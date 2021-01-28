Follow CNN Politics
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 11:50 a.m. ET, January 28, 2021
31 min ago

Here's how the Biden administration plans to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment

From CNN's DJ Judd and Betsy Klein

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
In a call Thursday, a Biden White House official touted today’s executive actions on health care, telling reporters, “In basic teams, what that means is that starting in just two weeks, healthcare.gov will be open for consumers to come in submit an application and select a health insurance plan.”

Biden is slated to reopen enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges today as part of a series of executive actions related to health care that he will sign at a 1:30 p.m. ET.

“We're in the middle of a global pandemic,” the official told reporters, “and we want to make sure that people who want health insurance can get it.” 

On outreach, the administration told reporters that while “we do not have a specific enrollment projection at this time…there are millions of uninsured people who can benefit from coverage through the ACA.” 

Criticizing the former administration, which tried and failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act before slashing funding for outreach efforts, the official told reporters, “it's certainly the case that enrollment over the last four years has not been backed by the same sort of outreach efforts that would help people become informed about their options, so we are really looking to reach people who, who have been eligible all along, but may not have been aware of the opportunity to sign up for coverage.”

On efforts to reduce premiums, the official pointed to “actions by the Trump administration, in the in the last four years that had the effect of increasing premiums for folks who are who are buying coverage,” noting that while some actions would require legislation, reversing Trump’s actions could be “part of the agency's review of policies and practices that undermine the Affordable Care Act… which could result in premium savings for families.”

The official also dismissed concerns that any action on health care would be delayed until the confirmation of Xavier Becerra as Health and Human Services Secretary, telling reporters, “the President expects the Senate to act quickly on his nominees but there is, there's a lot of work that the agency is going to get started on right away.”

1 hr 15 min ago

Senate holds confirmation hearings for two more Biden nominees

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Kate Sullivan and Dan Merica 

Getty Images
The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee is holding a hearing now to examine the nominations of Marcia Fudge to be secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Cecilia Rouse to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Fudge has represented Ohio's 11th Congressional District since 2008. The congresswoman served on a number of committees, including the House Administration, Agriculture, and Education and Labor committees. She previously chaired the Congressional Black Caucus. In 2018, Fudge publicly weighed a bid against Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House, but ultimately threw her support behind Pelosi, who won reelection.

Fudge made history as the first woman and first African American to be elected mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. She served as mayor from 2000 to 2008. She began her career in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Rouse, meanwhile, would be the first woman of color to chair the Council of Economic Advisers if confirmed by the Senate. She served on the council during the Obama administration.

Here's a look at Biden's Cabinet nominees confirmed so far.

1 hr 15 min ago

The White House focused on climate change yesterday. Here's a recap of the orders Biden signed. 

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden on Wednesday continued his executive action blitz with a package of orders aimed at addressing the climate crisis along with a new memorandum on scientific integrity.

"Today is climate day at the White House, which means that today is jobs day at the White House," Biden told reporters as he sought to tie his environmental push to American job creation.

Here's the executive action Biden took Wednesday and what each item does:

"Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad:" This order seeks to cement the climate crisis at the center of US foreign policy and national security. Most notably, it directs the secretary of the interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters.

The order also:

  • Instructs Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to prepare a national intelligence estimate on the security implications of the climate crisis and directs all agencies to develop strategies for integrating climate considerations into their international work.
  • Establishes the National Climate Task Force, assembling leaders from across 21 federal agencies and departments.
  • Commits to environmental justice and new, clean infrastructure projects.
  • Kicks off development of emissions reduction target.
  • Establishes the special presidential envoy for climate on the National Security Council.

"Executive Order on Establishing President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology": This order reestablishes the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Moving forward, the council will advise Biden on policy that affects science, technology, and innovation.

Presidential Memorandum on Scientific Integrity: This memorandum charges the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy with the responsibility of ensuring scientific integrity across federal agencies Agencies that oversee, direct or fund research are tasked with designating a senior agency employee as chief science officer to ensure agency research programs are scientifically and technologically well founded.

Read more about the actions here.

2 hr 10 min ago

Top House Republican will visit Trump today as Senate prepares for impeachment trial 

From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Daniella Diaz, Lauren Fox and Jamie Gangel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had an important decision to make — stick with former President Trump and his loyalists in the Freedom Caucus, or side with more establishment House Republicans who want to take the party back.

The answer became clear when instead of calling Trump, as he often did when Trump was president, he is now set to visit with Trump in Florida on Thursday. The meeting was initiated by McCarthy, a person familiar with the meeting said, and is part of an effort to get back into the good graces of the former president.

McCarthy was in Florida on Wednesday, where he was fundraising, as the House is out this week. The news of the meeting was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Some context: Despite political pressure from some in the GOP that the party must move on from Trump, McCarthy is eyeing what will win him back the House and possibly catapult him to the speakership. Sources told CNN he is eager to realign himself with Trump after corporate donors — including American Express, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Commerce Bank, Dow and Marriott — have suspended PAC donations to members of Congress who objected to certifying the election for Joe Biden.

Politically, sources have told CNN that McCarthy is caught between Trump's fervent supporters in the party and the GOP conference members who think the attack on the Capitol was sedition, including the 10 House Republicans — such as GOP conference chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming — who voted to support Trump's second impeachment.

2 hr 12 min ago

Another 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in Biden's first week as President 

From CNN's David Goldman and Tami Luhby

America's unemployment crisis is now President Biden's problem, and jobless claims in his (partial) first week as president show how far the economy has to go to get back to normal.

Another 847,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Department of Labor. It was the only decrease from the 914,000 claims in the week before.

On top of that, 426,856 workers filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program designed to provide aid to those not eligible for regular state benefits, such as gig workers. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims are not adjusted for seasonal swings.

Together, first-time claims stood at 1.3 million without seasonal adjustments.

Continued jobless claims, which count workers who have applied for benefits at least two weeks in a row, fell slightly to 4.8 million.

Biden signed executive orders last week that will further augment food benefits, ensure more eligible Americans get their stimulus payments, provide protections for federal workers, and extend housing and student loan payment relief.

But Biden is pushing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion package with even more funding for those measures — including $1,400 in additional stimulus cash — as well as other provisions to help needy Americans. Some Democrats want his package to be even more generous, while Republicans are balking at the increased spending. It's not clear when a deal might get done or what a final version will look like.

2 hr 54 min ago

Biden likely to take executive actions on immigration next week instead of tomorrow

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

President Joe Biden signing executives orders in the State Dining Room of the White House on January 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. 
Though White House officials discussed having President Biden sign a round of immigration-related executive orders tomorrow, it now appears likely those will be pushed until next week, two officials told CNN.

Biden has signed executive orders related to his agenda nearly every day since taking office and will do so again Thursday on health care.

According to a calendar draft that was circulating this week, Biden was expected to take executive actions on immigration as soon as Friday, including signing executive orders that would address root causes of migration from Central America and rescind Trump-era policies. Biden is also expected to create a task force reuniting families that were separated at the US-Mexico border.

While it was never officially announced, those actions are now expected to happen next week, an official told CNN.

This comes as Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took the procedural steps necessary to overcome a GOP filibuster Wednesday after Senate Republicans had stalled confirmation for Biden's pick to run the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The department has been without a confirmed secretary for almost two years now after Trump pushed out Kirstjen Nielsen in 2019.

Democrats pushed to have Mayorkas confirmed quickly, but Sen. John Cornyn and other Senate Republicans argued he had not been properly vetted on immigration issues.

2 hr 13 min ago

Biden is expected to reverse these Trump abortion access restrictions today

From CNN's Caroline Kelly and Nicole Gaouette

President Biden will sign a presidential memorandum on Thursday to reverse restrictions on abortion access domestically and abroad imposed and expanded by the Trump administration, ​according to the Biden administration.

