Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Biden presidency

Live Updates

The latest on the Biden presidency and Trump impeachment trial

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 4:33 p.m. ET, January 26, 2021
22 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 22 min ago

Trump adds to impeachment defense team with another South Carolina lawyer

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Jeff Zeleny

Former President Trump has expanded his impeachment legal team by tapping a former prosecutor turned criminal defense lawyer, an addition that comes as Trump and his allies scramble to prepare a defense with less than two weeks until the Senate trial.  

The addition of Deborah Barbier, a lawyer with a reputation for tackling high-profile, controversial clients, is the second attorney to join from South Carolina. Last week Trump announced that Butch Bowers, an experienced political attorney who has represented numerous Republican elected officials, including former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, would lead his legal team.

The all-South Carolina legal team has surprised some attorneys, even those in the Palmetto state, but it underscores the outsized influence of one of Trump’s most loyal allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham, the state’s senior Republican senator, who recommended Bowers to Trump. It also highlights the challenges Trump was experiencing in building a legal team as his previous lawyers have largely stepped away from him. 

Barbier joined Trump’s impeachment team Monday, according to an email sent by the chair of the South Carolina State Committee of the American College of Trial Lawyers where Barbier is a member. The email, which was first reported by The Post and Courier, was confirmed by three lawyers. Barbier did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.  

“He certainly could not do better than Debbie. She is an astoundingly capable, skilled, experienced criminal lawyer who is used of handling very high-profile cases with controversial clients. He could never do better than Debbie,” said E. Paul Gibson, vice chair of the state committee who confirmed the email. 

More background: Barbier spent 15 years as a federal prosecutor in South Carolina before eventually opening her own boutique criminal defense firm. Barbier has represented several high-profile clients, including a Republican consultant embroiled in a lobbying case and a friend of Dylan Roof who was convicted in 2015 shooting of nine people at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

The appointment comes as Trump is struggling to build out his legal defense. In particular, loyalist Rudy Giuliani is not able to represent Trump since he spoke on Jan. 6 whipping up the pro-Trump crowd before they stormed the US Capitol. Others who worked on his previous impeachment team have declined to work on the second team. 

Major law firms have also turned down the former president because of the stigma of the insurrection and out of concern they would lose clients, several lawyers told CNN. 

“The big firms have too many clients who would say, ‘We’re going to take our business away from you.’ I don’t think Butch Bowers or Debbie Barbier have that concern,” said Robert Foster, a partner with Nelson Mullins in Columbia, where Bowers was a former partner. 

Another looming question is whether Trump will pay the lawyers. Three attorneys who spoke with CNN said it was unclear if Trump was seeking to retain lawyers on a pro-bono basis and not pay them retainers or hourly fees. All three of those lawyers said they declined to join the defense team, at least in part because of that issue. 

Graham on Tuesday referred questions about payment to Trump, saying, “You’ll need to ask them that. I’m sure they’re getting paid.”

Foster said the legal community is buzzing about who else may join the impeachment defense. When news broke late afternoon on Monday about Barbier’s appointment, he said, “Our first thought was, ‘What is it about South Carolina?’”

He said the response to the email announcing Barbier’s hiring was unsurprisingly mixed. 

“They were overwhelmingly congratulating her because of her stellar reputation. They were overwhelming in that regard, they were split as to a lot of other issues,” said Foster. “Just as with anything else with Trump you’re going to have 51% of the people on one side and 49% on the other side.”

2 hr 50 min ago

GOP Sen. Murkowski says impeachment trial is constitutional

 From CNN's Manu Raju, Ali Zaslav and Clare Foran

Sen. Lisa Murkowski leaves the Senate floor in December.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski leaves the Senate floor in December. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, said she believes “it is constitutional” to hold an impeachment trial of a former president.

She said her review of the matter has led her to conclude that “it is constitutional in recognizing that impeachment is not solely about removing a president it is also a matter of political consequence.”

The Alaska Republican joins her colleagues Sens. Mitt Romney and Thom Tillis who have also said they think it’s constitutional to try an ex-president in the Senate.

GOP Sen. Pat Toomey has declined to weigh in yet on how he views the constitutional argument. 

Sen. Rand Paul meanwhile plans to force a test vote today that will show how many Republicans support holding an impeachment trial for former President Trump and how many believe a trial should not take place.

Paul, a Kentucky Republican, told reporters he's going to force a procedural vote on the constitutionality of a Senate trial. The vote is expected to take place Tuesday afternoon after senators are sworn in as jurors.

