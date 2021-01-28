Pelosi on Biden's stimulus plan: "We will pass a reconciliation bill, if we need it"

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats are getting ready for the potential use of reconciliation if they cannot get bipartisan support on Biden’s Covid-19 economic rescue package. "We will pass a reconciliation bill, if we need it," she said at her weekly news conference, adding "we’re not taking any tools off the table."

"I’m very proud of our committees who have been diligently working on coronavirus relief legislation as a basis for reconciliation should that be needed. We will pass a reconciliation bill … we will pass a reconciliation bill, if we need it. We would hope that we would have bipartisan cooperation to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi said. "We would hope that but we’re not taking any tools off the table should they not."

Pelosi’s comments come as Democrats are signaling they don’t plan to wait very long to get buy-in on the plan from Republicans and as a number of Republicans have balked at Biden’s proposal.

About reconciliation: This is a process that requires the House and Senate Budget committees to first pass a budget with specific instructions to House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees to write a Covid relief bill. The Senate would then have to pass that budget with 51 votes, but when they do that it will unlock a lengthy budget vote-a-rama in the Senate that will keep us up through the night as members offer hundreds of political amendments.

Once the budget passes the House and Senate, each committee writes their Covid relief bill. And that bill will have to meet a very specific set of criteria that will be tested by the Senate parliamentarian in a process we affectionately refer to as a "Byrd bath." It's named after former Sen. Robert Byrd, who established a set of rules reconciliation bills have to comply with in order to make sure the budget process wasn't taken advantage of by the majority party. There

You can read more about the process here.

WATCH: