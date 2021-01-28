Evan Vucci/AP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s press briefing that President Biden’s actions on immigration are being pushed back to next week.

CNN reported earlier Thursday that though White House officials discussed having Biden sign a round of immigration-related executive orders as soon as this Friday, it appeared likely those will be pushed until next week.

“In terms of our overarching agenda and approach to immigration — you know, there was an early … draft version of … what our executive order plan and schedule looked like. And that was early and was draft and was not accurate. But I will tell you: get some sleep this weekend. We'll have more to say next week on immigration — the President will. So we'll have more to report out to you in the next couple days,” Psaki said.

Psaki wouldn’t say outright whether a federal judge’s recent decision to block Biden’s deportation pause played a role in the delay.

According to a draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein, Biden was expected to center on immigration on Friday with executive orders on regional migration and border processing, the US refugee policy and the establishment of a family reunification task force, as well as an executive order directing immediate review of the Public Charge Rule.

Biden kicked off his term last week by signing out a series of immigration executive actions, moving swiftly to undo many Trump administration policies and ending the national emergency that diverted millions of dollars to the border wall.

Watch here: