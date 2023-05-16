House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged from the House Republican conference meeting telling reporters that work requirements for social safety net programs are a must-have as part of debt ceiling negotiations.

"Every data point shows that it helps people move forward. So the public wants it, both parties want it, the idea that they want to put us into a default because they will not work with us on — that is ludicrous to me," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has told his colleagues he won’t accept new work requirements for social safety net programs, according to a person familiar with the matter, an issue that is emerging as a key sticking point.

Jeffries has indicated that he believes a deal could include a debt limit increase through 2024 and changes to permitting laws to ease the approval of energy projects. He also thinks there could be some caps on discretionary spending and some Covid funds could be reclaimed.

The issue of work requirements will almost certainly be discussed at the White House today.

When pressed about if they are at least in agreement on the Covid funding to permitting reform, McCarthy said, "I think it's fair to say I'm in agreement with limit, save, grow, that we can raise the debt ceiling if we limit what we're going to spend in the future. You put caps, so we have adult supervision. I mean, how much is too much? We have now borrowed more than a trillion dollars this year. That's the fastest we've ever accumulated that much debt that quickly."

He said he doesn’t understand why both parties can’t agree on unspent Covid money.

"Why don't we pull back and eliminate money that sat there from Covid that wasn't spent? Why do we even have to argue about that? He finally signed the bill that the pandemic is over, but he still won't bring federal workers back to work," McCarthy said.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said it is "ridiculous" that work requirements are at the center of debt ceiling negotiations.

"There are already work requirements in the law, and there should be, but to make this the center point of our negotiations to cradle the American economy is ridiculous," Durbin told reporters Tuesday.

