can't vote to convict him because he's no longer in office 

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Jim Acosta
PHOTO: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team argued Tuesday that Trump cannot be convicted by the Senate because he is no longer in office.

Trump’s lawyers filed a 14-page response to the House’s impeachment on Tuesday, in its first filing ahead of next week’s Senate impeachment trial.

Trump’s team argued both that the Senate cannot vote to impeach Trump when he no longer holds office, as well as that Trump’s speech about the election and before the Jan. 6 riots is protected by the First Amendment.

“The constitutional provision requires that a person actually hold office to be impeached. Since the 45th President is no longer ‘President,’ the clause ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for…’ is impossible for the Senate to accomplish,” Trump’s team wrote.

The legal filing briefly touched on Trump’s baseless and false claims that the election was stolen from him, disputing that his claims were false but arguing they were protected speech nevertheless.

“After the November election, the 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect, since with very few exceptions, under the convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic ‘safeguards’ states election laws and procedures were changed by local politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures,” Trump’s lawyers wrote. “Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President’s statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false.”

Trump also denied the charge that his rhetoric on Jan. 6 incited the mob that attacked the Capitol in a deadly riot. 

“It is denied that the phrase ‘if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore’ had anything to do with the action at the Capitol as it was clearly about the need to fight for election security in general, as evidenced by the recording of the speech,” his team wrote.

The House managers, meanwhile, laid out their case against Trump in an 80-page pre-trial legal brief filed Tuesday morning, in which they accused Trump of stirring up violence against Congress in an attempt to upend the peaceful transfer of power. They also provided a constitutional defense for holding an impeachment trial of a former president.

Biden and Treasury Secretary Yellen will join Senate Democrats' virtual lunch

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Biden will both virtually join the Senate Democrats’ virtual lunch today, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office.

They are expected to discuss the administration’s Covid relief package.  

Biden is looking to pass his $1.9 trillion proposal in Congress, which augments many of the measures in Congress’ historic $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill from lat March and in the $900 billion legislation from December, which was scaled back to garner support from Senate Republicans.

Read more about Biden’s proposal here.

What questions do you have about the next Covid-19 stimulus plan?

Republicans and the Biden administration remain at odds over the next Covid-19 stimulus bill.

CNN’s congressional correspondent Ryan Nobles will be live with the latest updates on the plans and the path forward. What questions do you have for him?

GOP senator says Biden wouldn’t commit to reconciliation or dropping price tag of Covid relief package

From CNN's Manu Raju and Kevin Liptak

A Republican senator said President Biden was fully engaged in the policy discussion last night, but didn’t commit to either using reconciliation or not using that process to advance a Covid relief package without GOP votes.

Asked if Biden indicated a willingness to drop the $1.9 trillion price tag, the senator told CNN: “I think he himself wants to come down and wants to work with us. I don’t know about his team.”

More on yesterday’s meeting: Biden hosted Republican senators for two hours in the Oval Office to hear out their proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill drastically less expensive than the $1.9 trillion measure he is pushing.

Afterward, the lawmakers emerged to describe the meeting as “cordial,” “frank” and “useful.” But they did not suggest Biden had come down from his figure, nor did they announce they were willing to meet him at a new number.

In a statement released after the Republicans left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting was “substantive and productive” and there were areas of agreement. But Psaki made it clear that if no bipartisan deal is within reach, Democrats going it alone through the process known as reconciliation is a possibility.

Schumer: Senate "will vote to proceed on budget resolution this afternoon"

From CNN's Clare Foran
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on the Senate floor on Tuesday, February 2.
PHOTO: Senate TV

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech that the Senate “will vote to proceed on the budget resolution this afternoon,” setting the stage for reconciliation if Democrats don’t get bipartisan buy in for their Covid relief package.

“We are not going to dilute, to dither, to delay, Schumer said, “the Senate must move forward today with a vote to begin debate on the budget resolution and I’m optimistic that the motion to proceed will pass.”

Budget reconciliation is a procedural shortcut that would allow Democrats to pass relief without any Republican votes.

The reconciliation process was set up as part of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act to make it faster and easier to pass legislation related to spending, taxes, and debt, because debate on the bills is limited to 20 hours and can be passed on a simple majority vote.

Budget reconciliation allows lawmakers to bypass the 60-vote threshold typically required for breaking filibusters and moving legislation forward.

Schumer also praised Alejandro Mayorkas and Pete Buttigieg, who the Senate is on track to confirm today to be Department of Homeland Security secretary and Transportation secretary, respectively.

And he paid his respects to the late US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, saying, “may his memory live forever as a model of service to our nation, selflessness in the line of duty and courage in the face of danger.”

State Department formally calls Myanmar military takeover a coup

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood
Military vehicles are seen along a street in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 2.
PHOTO: STR/AFP/Getty Images

The State Department has formally determined that the military takeover in Myanmar constitutes a coup d’état, a designation that requires the US to cut its foreign assistance to Myanmar’s government.

“After careful review of the facts and circumstances, we have assessed that Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Burma’s ruling party, and Win Myint, the duly elected head of government, were deposed in a military coup on February 1,” a State Department official said. “We continue to call on the Burmese military leadership to release them and all other detained civil society and political leaders immediately and unconditionally.”

“In addition, we will undertake a broader review of our assistance programs to ensure they align with recent events,” the official said. “At the same time, we will continue programs that benefit the people of Burma directly, including humanitarian assistance and democracy support programs that benefit civil society. A democratic civilian led government has always been Burma’s best opportunity to address the problems the country faces.”

“As President Biden has said, we will take action against those responsible, including through a careful review of our current sanctions posture as it relates to Burma’s military leaders and companies associated with them,” they said.

Myanmar’s armed forces seized control of the country Monday after detaining top government figures, including leader Suu Kyi, came after months of increasing friction between the civilian government and the powerful military, known as the Tatmadaw, over alleged election irregularities.

The official said that “very little” foreign assistance goes to Myanmar’s government and “the government of Burma, including the Burmese military, is already subject to a number of foreign assistance restrictions, including statutory restrictions on military assistance, due to its human rights record.”

What we know about Biden's task force to reunite families separated at the US-Mexico border

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

President Biden is expected to establish a task force designed to reunite families separated at the US-Mexico border, according to senior administration officials.

During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged to set up a task force focused on identifying and reunifying families separated at the US-Mexico border under the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy. The administration’s new task force stems from that promise.

The task force will be chaired by the Department of Homeland Security secretary and work across the US government, along with partners, to find parents separated from their children under the former administration. CNN previously reported that first lady Jill Biden is expected to take an active role in the task force.

It will be charged with identifying all children separated from their parents or legal guardians on the southern border, facilitating and enabling the reunification of children with their families, and providing regular reports to the President, including one containing recommendations.

The consequences of the “zero tolerance” policy which led to the separation of thousands of families are still felt today. Lawyers are unable to reach the parents of 611 children who had been split from their families by US border officials between 2017 and 2018, according to the latest court filing in an ongoing family separation case.

“The Biden administration is committed to remedying this awful harm the Trump administration inflicted on families,” a senior administration official said, calling the policy a “moral failure” and “national shame.”

The Justice Department also officially rescinded the policy last week in a memo to federal prosecutors, even though it had already been ended.

Cases of separated families will be examined on an individual basis to determine next steps. “The goal of the task force is one to identify, but two to make recommendations as to how the families can be united, taking into account the menu of options that exist under immigration law,” the official said.

Read more about what we know and don’t know about family separations.

Democrats' impeachment managers say Trump "threatened the constitutional system"

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju
House Impeachment managers accompany the formal Articles of Impeachment of former President Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 25.
PHOTO: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The House impeachment managers argue former President Donald Trump should be convicted for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last month and barred from holding future office, charging that his actions “threatened the constitutional system that protects the fundamental freedoms we cherish.”

The House managers laid out their case against Trump in a pre-trial legal brief filed on Tuesday morning, in which they accused Trump of stirring up violence against Congress in an attempt to upend the peaceful transfer of power, as well as provided a constitutional defense for holding an impeachment trial of a former president.

“President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is unmistakable,” the House impeachment team wrote. “President Trump’s effort to extend his grip on power by fomenting violence against Congress was a profound violation of the oath he swore. If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be.” 

The House’s brief is the first of several legal filings ahead of the start of the trial on Feb. 9. Trump’s response to the trial summons, in which he is expected to argue that the trial is unconstitutional, is due at 12 p.m. ET today.

