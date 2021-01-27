Top Senate Democrat overseeing impeachment says doctors cleared him to return to work
Sen. Patrick Leahy, the president pro tempore of the Senate, said he went to the hospital Tuesday night because of "muscle spasms" he had been experiencing. Doctors, he said, have since cleared him for a full return to his schedule and to preside over the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
"The nice thing about medicine is I was able to have a registered nurse come home and spend the night with me," the 80-year-old Leahy said, referring to his wife of nearly 60 years.
Asked by CNN if he would run for reelection next year in Vermont, Leahy said he usually makes a decision on whether to run in the November or December before an election year – and would do so again after spending time skiing and snow shoeing. He said "of course" he could serve out the rest of his current term.
"The latest poll shows me winning easily," Leahy said confidently. "You all know this, I never make up my mind til November or December the year before — and I'm not going to do [earlier] now."
Leahy would not specify where he was experiencing muscle spasms, but said that the Capitol physician, Brian Monahan, said to him "not to take a chance" and "stop by a hospital on the way home."
"Normally, I would just say, the hell with it – heck with it – but it didn't stop," he said, referring to the spasms. In the end, doctors, he said "gave me a clean bill of health."
McConnell on impeachment: "I plan to listen to the evidence"
As he came off the Senate floor, CNN asked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell if his vote Tuesday supporting GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s point of order – that it’s unconstitutional to try a former president – signaled he will not vote to convict Donald Trump or if he is still open to hearing the evidence and weighing it at that time.
“Well, the trial hasn’t started yet. And I intend to participate in that and listen to the evidence,” he replied.
CNN followed up by asking: “So, you are open to convicting?”
He didn’t reply as he turned into his office.
Biden commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day
President Biden has commemorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a statement Wednesday that nodded to the prevalence of anti-Semitism today, including a reference to Charlottesville.
“We must pass the history of the Holocaust on to our grandchildren and their grandchildren in order to keep real the promise of “never again.” That is how we prevent future genocides. Remembering the victims, heroes, and lessons of the Holocaust is particularly important today as Holocaust deniers and minimizers are growing louder in our public discourse. But the facts are not up for question, and each of us must remain vigilant and speak out against the resurgent tide of anti-Semitism, and other forms of bigotry and intolerance, here at home and around the world,” Biden wrote.
He continued, “The horrors we saw and heard in Charlottesville in 2017, with white nationalists and neo-Nazis spewing the same anti-Semitic bile we heard in the 1930s in Europe, are the reason I ran for president. Today, I recommit to the simple truth that preventing future genocides remains both our moral duty and a matter of national and global importance.”
Democratic senator working on resolution to censure Trump
Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine said Wednesday he has drafted a resolution to censure former President Donald Trump for his actions on Jan. 6, a method Kaine thinks would be faster way to hold Trump accountable than an impeachment trial and allow the Senate to move forward with Covid-19 relief and Biden Cabinet confirmations.
Kaine said he had been talking with "about" 40 of his colleagues for a few weeks about the "the likelihood that we would fall short on impeachment," and use up time that could be used to pass a "dire" relief package.
He said there had been "some" interest in a censure motion, but noted that the House has now sent an article of impeachment to the Senate, so the chamber must act.
After the vote yesterday in which all but 5 Republicans joined Sen. Rand Paul in claiming that holding a trial for an ex-president is unconstitutional, Kaine said he thinks there's "maybe a little more interest now" in looking at censure as an alternative way to hold Trump accountable.
Pressed further on his views that censure could be an "alternative" to a trial, Kaine said "to do a trial knowing you'll get 55 votes, at the max seems to me to be not the right prioritization of our time right now."
He cast doubt on the likelihood there would be a strong appetite for the measure if the Senate fails to convict the former president, telling reporters, "I just don't know that there's going to be more appetite to talk about Donald John Trump after the trial."
Kaine would not elaborate on how many of his Republican colleagues he's been talking to and suggested that there wouldn't be a point to moving forward with a censure if it wasn't going to get adequate GOP support.
"If we could do something like this and have it be bipartisan, and thereby potentially avoid the trial, I think that would be beneficial but we're not there yet," he said.
This effort by Kaine is still a very long shot, CNN’s Lauren Fox notes.
Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin threw cold water on the idea on Wednesday, telling reporter, “This is much, much more serious than anything that we've ever seen in our lifetime and it's really the purpose of having the articles of impeachment in the constitution,” he said, adding, “it's really a mechanism or tool, if you will to deter it.”
“We all want to make sure that no one ever does this again, never thinks about doing something like a seditious insurrection such as that,” said the West Virginia Democrat.
Sens. Ron Wyden and Bernie Sanders avoided offering a direct opinion on the censure matter, claiming they were focused on other issues for now.
"Right now, what I'm focused on is doing the work that we're scheduled to do. We'll be starting that shortly. And I said quite some time ago that the key to unity is accountability. I still feel that way," Wyden told reporters
Bipartisan Senate group will hold internal call today on next Covid relief package, source says
As Democratic leaders prepare to streamline consideration of President Biden’s Covid relief package so that it could pass Congress with only Democratic votes, a bipartisan group of senators seeking negotiations will reconvene by phone today.
The group of 16 senators – eight from each party – conferred over the weekend with top Biden economic adviser Brian Deese. This afternoon most of the group will hold a conference call to discuss next steps.
“No WH today,” said a source familiar with the negotiations. “It’s an internal deliberation and conversation among themselves for now... about the information sharing that’s been happening with them and the WH in the days since the call.”
