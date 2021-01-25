White House will hold regular public health briefings starting Wednesday

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Less than a week into his new administration, President Biden's promise of restoring bipartisanship is going to face even more hurdles as Republicans are signaling they have little interest in taking up his first legislative priority: another massive Covid-19 relief bill.

Multiple aides CNN spoke with made it clear that Sunday's call between a group of bipartisan senators and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Jeff Zients and Louisa Terrell was a good first step, but there is still broad disagreement about the overall price tag of this stimulus package and what's actually needed.

Everyone acknowledges more money for testing and vaccines is essential. But a $15 minimum wage? Billions in state and local funding? $1,400 stimulus checks? Multiple aides told CNN that senators on both sides argued they needed more data as to why nearly $2 trillion was the right choice.

They just passed a more than $900 billion package a month ago. One Republican aide told CNN that it wasn't just Republicans balking at that number, but that some of the Democrats on the call were also "cool" on spending so much. Checks, they argued, needed to be more targeted. If a fight over a stimulus bill's price tag sounds familiar, it's because it is. The cost of last stimulus plan bedeviled Republicans and Democrats for six months the last time Congress attempted this.

All you need to know: After the meeting, Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine who is broadly viewed as one of the most "gettable" Republican senators are on this package released a statement to CNN saying "It seems premature to be considering a package of this size and scope."

In other words: If Biden and his team want this to be done quickly, they might have to pull the plug on their goal of getting 10 Republicans to sign on and move (AKA as soon as the next week or two) to the next step: a procedural budget maneuver that would only require 51 votes.