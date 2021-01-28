Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden presidency

Live Updates

Biden focuses on health care

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:56 a.m. ET, January 28, 2021
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Biden likely to take executive actions on immigration next week instead of tomorrow

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Though White House officials discussed having President Biden sign a round of immigration-related executive orders tomorrow, it now appears likely those will be pushed until next week, two officials told CNN.

Biden has signed executive orders related to his agenda nearly every day since taking office and will do so again Thursday on health care.

According to a calendar draft that was circulating this week, Biden was expected to take executive actions on immigration as soon as Friday, including signing executive orders that would address root causes of migration from Central America and rescind Trump-era policies. Biden is also expected to create a task force reuniting families that were separated at the US-Mexico border.

While it was never officially announced, those actions are now expected to happen next week, an official told CNN.

This comes as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took the procedural steps necessary to overcome a GOP filibuster Wednesday after Senate Republicans had stalled confirmation for Biden's pick to run the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The department has been without a confirmed secretary for almost two years now after Trump pushed out Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019.

Democrats pushed to have Mayorkas confirmed quickly, but Sen. John Cornyn and other Senate Republicans argued he had not been properly vetted on immigration issues.

23 min ago

Biden is expected to reverse these Trump abortion access restrictions today

From CNN's Caroline Kelly and Nicole Gaouette

President Biden will sign a presidential memorandum on Thursday to reverse restrictions on abortion access domestically and abroad imposed and expanded by the Trump administration, ​according to the Biden administration.

Here's what his memorandum is expected to do:

  • Rescind the so-called Mexico City Policy, a ban on US government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions. The Trump administration reinstated the restriction in 2017 by presidential memorandum and then extended it to cover all applicable US global health funding. That made some $9.5 billion in aid for everything from HIV treatment to clean water projects and child immunizations contingent on groups agreeing not to discuss or perform abortions.
  • Direct the Health and Human Services Department to immediately move to consider rescinding the Trump administration rule blocking health care providers in the federally funded Title X family planning program from referring patients for abortions.

Taken together, the actions show an administration receptive to at least the initial requests of advocates eager to codify a new era of abortion protections after the prior administration took restrictions on the procedure to unprecedented levels.

The Biden administration's announcement coincides with the eve of anti-abortion activists holding the annual March for Life event on Friday  — though this year it will be virtual. Former President Donald Trump made history in 2020 by being the first sitting President to participate in the event, which for decades has drawn large crowds of supporters each year to the National Mall.

The moves come as health care providers, reproductive rights groups and progressive lawmakers seek a more permanent end to longstanding barriers to the procedure.

18 min ago

The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote today to break a filibuster on Biden's homeland security pick

From CNN's Manu Raju and Veronica Stracqualursi,

Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Joshua Roberts/Pool/AP

Senate Republicans plan to object to any efforts to quickly confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, further delaying his confirmation as the department grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, national security concerns and President Biden's ambitious immigration plans.

In confirming the GOP's plans to filibuster, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill that "there's a number of problems" with Mayorkas' nomination.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pushed to have Mayorkas confirmed quickly, but Cornyn and other Senate Republicans argue that Mayorkas hasn't been properly vetted on immigration issues and are calling for an additional hearing into his nomination.

The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote to break the filibuster at 1:45 p.m. ET Thursday. After the Senate breaks the filibuster  — which requires 51 votes  — the final confirmation vote will be Monday evening.

Some background: The use of the filibuster — to stall nominations or legislation — has long been a favored tool of the minority party, something Schumer did often when trying to derail and delay the Republican agenda under then-President Donald Trump. In recent days, continued use of the filibuster on legislation became a central sticking point over a resolution that would allow the 50-50 Senate to officially organize, but the stall tactic is unlikely to be gutted further in this Congress because of resistance from some moderate Democrats.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee held an extensive hearing into Mayorkas' qualifications to lead the department last week and voted Tuesday to move Mayorkas' nomination forward.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri attempted to block Mayorkas' quick consideration after the hearing, arguing in a statement that Mayorkas had inadequately explained how he will secure the US southern border.

23 min ago

Biden plans to expand the number of refugees that will be admitted in the US

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order that would set up his goal of admitting tens of thousands more refugees to the United States, according to two administration officials.

Under former President Trump, the US refugee admissions program was largely decimated following years of low arrivals, including a cap of 15,000 in fiscal year 2021 - dramatically lower from the country's historically high admissions caps.

The refugee cap, which dictates how many refugees may be admitted to the US, must be approved by the President. But where the cap was often been viewed as a goal to be reached, the actual number of refugees admitted fell dramatically under the Trump administration.

During the campaign, Biden pledged to increase refugee admissions nearly tenfold, to an annual cap of 125,000. The President is expected to take executive actions on immigration as soon as Friday, according to a draft calendar sent to administration allies.

While it's unclear when Biden intends to reach the levels he committed to, the expected executive order would serve as guiding principles establishing a tone of opening up back up to refugees and setting a list of required reports due back between 30-120 days, according to a Homeland Security official.

Friday also marks two years of a Trump-era policy that required non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico until their court date in the United States. The orders build upon the actions already taken in Biden's first hours as president and cement the administration's vision for migration and border processing.

9 min ago

Biden is willing to pare down size of Covid-19 bill, but still considers all components "essential"

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden and his aides are clear-eyed that their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief price tag will need to be pared down if it is going to get bipartisan support in Congress, but a senior administration official said the White House still considers every component of the bill "essential."

That means that while they're willing to negotiate on the size of the overall package, they are not currently considering siphoning off key components of the package into a separate bill.

"What we're still reiterating with members and with groups is that these different components — the economic assistance, money for vaccinations...are all essential," a senior administration official said.

The White House is most willing to reconfigure the stimulus checks to make them more targeted and lowering the income cap, something GOP Sen. Susan Collins and other Republicans involved in the discussions have raised.

In private discussions, Biden has "expressed an openness to narrowing the targeting" of the stimulus check program.

As of now, Biden is not expected to meet with any lawmakers in person, but he does have more calls with lawmakers lined up.

52 min ago

Biden will focus on health care today. These are the actions he's expected to take.

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Paul LeBlanc

President Biden will reopen enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges on Thursday as part of a series of executive actions related to health care, taking a step to help uninsured Americans that his predecessor rejected.

It's Biden's first move toward delivering on his campaign promise to bolster the landmark health reform law that he championed as vice president. And it comes as more Americans could be facing the loss of coverage because of the pandemic-fueled economic downturn.

Open enrollment on the federal exchanges, which the Trump administration cut in half to six weeks, ended on Dec. 15. But Biden has the power to reopen sign-ups, which will allow the uninsured to select policies under a special enrollment period. Biden's order calls on the Department of Health and Human Services to reopen enrollment to those who need coverage from Feb. 15 until May 15.

Former President Donald Trump refused to do this last year, despite heavy lobbying from elected officials of both parties and the health care industry. Eleven states that run their own Obamacare exchanges, along with the District of Columbia, allowed their uninsured residents to obtain coverage outside the usual time frame.

According to draft calendar document viewed by CNN's Betsy Klein, Thursday's executive orders will focus on health care. Biden will also sign measures aimed at strengthening Medicaid, as well as rescinding the Mexico City Policy, which bans the US government from funding foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions, and reviewing the Title X abortion referral restrictions.

Some background: Biden has turned to executive actions in his first days in office to swiftly start putting in place his agenda and to wipe out that of his predecessor.

He has signed orders on mandating masks on federal property, reversing Trump's ban on transgender Americans joining the militaryproviding additional nutrition assistance and accelerating the manufacturing and delivery of supplies for vaccination and testing.

This week, his first full week in office, Biden has had "themed days" to tackle different issues of his agenda:

  • Monday: Buy America
  • Tuesday: Equity
  • Wednesday: Climate
  • Thursday: Health Care
  • Friday: Immigration