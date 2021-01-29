Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden presidency

Live Updates

The latest on the Biden presidency

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, January 29, 2021
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
52 min ago

Three new lawyers added to Trump’s impeachment defense, boosting team to five

From CNN’s Kara Scannell

Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images
Pete Marovich/Pool/Getty Images

With about 10 days until his second impeachment trial is set to begin, former President Donald Trump added three additional criminal defense lawyers to bring the current team to five attorneys. 

Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, two prominent South Carolina defense lawyers, have agreed to defend Trump along with Joshua Howard, a North Carolina defense lawyer. 

“We’re on the team,” Harris confirmed to CNN Friday. CNN previously reported that Gasser and Harris, law firm partners, had been approached. Harris confirmed the legal team is now five attorneys but declined to comment on whether they will add additional lawyers.

Harris referred questions to Butch Bowers, the South Carolina lawyer who is spearheading the defense. 

“He’s putting it together. He’s making assignments,” Harris said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Howard disclosed in a court filing that he had joined Trump’s defense, asking a judge to postpone an arraignment citing his need to be in Washington for the foreseeable future. 

 “Counsel for the defendant has accepted a position on the defense team handling the pending impeachment trial of former President Trump before the United States Senate. As such, counsel is obliged to spend roughly then next month in Washington, DC focused entirely and exclusively on the matter of historical and Constitutional significance,” he wrote. 

Howard and Gasser could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Deborah Barbier, a South Carolina litigator, joined the team earlier this week. She has worked closely on several high-profile cases with Harris and Gasser. All three are former federal prosecutors. Gasser served as the interim US attorney for South Carolina earlier in this career. 

1 hr 41 min ago

Here's a look at Biden and Harris' schedule today

President Biden focused on health care yesterday, and reopened enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges as part of two health care executive actions he signed.

He was expected to focus on immigration today, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during yesterday's press briefing that the President's actions on immigration are being pushed back to next week.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to receive an economic briefing from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen today, as the Biden administration continues to push for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package and battle the economic ramifications of the pandemic.

Yellen was confirmed earlier this week by Congress, and is the first woman in American history to hold the position.

Here's a look at the key White House events to watch today:

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing
  • 11 a.m. ET: The White House Covid response team holds a virtual briefing
  • 11 a.m. ET: Biden and Harris receive an economic briefing from Treasury Secretary Yellen
  • 2 p.m. ET: Biden will visit Walter Reed Military hospital
1 hr 44 min ago

Pelosi addresses security threats and divisions in Congress as Biden aims to push bipartisan agenda

From CNN's Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on January 28.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference on January 28. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that she's committed to addressing the concerns of her colleagues over security but said that effort is hampered because "the enemy is within the House of Representatives," referencing the rhetoric and behavior of some Republican members of Congress.

Pelosi was asked about how members are concerned for their own security in the wake of the Capitol attack and violent rhetoric from other members, following a letter more than 30 lawmakers signed asking for more flexibility regarding the use of congressional allowance for personal security in their home districts and other security related requests.

Pelosi also cited a security review currently being conducted by retired Lt. General Russel Honoré, with whom she met on Thursday to receive an initial assessment.

"So we want to have a scientific approach to how we protect members," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "I do believe and I have said this all along we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the enemy is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside."

When pressed by reporters about what she meant by that comment, Pelosi said, "it means that we have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened violence on other members of Congress."

Pelosi did not clarify which lawmakers she was referencing. US Capitol Police had investigated an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was stopped from bringing a concealed gun onto the House floor last week, sources told CNN, the first time a member of Congress has been discovered with a firearm by the metal detectors now set up outside the legislative chamber.

In response to the letter requesting additional resources and flexibility for security, Pelosi said Thursday the concerns in a letter from lawmakers requesting more flexibility for using their congressional allowances has already been addressed.

The developments come as President Biden continues to pursue a bipartisan deal over his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal. Now that Democrats control both chambers and the White House, Biden is pushing for the big steps he says are needed to address immediate needs and control the coronavirus pandemic. He also plans to lay out an economic recovery plan in coming weeks that aims to create jobs and combat the climate crisis, among other measures.

White House officials privately acknowledge, however, the bill will need to be pared down to secure Republican support after GOP lawmakers balked at the price tag.

53 min ago

Despite stalemate, Biden is still seeking bipartisan coronavirus relief package

From Jeremy Diamond, Kate Sullivan, Phil Mattingly, Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

People with appointments wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-up public health vaccination site on Tuesday, January 26, in Los Angeles.
People with appointments wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a walk-up public health vaccination site on Tuesday, January 26, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Biden is continuing to chase a bipartisan deal over his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, but White House officials privately acknowledge the bill will need to be pared down to secure Republican support after GOP lawmakers balked at the price tag.