2 hr 53 min ago

White House on impeachment: "We will leave the vote counting to leaders in the Senate from now on"

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes questions from reporters during a press briefing on January 26.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki takes questions from reporters during a press briefing on January 26. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday elaborated on President Biden’s exclusive remarks to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins regarding impeachment Tuesday.

After Biden told Collins that he didn’t believe there were 17 Republican votes to convict former President Trump, Psaki said, “I can promise you that we will leave the vote counting to leaders in the Senate from now on.”

She suggested that Biden’s Monday remarks were consistent with his earlier expressed hope that the Senate can deliver on legislative priorities in addition to the forthcoming trial.

“Last night, the House impeachment managers delivered the article of impeachment to the Senate with a dramatic walk over as we all carried on television. The President was referencing the effect that he referenced in his statement of just a couple of weeks ago when the House passed the articles of impeachment themselves… As he also said at the time, and I’ll quote him here, ‘The Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of the nation,” she said.

Biden, she said, “continues to feel that way,” and will allow them to “move forward at the pace and manner that the leaders in the Senate determine.”

She suggested that Biden wouldn’t weigh in with his own opinion on the impeachment because it is the Constitutional duty of the Senate and though he spent 36 years as a Senator, “he’s no longer there” and his role now is “to deliver on what he promised.”

WATCH:

3 hr 29 min ago

Biden's immigration bill is "not an all or nothing process," White House official says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The immigration bill that President Biden sent to Congress is the priority for the administration, however, a White House official told CNN, “We recognize that it’s not an all or nothing process.”

The expectation is that leaders from both chambers and both parties will work together on a package, and the final legislation could be different.

“Our posture is that we are committed to this bill and we want leaders to start working at it but also recognize the legislative process for anything is not all or nothing,” the official said.

In addition to legislative means, Biden is expected to take executive actions on immigration as soon as Friday, according to a draft calendar sent to administration allies and obtained by CNN.

Biden is expected, per the draft, to sign an executive order on regional migration and border processing that will address root causes of migration from Central Americans and rescind Trump-era policies. He will also create a task force to reunify families separate at the US-Mexico border, and he will direct a review of the Public Charge Rule.

3 hr 22 min ago

Biden nominee approved by Senate Homeland Security committee

From CNN's Manu Raju

Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing on January 19.
Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing on January 19. Joshua Roberts/Pool/Getty Images

President Biden's pick for Senate Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, was approved by the Senate Homeland Security committee by a vote of 7-4. This sets up a floor vote as soon as this week. 

The Cuban-born Mayorkas, was among Biden's earliest announced nominees and would be the first Latino and immigrant to serve at the helm of the department.

He'll be expected to swiftly begin rolling back Trump administration immigration policies, while juggling response to a global pandemic, threats to the homeland, and restoring a department that's been rattled by leadership turnover and vacancies for the better part of the last four years.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands contributed reporting to this post.

3 hr 32 min ago

Senate confirms Antony Blinken as Biden's secretary of state

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Jennifer Hansler

Antony Blinken testifies during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 19.
Antony Blinken testifies during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, January 19. Alex Edelman/Pool/AP

President Biden's pick for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was confirmed by the Senate with a vote of 78-22. 

With Blinken's confirmation, Biden now has a number of key members of his national security team in place. His Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines was confirmed on Inauguration Day and his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was confirmed last Friday.

The new top US diplomat, a long-time aide to Biden, faces the challenges of restoring America's standing in the world and reinvigorating a department where many felt demoralized under the past administration.

3 hr 44 min ago

Here's what we know about the executive orders on racial equity that Biden will sign today

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Biden is set to unveil a collection of four executive actions aimed at racial equity today, a senior administration official told reporters on a call.

The orders are aimed at “mandating a whole of government initiatives to embed racial equity across federal policies, programs and laws, starting with a review of federal policies and institutions to dismantle systemic racism where it exists, and to advance equity where we aren't doing enough," according to the administration.

The four topics of today’s executive actions will be:

  • Advancing fair housing
  • Reforming the incarceration system to stop the use of private prisons
  • Reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to Tribal sovereignty and consultation
  • Combating xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

Central to the initiative is a focus on data collection—the official pointed to a Jan. 20 executive order mandating the formation of a Data Working Group, telling reporters, “Simply put, the federal government needs new tools to assess where inequities exist, because so often policies appear neutral on their face, but deliver services and benefits inequitably."

This person added: "In many instances we are not sufficiently parsing the data so that we're able to determine who is actually benefiting from what or who is not benefiting from what.”

