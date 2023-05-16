Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Debt ceiling talks

live news

Live

Markets latest

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

The latest on the debt ceiling talks as default deadline nears

By Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 11:35 a.m. ET, May 16, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

McCarthy and Jeffries at odds over work requirements for safety net programs in debt ceiling negotiations

From CNN's Haley Talbot and Manu Raju

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged from the House Republican conference meeting telling reporters that work requirements for social safety net programs are a must-have as part of debt ceiling negotiations.  

"Every data point shows that it helps people move forward. So the public wants it, both parties want it, the idea that they want to put us into a default because they will not work with us on — that is ludicrous to me," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has told his colleagues he won’t accept new work requirements for social safety net programs, according to a person familiar with the matter, an issue that is emerging as a key sticking point.

Jeffries has indicated that he believes a deal could include a debt limit increase through 2024 and changes to permitting laws to ease the approval of energy projects. He also thinks there could be some caps on discretionary spending and some Covid funds could be reclaimed.

The issue of work requirements will almost certainly be discussed at the White House today. 

When pressed about if they are at least in agreement on the Covid funding to permitting reform, McCarthy said, "I think it's fair to say I'm in agreement with limit, save, grow, that we can raise the debt ceiling if we limit what we're going to spend in the future. You put caps, so we have adult supervision. I mean, how much is too much? We have now borrowed more than a trillion dollars this year. That's the fastest we've ever accumulated that much debt that quickly."

He said he doesn’t understand why both parties can’t agree on unspent Covid money.

"Why don't we pull back and eliminate money that sat there from Covid that wasn't spent? Why do we even have to argue about that? He finally signed the bill that the pandemic is over, but he still won't bring federal workers back to work," McCarthy said.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said it is "ridiculous" that work requirements are at the center of debt ceiling negotiations. 

"There are already work requirements in the law, and there should be, but to make this the center point of our negotiations to cradle the American economy is ridiculous," Durbin told reporters Tuesday. 

CNN's Nicky Robertson contributed reporting to this post.

19 min ago

McCarthy urges his GOP conference to "stick together" as debt talks head into a rocky period

From CNN's Manu Raju and Alayna Treene

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speak to the media after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on May 9, in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speak to the media after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on May 9, in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told House Republicans in a closed-door meeting that debt limit talks could be hitting a rocky period, urging them to stick together and insisting that the White House won’t get a “clean debt deal,” according to an attendee.

He praised his conference for sticking together and pressuring Senate Democrats and also praised Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.

“He’s not gonna get a clean debt ceiling,” McCarthy said of Biden, according to another attendee. “We have 16 days left and he wants to spend eight abroad. We are stronger together. Stick together. stay strong.”

 

16 min ago

Biden and McCarthy offer distinctly different takes on the state of debt talks ahead of Tuesday's meeting

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden meet with other lawmakers in the Oval Office of the White House on May 9, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden meet with other lawmakers in the Oval Office of the White House on May 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Anyone looking for clues at how talks to raise the nation’s borrowing limit and avoid a historic default are progressing between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans might be confused ahead of a high-stakes meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

Entering the discussions, the two principal leaders offered distinctly different takes on the state of play.

“I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to reach an agreement,” Biden told reporters during a Sunday afternoon bike ride, describing himself as a “congenital optimist.”

Optimism was not the overwhelming sentiment from Biden’s foil, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“It doesn’t seem to me yet they want a deal, it just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting but they aren’t talking anything serious,” McCarthy, a Republican from California, told reporters entering the Capitol on Monday.

The diametrically opposing outlooks lent Tuesday’s meeting a degree of uncertainty. Time is running short to raise the borrowing limit ahead of June 1, which is the earliest date the Treasury Department says the government could be unable to pay its bills. Biden is currently scheduled to depart Wednesday for Japan, where he will attend a Group of 7 summit.

White House aides have spent the past week in talks with congressional officials for negotiations that both sides characterize as constructive. But they haven’t yet produced a deal, and aides on both sides suggested an agreement wasn’t yet within reach.

Still, simply the act of talking is more than had occurred until a week ago. And the looming deadline has made clear both sides are committed to averting a default, which would send the economy into tailspin.

That seemed to be what provided Biden his rosy outlook this weekend.

“I think we’ll be able to do it,” he said.

Tuesday’s meeting was originally scheduled for last week, but both sides decided to postpone in order to give the staff-level talks space to proceed.

23 min ago

Key things to know about the debt ceiling — and what happens if the US defaults on its debt

From CNN's Tami Luhby and Kaanita Iyer

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks outside the Capitol on April 20 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks outside the Capitol on April 20 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The clock is ticking faster on the nation’s debt ceiling drama.

Just when the federal government will no longer be able to pay its bills in full and on time is not known, but it could come as soon as early June.

That means House Republicans and the White House do not have a lot of time to work out a deal to avoid a default, especially since negotiations have been at a standstill for several months.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pushed his package to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion through the House in a close vote on Wednesday. But a deal with the White House has not yet been reached.

The US hit its debt ceiling in January, triggering the Treasury Department to start taking extraordinary measures to prevent a default.

What is the debt ceiling?: Established by Congress, the debt ceiling is the maximum amount the federal government is able to borrow to finance obligations that lawmakers and presidents have already approved – since the government runs budget deficits and the revenue it collects is not sufficient. Increasing the cap does not authorize new spending commitments.

The debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, was created more than a century ago and has been modified more than 100 times since World War II.

Though it was originally designed to make it easier for the federal government to borrow, the limit has become a way for Congress to restrict the growth of borrowing – turning it into a political football in recent decades.

Still, fears of a default have prompted lawmakers to pass legislation to raise or suspend the ceiling every time, most recently in December 2021. So the US has never actually defaulted on its debt.

What happens if the US does default on its debt? Once the extraordinary measures and cash on hand are exhausted, the debt ceiling crisis would start having very real impacts.

The Treasury Department would likely have to temporarily delay payments or default on some of its commitments, potentially affecting interest and principal payments on US debt, Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits and federal employees’ salaries, among other obligations.

But no one knows exactly how Treasury would handle the situation since it has never happened.

A default would also wreak havoc on the US economy and the global financial markets, as well as shake confidence in the safety of the Treasury market and raise borrowing costs. Even the threat of one in 2011 caused the only credit rating downgrade in the nation’s history.