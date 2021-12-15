The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent “dozens of generators” to help with recovery efforts in Kentucky, “along with 135,000… liters of water, 74,000 meals and thousands of cots,” the White House said Tuesday, in an update on federal assistance with storm damage.
“FEMA has teams of urban search and rescue and emergency response personnel in Kentucky supporting search and rescue efforts, along with Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams to help survivors register for assistance,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
She said federal assistance also included blankets, kits for infants and toddlers and “pandemic shelter kits.”
“The US Army Corps of Engineers personnel (are) providing debris removal, infrastructure assessment and power restoration support,” Psaki added. She said other personnel were also on the ground “to provide emergency communications capabilities as needed.”
Late Monday, Biden approved disaster declarations for Tennessee and Illinois, and had previously approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.