It's not clear how much the White House will be willing to lower the price tag and whether that will be enough to secure Republican support. And even as they acknowledge that reality, Biden administration officials and congressional Democrats are increasingly skeptical a bipartisan deal can be reached.

Several key Republican senators are also raising questions about whether the White House is serious about a bipartisan deal.

Biden has repeatedly said a bipartisan deal is his preference, but his aides have also stressed the urgent need for economic relief and the new Democratic majority in the Senate is considering a rare procedural tactic known as reconciliation to jam major parts of the legislation through along party lines.

Sources said the reality of the White House's economic team and congressional Democrats pressing for speed and scale has started to settle in on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Here's a look at some key items proposed in Biden's rescue package:

Beefed-up stimulus payments: The plan calls for sending another $1,400 per person to eligible recipients. This money would be in addition to the $600 payments that were approved by Congress in December and sent out earlier this month — for a total of $2,000.

The new payments would go to adult dependents that were left out of the earlier rounds, like some children over the age of 17. It would also include households with mixed immigration status, after the first round of $1,200 checks left out the spouses of undocumented immigrants who do not have Social Security Numbers.

Enhanced unemployment aid: Biden would increase the federal boost the jobless receive to $400 a week, from the $300 weekly enhancement contained in Congress' relief package from December. He would also extend the payments, along with two key pandemic unemployment programs, through September. This applies to those in the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program who have exhausted their regular state jobless payments and in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and certain people affected by the pandemic.

Lawmakers only provided an additional 11 weeks of support in the December package, which will last until March.

Rental assistance and eviction moratorium: The plan would provide $25 billion in rental assistance for low- and moderate-income households who have lost jobs during the pandemic. That's in addition to the $25 billion lawmakers provided in December.

Another $5 billion would be set aside to help struggling renters to pay their utility bills. Biden is also calling for $5 billion to help states and localities assist those at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The plan would extend the federal eviction moratorium, set to expire at the end of January, to Sept. 30, as well as allow people with federally-guaranteed mortgages to apply for forbearance until Sept. 30.

1 hr 47 min ago

Here's what Biden's executive order on the Affordable Care Act means for you

From CNN's Tami Luhby

Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

President Biden has promised to make health care more affordable and available. His executive order yesterday takes one immediate step in that direction.

As a result of his action, the Department of Health and Human Services is set to reopen enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchange between Feb. 15 and May 15.

This would give Americans who missed the most recent sign-up period, which ended Dec. 15, access to Obamacare policies — and to federal assistance to pay for them. Roughly 15 million uninsured people could benefit, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Nearly 9 million of them could qualify for free or subsidized coverage, according to the Foundation. Individuals making up to about $51,000 and families of four earning up to about $104,800 are eligible for subsidies.

Some 36 states use the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, for enrollment. But most, if not all, of the states that run their own marketplaces are also expected to launch special sign-up periods, according to a White House official.

Still, it's unclear how many people will take advantage of the chance to select an Obamacare policy.

The Biden administration is promising to conduct a "robust outreach" effort to make these folks aware of the opportunity and help them sign up, the official said. It will include paid advertising, direct outreach to consumers and partnerships with community organizations.

3 hr 9 min ago

Biden's executive actions on immigration pushed to next week

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Maegan Vasquez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s press briefing that President Biden’s actions on immigration are being pushed back to next week.

CNN reported earlier Thursday that though White House officials discussed having Biden sign a round of immigration-related executive orders as soon as this Friday, it appeared likely those will be pushed until next week.

“In terms of our overarching agenda and approach to immigration — you know, there was an early … draft version of … what our executive order plan and schedule looked like. And that was early and was draft and was not accurate. But I will tell you: get some sleep this weekend. We'll have more to say next week on immigration — the President will. So we'll have more to report out to you in the next couple days,” Psaki said.

Psaki wouldn’t say outright whether a federal judge’s recent decision to block Biden’s deportation pause played a role in the delay. 

Some context: According to a draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein, Biden was expected to center on immigration on Friday with executive orders on regional migration and border processing, the US refugee policy and the establishment of a family reunification task force, as well as an executive order directing immediate review of the Public Charge Rule.

Biden kicked off his term last week by signing out a series of immigration executive actions, moving swiftly to undo many Trump administration policies and ending the national emergency that diverted millions of dollars to the border wall.

Biden also signed a presidential memorandum directing the Homeland Security secretary, in consultation with the attorney general, to take actions preserving the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Biden's proposed immigration legislation will include an immediate pathway to citizenship for beneficiaries of the program.