Immediate priorities from today’s executive actions, which the administration described as, “substantially an economic agenda,” include, “ending health disparities, education, job creation, raising incomes, and criminal justice reform.”

While previous administrations have had “an interest in advancing justice and equity,” the official acknowledged, “never before has there been this whole of government approach, where every part of the White House, every agency in all of its work, not in a silo, not in a, you know, an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion but throughout everything they do, are mandated to consider and advance equity and be held accountable for it,” pointing to overlap with Covid-relief policy, economic policy and environmental policy.

And administration official called the “tone and the orientation” of the previous administration with respect to Asian and Pacific Islanders “quite offensive and dangerous.”

“The particular xenophobia propagated by the previous administration against Asian Americans must be acknowledged and addressed,” the official told reporters Tuesday, “And that's why today, President Biden will establish that it is the policy of his administration to condemn and denounce anti-Asian bias and discrimination. He’ll also task the Department of Health and Human Services, with providing, with producing best practices to eliminate anti-Asian bias in the federal government's Covid-19 response and directs the Department of Justice to partner with Asian American and Pacific Island communities to prevent bullying, harassment, and hate crimes.” 

On ending contracts with private prisons, the administration dismissed cost implications, telling reporters, “That was not the motivating factor, the motivating factor, however, was the fact that private prisons are not only encouraged profiteering off of human lives but more importantly, I've been shown by the Department of Justice inspector general’s report to be subpar in terms of safety and security for those incarcerated.”

On housing, the official pointed to the role the federal government has played across housing discrimination, indicating the administration’s focus on housing reform, addressing everything “from redlining to mortgage discrimination, to destructive federal highway construction."

Finally, asked on the role the Vice President Kamala Harris will play, the official told reporters, “Vice President Harris and her team have been very much involved in the work of equity and racial justice as you would imagine, and her team has been fully a partner in our efforts to formulate both the policies, and the steps that will be taken to implement them."

3 hr 43 min ago

Harris ceremoniously swears in Yellen as the first female treasury secretary

From CNN's Anneken Tappe, Betsy Klein and Matt Egan

Pool
Pool

Vice President Kamala Harris administered a ceremonial oath of office to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the White House. 

Both made history for being the first women to hold their current roles. 

The ceremony took place on the East side of the White House, facing the Treasury Department.

“Congratulations, Madam Secretary,” Harris said, laughing and clapping as she stood over six feet away from Yellen and her husband George Akerlof and son Robert Akerlof. 

“Thank you for all you do… and thank you to your family,” Harris said as pool was escorted out.

Yellen is the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, and the first person to serve as treasury secretary, chair of the Council of Economic Advisors and chair of the Federal Reserve, according to the office of the vice president.

As head of the Treasury, Yellen will be tasked with shepherding President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan through Congress and overseeing its execution.

The plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits, and increased funding for Covid-19 vaccinations and testing.

Watch the moment:

4 hr 26 min ago

McConnell says scrapping the filibuster would put the Senate in "scorched earth" territory

From CNN's Annie Grayer

Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said from his perspective, getting rid of the filibuster means the Senate would be in “scorched earth” territory.

“If this majority went scorched-earth, this body would grind to a halt like we’ve never seen. Technically, it takes collegiality and consent for the majority to keep acting as the majority at any time they do not physically have a majority. In a scorched-earth, post-nuclear Senate that’s 50-50, every Senate Democrat and the Vice President could essentially just block out the next two years on their calendar,” McConnell said in his floor remarks today, warning that Senators would have to be in session all the time.

McConnell said that there would have to be quorums and roll call votes on every order of business essentially grinding business “to a halt like we’ve never seen.”

In his floor speech, McConnell also reminded his colleagues that he defied former President Trump’s demands to get rid of the filibuster when Republicans were in control, as part of his case for why Democrats should preserve the filibuster now.

“When I could have tried to grab this power, I turned it down, told President Trump no repeatedly. Because the nation needs us to respect the framer’s design and the Senate’s structure," McConnell said. 

Some context: On Monday evening, McConnell finally allowed a Senate power-sharing deal to advance. The deal had been held up by McConnell seeking assurances that the Democrats would not try to remove the filibuster.

He finally relented after two moderate Democratic senators – who have long opposed gutting the filibuster – reiterated their views, allowing him to argue that they were sufficient to resolve his concerns since Democrats would lack the votes to change the rules. This deal now allows Democrats to take control of key committees in the chamber. 