Here's what his memorandum is expected to do:

  • Rescind the so-called Mexico City Policy, a ban on US government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions. The Trump administration reinstated the restriction in 2017 by presidential memorandum and then extended it to cover all applicable US global health funding. That made some $9.5 billion in aid for everything from HIV treatment to clean water projects and child immunizations contingent on groups agreeing not to discuss or perform abortions.
  • Direct the Health and Human Services Department to immediately move to consider rescinding the Trump administration rule blocking health care providers in the federally funded Title X family planning program from referring patients for abortions.

Taken together, the actions show an administration receptive to at least the initial requests of advocates eager to codify a new era of abortion protections after the prior administration took restrictions on the procedure to unprecedented levels.

The Biden administration's announcement coincides with the eve of anti-abortion activists holding the annual March for Life event on Friday  — though this year it will be virtual. Former President Donald Trump made history in 2020 by being the first sitting President to participate in the event, which for decades has drawn large crowds of supporters each year to the National Mall.

The moves come as health care providers, reproductive rights groups and progressive lawmakers seek a more permanent end to longstanding barriers to the procedure.

3 hr 11 min ago

The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote today to break a filibuster on Biden's homeland security pick

From CNN's Manu Raju and Veronica Stracqualursi,

Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Republicans plan to object to any efforts to quickly confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, further delaying his confirmation as the department grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, national security concerns and President Biden's ambitious immigration plans.

In confirming the GOP's plans to filibuster, Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill that "there's a number of problems" with Mayorkas' nomination.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pushed to have Mayorkas confirmed quickly, but Cornyn and other Senate Republicans argue that Mayorkas hasn't been properly vetted on immigration issues and are calling for an additional hearing into his nomination.

The Senate has scheduled a procedural vote to break the filibuster at 1:45 p.m. ET Thursday. After the Senate breaks the filibuster  — which requires 51 votes  — the final confirmation vote will be Monday evening.

Some background: The use of the filibuster — to stall nominations or legislation — has long been a favored tool of the minority party, something Schumer did often when trying to derail and delay the Republican agenda under then-President Donald Trump. In recent days, continued use of the filibuster on legislation became a central sticking point over a resolution that would allow the 50-50 Senate to officially organize, but the stall tactic is unlikely to be gutted further in this Congress because of resistance from some moderate Democrats.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee held an extensive hearing into Mayorkas' qualifications to lead the department last week and voted Tuesday to move Mayorkas' nomination forward.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri attempted to block Mayorkas' quick consideration after the hearing, arguing in a statement that Mayorkas had inadequately explained how he will secure the US southern border.

3 hr 17 min ago

Biden plans to expand the number of refugees that will be admitted in the US

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order that would set up his goal of admitting tens of thousands more refugees to the United States, according to two administration officials.

Under former President Trump, the US refugee admissions program was largely decimated following years of low arrivals, including a cap of 15,000 in fiscal year 2021 - dramatically lower from the country's historically high admissions caps.

The refugee cap, which dictates how many refugees may be admitted to the US, must be approved by the President. But where the cap was often been viewed as a goal to be reached, the actual number of refugees admitted fell dramatically under the Trump administration.

During the campaign, Biden pledged to increase refugee admissions nearly tenfold, to an annual cap of 125,000. The President is expected to take executive actions on immigration as soon as Friday, according to a draft calendar sent to administration allies.

While it's unclear when Biden intends to reach the levels he committed to, the expected executive order would serve as guiding principles establishing a tone of opening up back up to refugees and setting a list of required reports due back between 30-120 days, according to a Homeland Security official.

Friday also marks two years of a Trump-era policy that required non-Mexican migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico until their court date in the United States. The orders build upon the actions already taken in Biden's first hours as president and cement the administration's vision for migration and border processing.