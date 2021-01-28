Senate holds confirmation hearings for two more Biden nominees

Getty Images

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee is holding a hearing now to examine the nominations of Marcia Fudge to be secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Cecilia Rouse to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Fudge has represented Ohio's 11th Congressional District since 2008. The congresswoman served on a number of committees, including the House Administration, Agriculture, and Education and Labor committees. She previously chaired the Congressional Black Caucus. In 2018, Fudge publicly weighed a bid against Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House, but ultimately threw her support behind Pelosi, who won reelection.

Fudge made history as the first woman and first African American to be elected mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio. She served as mayor from 2000 to 2008. She began her career in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Rouse, meanwhile, would be the first woman of color to chair the Council of Economic Advisers if confirmed by the Senate. She served on the council during the Obama administration.

Here's a look at Biden's Cabinet nominees confirmed so far.