Congresswoman: Democrats will work with GOP on stimulus but "we need to get the job done"

Organizers of a staff-led letter being drafted to send to senators urging them to vote to convict former President Trump have changed the opening lines of the letter to try to appeal to more Republican staffers and make them more comfortable to signing on. The Senate impeachment trial is set to begin Feb. 9.

There are currently approximately 250 signatures on the letter, which an organizer confirmed was “predominantly” Democratic staffers.

The new opening lines of the letter, which also addresses the Senate staffers starting to sign on, reads, “we write this letter to share our own views and experiences, not the views of our employers.”

A staffer familiar with the organizing of the letter explained why that line was added into the latest draft.

“As this letter has circulated, we’ve been working to ensure that more staff feel comfortable signing and opening it up to as much staff as possible, which is why there is amended language to include US Senate staff and also the line that these views and experiences are the views and experiences of staff, and not the views of our employers,” the staffer told CNN.

The staffer involved in the letter’s organizing also told CNN that making this available to both chambers would also ideally help encourage Republican staffers to sign on.

“This letter has made its way to both chambers. We’re hoping that empowers staff of both sides of the aisle to sign on because the trauma knows no bounds to what happened. And the only way move forward is if it is viewed through that lens and there is accountability. And there is an opportunity for there to be accountability here.”

On the reason why Senate staffers were added as co-signers of the letter, the staffer familiar told CNN, “it was noticeable that Senate staff started to sign on, so organizers of the letter changed the language to reflect that.”

The rest of the letter remains the same as the first draft that CNN initially reported on.