Biden is willing to pare down size of Covid-19 bill, but still considers all components "essential"

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden and his aides are clear-eyed that their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief price tag will need to be pared down if it is going to get bipartisan support in Congress, but a senior administration official said the White House still considers every component of the bill "essential."

That means that while they're willing to negotiate on the size of the overall package, they are not currently considering siphoning off key components of the package into a separate bill.

"What we're still reiterating with members and with groups is that these different components — the economic assistance, money for vaccinations...are all essential," a senior administration official said.

The White House is most willing to reconfigure the stimulus checks to make them more targeted and lowering the income cap, something GOP Sen. Susan Collins and other Republicans involved in the discussions have raised.

In private discussions, Biden has "expressed an openness to narrowing the targeting" of the stimulus check program.

As of now, Biden is not expected to meet with any lawmakers in person, but he does have more calls with lawmakers lined up.