The legal briefings will provide the backdrop for a case in which the House impeachment managers face a skeptical Senate Republican conference. Last week, 45 of the 50 GOP senators voted to support dismissing the trial on constitutional grounds, a sign that the 67 votes required for conviction are unlikely to materialize.

In their brief today, the House managers pushed back on those Republican claims, arguing that there is ample history and precedent to hold a trial for Trump.

“There is no ‘January Exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution,” the managers wrote. “A president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last.”

House Democrats noted that Trump was impeached while he still was president, pushing back on Senate Republican arguments that Congress cannot impeach a former official. Still, they argued there’s precedent for impeaching former officials, too, as there have been a handful of cases in US history.

The House’s impeachment brief also made the case for the Senate to bar Trump from holding future office. If the Senate convicts Trump, which requires a two-thirds majority, it can also hold a vote to prevent him from holding office again.

“Constitutional history, text, and structure, as well as prior Congressional practice, all confirm that the Senate has jurisdiction to try President Trump,” the managers wrote. “So does common sense. While sworn to faithfully execute the laws—and to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution—President Trump incited insurrection against the United States government. His conduct endangered the life of every single Member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security.” 

You can read the full brief here.

Democratic senator says there's "not enough support on either side" on Trump censure resolution

From CNN's Kristin Wilson, Alison Main, Ali Zaslav and Lauren Fox
Sen. Tim Kaine speaks during a Senate Committee on Foreign Relations hearing in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2020.
PHOTO: Erin Schaff/AFP/Getty Images

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said that the censure resolution against former President Trump that he and Maine Republican Susan Collins have drafted doesn’t have enough support, from either side of the aisle.

“We don’t have enough support on the Republican side because they don’t want to bar Trump from running from office, and I don’t have enough support on the Democratic side because for most of my colleagues it’s impeachment or nothing,” he said. “I’m very worried about going through this trial and having the punchline at the end of it, Trump acquitted again.”

Kaine said that unless there’s a path for this to be successful in the Senate, they will not file the resolution.

“My hope is maybe republicans will see some evidence in that trial where they’ll say, well, like, even if I’m not voting to convict, this is repulsive. Maybe some Democrats will say, boy, we’re not going to get the votes to convict, we need to come up with something else. So the idea is out on the table, people understand that they understand what it will do. Right now there’s not enough support on either side,” he said.

More on this effort: Kaine said last week that he drafted a resolution to censure Trump for his actions ahead of the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the US Capitol, a method some think would be a faster way to hold Trump accountable than an impeachment trial.

Collins, who is working with Kaine on the resolution, said last week she thought it was beneficial to look for another way to condemn Trump’s actions “with regard to the riot and the pressure that he put on state officials” that “might” be able to garner bipartisan support — as Trump’s conviction is “extremely unlikely.”

Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, however, threw cold water on the proposal telling reporters, “This is much, much more serious than anything that we’ve ever seen in our lifetime and it’s really the purpose of having the articles of impeachment in the Constitution,” he said, adding, “it’s really a mechanism or tool, if you will to deter it.”

“We all want to make sure that no one ever does this again, never thinks about doing something like a seditious insurrection such as that,” said the West Virginia Democrat.

Without a power-sharing agreement, Senate GOP wields power in the minority

From CNN's Alex Rogers
Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on January 19, in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary committee chairman Lindsey Graham has declined to schedule a confirmation hearing for attorney general nominee Merrick Garland until after the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, the latest example of Republicans wielding power in the Senate despite being in the minority. 

Sen. Dick Durbin, the incoming chair of the Judiciary committee, urged Graham yesterday to proceed with Garland’s nomination hearing on Feb. 8, but Graham refused. In a letter released last night, Graham said that a “one-day hearing” starting the day before the trial was “insufficient,” arguing that previous attorney general nominees received two-day hearings. 

“When the Senate’s focus is required to consider whether to bar a former president from being reelected, other business must stop,” wrote Graham. “Proceeding with the confirmation of an attorney general and the impeachment of a former president at the same time would give neither the attention required.”

What happens now? Graham could delay the hearing for weeks until the party leaders strike a power-sharing agreement that would give Democrats control of committees in the 50-50 Senate. Democrats hold the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break tie votes in the Senate.

