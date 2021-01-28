Though White House officials discussed having President Biden sign a round of immigration-related executive orders tomorrow, it now appears likely those will be pushed until next week, two officials told CNN.

Biden has signed executive orders related to his agenda nearly every day since taking office and will do so again Thursday on health care.

According to a calendar draft that was circulating this week, Biden was expected to take executive actions on immigration as soon as Friday, including signing executive orders that would address root causes of migration from Central America and rescind Trump-era policies. Biden is also expected to create a task force reuniting families that were separated at the US-Mexico border.

While it was never officially announced, those actions are now expected to happen next week, an official told CNN.

This comes as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took the procedural steps necessary to overcome a GOP filibuster Wednesday after Senate Republicans had stalled confirmation for Biden's pick to run the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The department has been without a confirmed secretary for almost two years now after Trump pushed out Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019.

Democrats pushed to have Mayorkas confirmed quickly, but Sen. John Cornyn and other Senate Republicans argued he had not been properly vetted on immigration issues.