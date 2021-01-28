Follow CNN Politics
2 hr 23 min ago

White House confirms Biden's immigration actions pushed to next week

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Maegan Vazquez 

Evan Vucci/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s press briefing that President Biden’s actions on immigration are being pushed back to next week.

CNN reported earlier Thursday that though White House officials discussed having Biden sign a round of immigration-related executive orders as soon as this Friday, it appeared likely those will be pushed until next week.

“In terms of our overarching agenda and approach to immigration — you know, there was an early … draft version of … what our executive order plan and schedule looked like. And that was early and was draft and was not accurate. But I will tell you: get some sleep this weekend. We'll have more to say next week on immigration — the President will. So we'll have more to report out to you in the next couple days,” Psaki said.

Psaki wouldn’t say outright whether a federal judge’s recent decision to block Biden’s deportation pause played a role in the delay. 

According to a draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein, Biden was expected to center on immigration on Friday with executive orders on regional migration and border processing, the US refugee policy and the establishment of a family reunification task force, as well as an executive order directing immediate review of the Public Charge Rule.

Biden kicked off his term last week by signing out a series of immigration executive actions, moving swiftly to undo many Trump administration policies and ending the national emergency that diverted millions of dollars to the border wall.

3 hr 35 min ago

Senate breaks filibuster of Biden's Homeland Security nominee

From CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett

The Senate just voted 55-42 to break a GOP filibuster and advance the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas to be President Biden's secretary of Homeland Security.

The vote came after Republicans objected to efforts to quickly install a critical leader of the country's national security apparatus.

Now that the nomination has cleared that procedural hurdle, a final vote on confirmation is on track for Monday evening.

Several Republican senators crossed party lines to vote with Democrats in support of breaking the filibuster, including Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rob Portman and Shelley Moore Capito.

Portman is set to be the ranking member for the Senate Homeland Security committee, while Capito will be ranking member of the Homeland Security subcommittee for the Senate appropriations committee.

54 min ago

Biden says passing Covid relief is top priority when asked about health care legislation

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal, Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco

Evan Vucci/AP
Asked when he was going to put forward health care legislation, President Biden made it clear his priority is getting a coronavirus relief package through Congress. 

“We got a lot to do,” Biden said from the Oval Office Thursday, shortly after signing two executive orders on healthcare, “and the first thing I’ve got to do is get this Covid package passed.”  

He didn’t directly answer when the reporter followed up and asked if getting the relief legislation passed would require him to break it up into smaller bills to address some Republican lawmaker’s concerns about the price tag. 

“No one requires me to do anything,” he said, with a smile. 

More on Biden's Covid package: Billed as the American Rescue Plan, the package augments many of the measures in Congress' historic $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill from March and in the $900 billion legislation from December, which was scaled back to garner support from Senate Republicans.

Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal includes bigger stimulus checks, more aid for the unemployed and additional support for small businesses, states and local governments. It also includes increased funding for vaccinations and testing.

Now that Democrats control both chambers and the White House, Biden is pushing for the big steps he says are needed to address immediate needs and control the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hr 18 min ago

Biden just signed an executive order on Obamacare. Here's what it means for you. 

From CNN's Tami Luhby

Pool
President Biden has promised to make health care more affordable and available. His executive order today takes one immediate step in that direction.

As a result of his action, the Department of Health and Human Services is set to reopen enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchange between Feb. 15 and May 15.

This would give Americans who missed the most recent sign-up period, which ended Dec. 15, access to Obamacare policies — and to federal assistance to pay for them. Roughly 15 million uninsured people could benefit, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Nearly 9 million of them could qualify for free or subsidized coverage, according to the Foundation. Individuals making up to about $51,000 and families of four earning up to about $104,800 are eligible for subsidies.

Some 36 states use the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, for enrollment. But most, if not all, of the states that run their own marketplaces are also expected to launch special sign-up periods, according to a White House official.

Still, it's unclear how many people will take advantage of the chance to select an Obamacare policy.

The Biden administration is promising to conduct a "robust outreach" effort to make these folks aware of the opportunity and help them sign up, the official said. It will include paid advertising, direct outreach to consumers and partnerships with community organizations.

2 hr 15 min ago

Happening now: Biden delivers remarks and signs executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Betsy Klein

Pool
President Biden just signed two health care executive actions, including one reopening enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Biden said the orders are aimed at undoing "the damage Trump has done."

"There's nothing new we're doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became President," Biden said from the Oval Office. Biden said Trump made both programs “more inaccessible, more expensive, and more difficult for people to qualify.”

Open enrollment on the federal exchanges, which the Trump administration cut in half to six weeks, ended on Dec. 15. But Biden has the power to reopen sign-ups, which will allow the uninsured to select policies under a special enrollment period.

Biden's order will call on the Department of Health and Human Services to reopen enrollment on healthcare.gov, which serves 36 states, to those who need coverage from Feb. 15 until May 15. The agency is expected to do so today, according to a White House official.

"As we continue to battle Covid-19, it's even more critical that Americans have meaningful access to health care," Biden said.

Biden will also sign measures aimed at:

  • Strengthening Medicaid, a health coverage program used by low-income adults, people with disabilities, children, the elderly and others.
  • Rescinding the so-called Mexico City Policy, which bans the US government from funding foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions.
  • Reviewing the Title X abortion referral restrictions.

Read more about his executive actions here.

4 hr 52 min ago

GOP senator says there’s “plenty of accountability” for Trump without trial conviction

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN
Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, said he is confident former President Trump will not be convicted in the upcoming impeachment trial. 

Barrasso told CNN’s John King that a large number of Republicans would not vote to censure Trump.

“45 Republicans voted that it is unconstitutional to try a president — a former president, a citizen — for impeachment at this point. There is not going to be a conviction,” he said. 

“There's plenty of accountability. This president is the only president in the history of the nation to be impeached twice. Now, that's going to be in the history books forever,” Barrasso added. 

Barrasso accused Democrats of staging “a partisan crusade” with the impeachment trial, adding that it is “vindictive.” 

“They're saying that is even higher priority than focusing on getting people back to work, getting kids back to school, getting relief out there. They're saying it's a higher priority than allowing President Biden to put his Cabinet in place,” he said. 

Barrasso added that lawmakers have been receiving threats and warned that he believes impeachment is “going to pour more gasoline on the fire.”

4 hr 40 min ago

The Affordable Care Act will be front and center today. Here are key things to know about the law. 

From CNN's Tami Luhby

President Biden is expected to reopen enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges today as part of a series of executive actions related to health care that he will sign at a 1:30 p.m. ET event at the White House.

It will be Biden's first move toward delivering on his campaign promise to bolster the landmark health reform law that he championed as vice president. And it comes as more Americans could be facing the loss of coverage because of the pandemic-fueled economic downturn.

Here are some key things to know about where things stand with the law, and the changes Biden wants to make:

  • Open enrollment on the federal exchanges – which the Trump administration cut in half to six weeks – ended on Dec. 15. But Biden has the power to reopen sign-ups, which will allow the uninsured to select policies, under a special enrollment period.
  • Biden's order calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to reopen enrollment on healthcare.gov, which serves 36 states, to those who need coverage from Feb. 15 until May 15. The agency is expected to do so on Thursday, according to a White House official.
  • Former President Trump refused to take this step last year, despite heavy lobbying from elected officials of both parties and the health care industry. Eleven states that run their own Obamacare exchanges, along with the District of Columbia, allowed their uninsured residents to obtain coverage outside the usual time frame. Most, if not all, are also expected to reopen their enrollment, the White House official said.
  • Reopening enrollment is a much easier lift, though it's unclear how much impact it will have. Anyone who loses job-based health insurance coverage is already eligible to sign up on the exchanges within 60 days of becoming uninsured. Enrollment in the first five months of 2020 jumped 46% compared to the same period the year before, the Trump administration said in June.
  • During the most recent open enrollment period, overall Obamacare sign-ups for 2021 coverage increased when comparing the 36 states participating on the federal exchange both this year and last year — the only time that happened under Trump. But the number of new consumers for 2021 slid somewhat.
  • Nearly 9 million people could get free or subsidized bronze plans on the Affordable Care Act exchanges during a special enrollment period, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis released Wednesday. Bronze plans typically have lower premiums, but higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. A total of about 15 million uninsured people could shop for coverage on the exchanges, Kaiser said.

Read more about today's executive actions here.

5 hr 16 min ago

DC will have extra security precautions ahead of upcoming impeachment proceedings, mayor says  

From CNN's Nicky Robertson

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District will have extra security precautions ahead of upcoming impeachment proceedings as well as President Biden’s expected address to a joint session of Congress, but they do not want troops and fences to be long-term fixtures. 

“There’s still some very volatile events happening which require extra security, the impeachment process going up through the next national special security event that we all have to be mindful of, I would look at that as the time period where we are definitely going to have extra security,” Bowser told reporters during a news conference today.

Bowser said that current fencing by the White House and around Capitol Hill is temporary at this point. “We don’t want extra troops or fences to be a long-term fixture,” she said.

“There’s been a lot of appropriate attention to the injuries that officers incurred, not just our officers at MPD, but as the Capitol Police, both physical and traumatic injuries that we are concerned about and Chief Contee is very concerned about,” Bowser added when asked by CNN’s Whitney Wild about what resources are being provided for officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Outgoing Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Roger Mitchell said that DC Acting Police Chief Robert J. Contee has been working to support his officers.

“Chief Contee has made it clear he is placing an emphasis on the mental health support of his officers,” Mitchell said.

52 min ago

Secretary of State Blinken tells Afghan president US is reviewing deal with Taliban

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Carlos Barria/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Thursday and reiterated to him that the US is reviewing its agreement with the Taliban “and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,” according to a State Department readout.

Blinken has been fairly vague about the administration’s plans for Afghansitan. At a news briefing yesterday he cited the need to understand “exactly what is in the agreements that were reached between the United States and the Taliban to make sure that we fully understand the commitments that the Taliban has made as well as any commitments that we’ve made.”

The administration is keeping Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in his role for the time being.

According to the readout of the Ghani call, Blinken “reiterated his desire for all Afghan leaders to support this historic opportunity for peace while preserving the progress made over the last 20 years with regard to human rights, civil liberties, and the role of women in Afghan society.”

“The Secretary committed to consultations with the Government of Afghanistan, NATO allies, and international partners regarding a collective strategy to support a stable, sovereign, democratic, and secure future for Afghanistan,” it said.

 