More on Biden's relief package: Biden signed executive orders last week that will further augment food benefits, ensure more eligible Americans get their stimulus payments, provide protections for federal workers, and extend housing and student loan payment relief. The President is pushing Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion package with even more funding for those measures — including $1,400 in additional stimulus cash — as well as other provisions to help needy Americans.
Some Democrats want his package to be even more generous, while Republicans are balking at the increased spending. It's not clear when a deal might get done or what a final version will look like.
Secretary of State tells workforce: "It’s a new day for America; it’s a new day for the world"
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his workforce for the first time as top US diplomat, telling them that “it’s a new day for America; it’s a new day for the world.”
Blinken’s main message was: I am one of you so I understand what you do, I am ready to lead you all in a moment of unprecedented challenges, and I will work to revive the department.
The State Department held a welcome ceremony for Blinken this morning, and the secretary of state is expected to deliver remarks to the media at 3:30 p.m. ET.
In his remarks this morning, Blinken also directly addressed the demolition of morale in the building during former Secretary Mike Pompeo’s tenure. And he pledged to meet the challenges of the world as it is, not as it was, and nodded to both the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the deadly siege on the US Capitol — both are topics that Pompeo largely avoided discussing in his final months at the Department.
“I know that the State Department I’m walking into today is not the same one I left four years ago,” referencing his time as deputy secretary of state. “A lot has changed. The world has changed. The Department has changed.”
“We need only look around to see that. I’m speaking … to a nearly empty lobby. The people who are here are wearing masks. To date, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 5 State Department American employees and 42 locally employed staff around the world. Many more have gotten sick,” he said. “And outside our doors, our government buildings are surrounded by new barricades.” “We’ve never been in a moment quite like this before. The President is committed to getting us through it as quickly as possible, so that soon, we can all gather in person again, travel freely again, and have confidence that the foundations of our democracy are strong,” Blinken continued.
The newly minted top US diplomat pledged to listen and to maintain transparent communication with his workforce, a nod to the dissenting views that were often ignored during Pompeo’s tenure. He committed to building a diverse workforce. He also offered praise to the diplomats and career officials who were denigrated under the Trump administration.
Blinken said when he first arrived at the department 28 years ago, “it did not take me long to figure out one thing and that’s how much talent and expertise that resides in this building is so important and so important to listen to the women and men of the State Department when thinking about America’s place in the world and our foreign policy,” he said.
Biden's nominees for secretary of energy and UN ambassador are testifying now in the Senate
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a full committee nomination hearing for Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Biden's nominee to be the US ambassador to the United Nations.
According to excerpts of her testimony obtained by CNN, she plans to voice her support for the country's re-engagement in the multilateral institution in order to counter Chinese influence.
Thomas-Greenfield, a respected career diplomat who was forced out at the beginning of the Trump administration, is expected to present a marked contrast to the US' position on the UN for the last four years, as former President Trump and his officials were highly critical of the institution and withdrew from a number of its agencies and initiatives.
Meanwhile, Biden's nominee for secretary of energy, Jennifer Granholm, is testifying in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The former Michigan governor has long taken a deep interest in energy issues and was considered to be a top candidate for energy secretary if Hillary Clinton had won four years ago.
Granholm, if confirmed by the Senate, would help Biden carry out his ambitious energy plan. The President-elect has proposed spending $2 trillion over four years on clean energy projects and ending carbon emissions from power plants by 2035.
The plan would create union jobs in clean energy and through projects such as the construction of electric vehicle charging stations, updating electric grids, expanding broadband internet access and more.
The oil industry is vowing to fight Biden's federal leasing freeze
Big Oil is gearing up for a fight over President Biden's imminent freeze on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.
"We will do everything we can to fight this executive order," American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers told CNN Business.
In a bid to address the climate crisis, Biden is expected to direct the secretary of the interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters, and to launch a "rigorous review" of the existing leasing and permitting programs related to fossil fuel development.
White House climate advisor says today's Executive Actions are "about building good clean jobs"
Ahead of today’s Executive Actions on Climate Change, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy spoke to NBC’s Today show, calling climate change, “one of the most significant threats that we have to our health, our well being.”
“It's one of the most significant threats we have to our safety both here domestically as well as internationally,” McCarthy told Al Roker. She outlined two executive actions and a presidential memorandum aimed at “bringing back science integrity,” and “tackling climate change, which is really one of the biggest threats of our lifetime.”
McCarthy pointed to today’s actions as part of the administration’s plan for economic recovery, telling NBC, “This is all about recovering from the Covid crisis, this is all about building good clean jobs, jobs where you can get access to good pay in unions, this is all about investing in infrastructure, we need to build that future that is going to get us to clean electricity and net zero in 2050.”
Pressed on the high price tag for a lot of today’s emission reduction proposals, McCarthy pushed back, telling NBC, “This is really an investment in economic development, isn't it, it's really an investment in future. If you take a look at the costs of climate change, they far outweigh the money that it takes to actually rebuild, and you know, there are millions of people out of work today, millions and millions of families who don't know how they're going to put food on the table tomorrow.”
Finally, on the effects today’s Executive Actions might have on the energy industry, McCarthy promised those reliant on fossil fuel jobs would be transitioned to a new economy, telling Roker, “It means opportunities that we're going to lay out in this executive order that grow new jobs, where the communities that have been highly dependent on energies and individually utilities will be at those workers will be able to transition into jobs where they still invest and live in their own communities.”