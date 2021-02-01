Follow CNN Politics
Snowstorm hits the East Coast

The coronavirus pandemic

The Biden presidency

The latest on the Biden presidency

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 9:45 a.m. ET, February 1, 2021
45 min ago

These lawyers will now lead Trump's impeachment defense team

From CNN's Jim Acosta, Kaitlan Collins and Pamela Brown

Former President Donald Trump on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. 
Former President Donald Trump on November 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.  Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's office announced that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will now head the legal team for his second impeachment trial, a day after CNN first reported that five members of his defense left and his team effectively collapsed.

One point of friction with his previous team was Trump wanted the attorneys to focus on his election fraud claims rather than the constitutionality of convicting a former president.

Trump has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case as he refuses to budge from his claims of election fraud which has been a serious sticking point.

Trump's advisers have been talking to him about his legal strategy and he keeps bringing up election fraud for his defense, while they have repeatedly tried to steer him away from that, according to a source familiar with those discussions.

It's unclear if Schoen and Castor will go along with what Trump wants.

"Schoen has already been working with the 45th President and other advisors to prepare for the upcoming trial, and both Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional - a fact 45 Senators voted in agreement with last week," the release says.

Some background: According to people familiar with the case, amid a disagreement over his legal strategy, Trump's five impeachment defense attorneys have left.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are no longer on the team. A source familiar with the changes said it was a mutual decision for both to leave the legal team. As the lead attorney, Bowers assembled the team.

Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney who was recently added to the team, has also left, according to another source familiar with the changes. Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, from South Carolina, are no longer involved with the case, either.

39 min ago

Biden is expected to tackle immigration this week

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Paul LeBlanc

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday outlined President Biden’s plans for this week, which include meetings and executive actions on immigration.

She said on Tuesday, the President plans to deliver remarks and sign an executive order “advancing his priority to modernize our immigration system.”

She said there would be more information in the coming days. Psaki said the White House is “venturing” to provide this information to reporters going forward, resuming a practice that ended during the Trump administration.

Biden was expected to tackle immigration Friday, but the White House said the actions would be pushed to this week.

These are the executive actions Biden has signed so far on immigration:

  • "Preserving and Fortifying Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals." Strengthens DACA after Trump's efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children.
  • "Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to the United States." Reverses the Trump administration's restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.
  • "Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities." Undoes Trump's expansion of immigration enforcement.
  • "Proclamation on the Termination of Emergency With Respect to the Southern Border of the United States and Redirection of Funds Diverted to Border Wall Construction." Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it.
  • "Reinstating Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians." Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a haven in the United States until June 30, 2022.