A fight over the future of the legislative filibuster delayed negotiations for an agreement, but the Senate leadership now believes a power-sharing deal could come as soon as today.

GOP senator weighs in on yesterday's Covid-19 relief meeting with Biden

From CNN's Sam Fossum 
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Republican senators to discuss a coronavirus relief plan at the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1.
PHOTO: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who was one of the ten GOP senators that met with President Biden Monday evening, weighed in on the Oval Office discussion.

Speaking to CBS this morning, he said Biden promised his team would send the senators more detailed data on why the administration believes a $1.9 trillion dollar relief package is needed, and the senators promised to do the same for their smaller $618 billion proposal. 

“It set the stage for going forward,” Cassidy said. “Ideally, if we have a common set of facts we come to a common perception of how much need there is and therefore how much to spend.

When asked if he think bipartisanship is possible, Cassidy said: “I sure hope so.”

He continued: “It seems like we should be able to come together but it would start with having a common set of facts and suppositions by which we can make our decisions.”

More on the GOP plan: The Republican proposal represents the most significant response yet to the White House’s planned package, though with a price tag more than a trillion dollars less than the Democratic plan, the GOP proposal will likely face opposition from congressional Democrats.

The White House, however, signaled an openness to compromising on some parts of Biden’s plan on Sunday. The counterproposal includes a total of $160 billion for vaccine development and distribution, testing and tracing, and treatment and supplies, including the production and deployment of personal protective equipment.

Trump's impeachment trial starts in one week. These key pre-trial events are happening today.

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Manu Raju

The House impeachment managers are expected provide a detailed legal analysis in their pre-trial legal brief, due at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, about the constitutionality of charging Trump with incitement of insurrection, why he should be disqualified from holding future office and why it’s constitutional to convict Trump as a former President, in an effort to rebut what’s emerged as the primary reason Senate Republicans have cited to acquit Trump.

The House’s pretrial impeachment brief on Tuesday will also lay the legal groundwork for a case in which the managers plan to illustrate the horrors of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in visceral detail and to tie the carnage back to the Trump’s words and actions, sources say.

Trump’s legal team is also scheduled to file its response to the impeachment trial summons on Tuesday at noon ET after five of Trump’s lawyers left his team on Saturday amid a dispute about legal strategy and whether to argue baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

Adding to some of the friction that resulted in the former President parting ways with Butch Bowers, who was expected to be a lead attorney, was Trump’s opposition to the cost. Bowers wanted to charge him $3 million for expenses related to the upcoming trial, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Trump hired two new lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce Castor, on Sunday, and his team is expected to argue that trying a former president is unconstitutional.

What we still don’t know about the trial: The House impeachment managers are still considering whether to call witnesses as part of their case, one of the key looming questions that will dictate how long the trial will last.

That effort is bumping up against a desire from both Democratic and Republican senators to quickly conclude the trial within a matter of days to keep the Senate’s focus on taking up Covid relief legislation and confirming Biden’s nominees.

Democrats are moving ahead without Republicans on Covid-19 relief. Here's where things stand in Congress. 

From CNN's Lauren Fox and the hill team

Democrats are moving now to fast-track a Covid-19 relief package. If Republicans want to come along, great. Democrats are arguing Republicans can vote for budget reconciliation, a procedural shortcut that would allow Democrats to pass the relief without any GOP votes. 

If Republicans don’t like the plan, they can keep talking to the White House, but the underlying takeaway from the meeting last night – and all the messages from the White House in the days before that – is the President is only willing to negotiate so much.

Republicans’ $618 billion proposal with no state and local funding is not going to cut it. Period. The end.

Bottom line: Biden has the House. Biden has the Senate. He has a procedural process that gives him the chance that pass a $1.9 trillion relief package with just Democratic votes and conveniently, it’s a process that Republicans used just four years ago to jam through a tax plan and try to repeal Obamacare. Democrats are making a two-pronged calculation:

  • 1. That they aren’t doing anything Republicans haven’t done
  • 2. Their plan is going to be popular with voters and no one is going to care how they got there

We will see on the second point, but when you are talking about giving people direct checks, expanding unemployment insurance, giving people more money to buy food and raising the minimum wage to $15, you aren’t talking about unpopular ideas. Democratic aides tell CNN over and over again this isn’t repealing Obamacare. They are giving people something, not taking something away and that’s emboldened members to act swiftly and decisively and not give in to talk that they have to unify the country by bringing Republicans onboard with a plan. 

