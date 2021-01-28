Happening now: Biden delivers remarks and signs executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment

Pool

President Biden just signed two health care executive actions, including one reopening enrollment on the federal Affordable Care Act exchanges.

Biden said the orders are aimed at undoing "the damage Trump has done."

"There's nothing new we're doing here other than restoring the Affordable Care Act and restoring the Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became President," Biden said from the Oval Office. Biden said Trump made both programs “more inaccessible, more expensive, and more difficult for people to qualify.”

Open enrollment on the federal exchanges, which the Trump administration cut in half to six weeks, ended on Dec. 15. But Biden has the power to reopen sign-ups, which will allow the uninsured to select policies under a special enrollment period.

Biden's order will call on the Department of Health and Human Services to reopen enrollment on healthcare.gov, which serves 36 states, to those who need coverage from Feb. 15 until May 15. The agency is expected to do so today, according to a White House official.

"As we continue to battle Covid-19, it's even more critical that Americans have meaningful access to health care," Biden said.

Biden will also sign measures aimed at:

Strengthening Medicaid, a health coverage program used by low-income adults, people with disabilities, children, the elderly and others.

Rescinding the so-called Mexico City Policy, which bans the US government from funding foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions.

Reviewing the Title X abortion referral restrictions.

