By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:17 a.m. ET, January 25, 2021
1 min ago

Biden replaces controversial White House physician

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak

President Biden has replaced the controversial White House physician who offered misleading information about former President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis last fall.

A White House official said Biden had selected Dr. Kevin O’Connor to replace Dr. Sean Conley as his doctor. It’s not uncommon for a president to name his own physician when taking office, though his two most recent predecessors each retained the incumbent doctor who had attended the men who served before them.

Conley generated controversy in the fall when he admitted to offering rosy descriptions of Trump’s condition because the White House wanted to project optimism. In reality, Trump suffered serious conditions like shortness of breath that required supplemental oxygen.

Biden has a long history with O’Connor, who served as his physician while Vice President.

11 min ago

Biden will reinstate Covid-19-related travel restrictions today that were lifted by Trump

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Paul LeBlanc

President Biden on Monday will reinstate the Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-US citizens who have been in Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and much of Europe, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

Biden will also extend the restrictions to travelers who have recently been to South Africa, the official said.

The step, which was first reported by Reuters, comes just one week after President Trump signed an executive order in his final days in office lifting the restrictions on travelers from these countries effective Jan. 26.

"I agree with the Secretary that this action is the best way to continue protecting Americans from COVID-19 while enabling travel to resume safely," Trump wrote in the order, referring to then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

The Biden transition team, however, vowed that same night the new administration would not lift the restrictions"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," then-incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

"On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Some background: The decision to reinstate the travel restrictions — and expand restrictions in the case of South Africa — marks the latest effort by the Biden administration to break from Trump's discursive approach to the pandemic as cases continue to climb nationwide.

Biden said on his first full day in office on Thursday his strategy would be "based on science, not politics" as he signed a slate of coronavirus-related executive actions, including ramping up vaccination supplies and requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US.

Many of the countries that would have been impacted by Trump's order have their own recent requirements for American travelers looking to enter their borders.

US travelers must have a negative Covid-19 test from within 72 hours prior to travel into the United Kingdom or Ireland, and in conjunction with proof of a completed Declaration of Traveler's Health to enter Brazil. American travelers generally cannot enter countries such as Spain, Germany, France, Italy and Sweden without meeting specific requirements.

15 min ago

Biden signed 30 executive orders in his first 3 days as President

From CNN's Kate Sullivan, Christopher Hickey and Sean O'Key

President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office after his inauguration on January 20.
President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office after his inauguration on January 20. Evan Vucci/AP

President Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of former President Trump's policies. 

The 30 executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include:

  • Halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall
  • Reversing Trump's travel ban targeting largely Muslim countries
  • Imposing a mask mandate on federal property
  • Ramping up vaccination supplies
  • Requiring international travelers to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to traveling to the US
  • Raising the minimum wage to $15 for the federal workforce
  • Expanding food assistance and delivering stimulus checks to very low-income Americans