That doesn’t mean that the impact this could have on the debt and deficit isn’t real. That doesn’t mean that Republicans aren’t going to argue that this plan isn’t needed. It’s true that there is still billions from the last package that hasn’t gone out the door. Many Republicans argue it’s irresponsible to spend more when you don’t even know what you need. Those are arguments they can make to the public. But, Democrats are feeling confident that they can win that public fight.

A bit on the mechanics: One Democratic aide familiar with the Senate’s process tells me that the plan is for the House and Senate Committees to work in coordination over the next week and a half to hammer out legislative text. Throughout the drafting, Democrats in the Senate will be consulting with the Senate parliamentarian to make sure their plans are actually allowed under the rules that govern reconciliation. The House will vote to pass the plan first. Then, the Senate will move.

Before the Senate goes to the floor, they will engage in multiple meetings with Senate Republican staff and the Senate parliamentarian on the merits of each provision they want included and whether the provisions meets the strict rules of what can be allowed through reconciliation. The fight over the minimum wage is expected to be a massive one here, but there will be others as well. This process happens in private over several meetings, but it’s crucial to determining the scope of what Democrats can do.

Biden's Department of Homeland Security secretary to be confirmed today

 From CNN's Geneva Sands
Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on January 19, in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Bill Clark/Pool/Getty Images

The final Senate confirmation vote for Department of Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to happen today.

The vote, originally scheduled for Monday, was pushed due to the winter storm that hit the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, which is impacting flights of senators coming into town, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office.

Mayorkas’ nomination was moving through the Senate but was stalled last week by Republicans who argued that the nominee hasn’t been properly vetted on immigration issues. On Thursday, his nomination successfully cleared a procedural hurdle and a final vote on confirmation is on track for Tuesday.

That puts Mayorkas’ start behind his predecessors. Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama had confirmed secretaries on their first days in office.

While DHS political appointees have begun to fill out their jobsaccording to department officials, leadership roles continue to be filled by officials in acting capacities – a trend that was ubiquitous during the Trump administration.

Another DHS official said the delayed confirmation was “more of the same,” as acting officials have led the department for much of the past four years.

Once confirmed, Mayorkas will be responsible for repairing a department that’s been rattled by leadership turnover and vacancies for the better part of the last four years. The department has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was ousted in spring 2019.

Here’s a look at the Cabinet members that have been confirmed so far.

White House will move forward with immigration executive actions today. Here's what Biden is expected to sign.

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Paul LeBlanc
President Joe Biden signs executive orders on health care in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 28.
PHOTO: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden will sign three executive orders today that take aim at his predecessor’s hardline immigration policies and try to rectify the consequences of those policies, including by establishing a task force designed to reunite families separated at the US-Mexico border, according to senior administration officials.

The latest orders build upon the actions taken in Biden’s first days in office and begin to provide a clearer picture of the administration’s immigration priorities.

“President Trump was so focused on the wall that he did nothing to address the root cause of why people are coming to our southern border. It was a limited, wasteful and naive strategy, and it failed,” one senior administration official said. “President Biden’s approach is to deal with immigration comprehensively, fairly, and humanely.”

Hours into his presidency, Biden moved to swiftly undo many Trump administration policies in a series of executive actions. He also sent an immigration bill to Congress. But his administration has already faced legal hurdles in implementing those policies. Last week, for example, a federal judge temporarily blocked Biden’s 100-day pause on deportations, as the case proceeds.

Legal challenges are likely to continue to dog the administration as it sets forth its immigration agenda. On Tuesday, Biden is expected to follow his first-day actions by tackling family separation, the root causes of migration, and the legal immigration system.

These are the executive actions Biden has signed so far on immigration:

  • “Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.” Strengthens DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children.
  • “Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to the United States.” Reverses the Trump administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.
  • “Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities.” Undoes Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement.
  • “Proclamation on the Termination of Emergency With Respect to the Southern Border of the United States and Redirection of Funds Diverted to Border Wall Construction.” Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it.
  • “Reinstating Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians.” Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a haven in the United States until June 30, 2022.