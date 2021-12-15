Follow CNN Politics
Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

By Mike Hayes, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:16 a.m. ET, December 15, 2021
1 min ago

FEMA has sent generators, water and meals to Kentucky, White House says

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent “dozens of generators” to help with recovery efforts in Kentucky, “along with 135,000… liters of water, 74,000 meals and thousands of cots,” the White House said Tuesday, in an update on federal assistance with storm damage. 

“FEMA has teams of urban search and rescue and emergency response personnel in Kentucky supporting search and rescue efforts, along with Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams to help survivors register for assistance,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

She said federal assistance also included blankets, kits for infants and toddlers and “pandemic shelter kits.”

“The US Army Corps of Engineers personnel (are) providing debris removal, infrastructure assessment and power restoration support,” Psaki added. She said other personnel were also on the ground “to provide emergency communications capabilities as needed.” 

Late Monday, Biden approved disaster declarations for Tennessee and Illinois, and had previously approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.

13 min ago

Here's a preview of Biden's trip to Kentucky today

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Biden will make remarks and meet with victims impacted by the deadly tornadoes that devastated Kentucky and other states when he visits some of the damage on Wednesday, the White House said Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Kentucky congressional delegation had been invited to travel with the President, but she wasn’t sure what their travel plans were. 

“It's only natural and understandable that some of them may have alternate plans, either to have been there in advance or go later. So we'll leave that to them,” she said.

As the President surveys the damage firsthand, she said, he’ll ensure “that we're doing everything to deliver assistance as quickly as possible to impacted areas to support recovery efforts.”

“I can tell you from traveling on some of these trips with the President in the past, often what happens is he will ask leaders directly, ‘What do you need? What are you not getting and how can we make it faster for you?’ and then he will get back in the car and he will give an assignment to a staffer and say, ‘Get this done,’” she said. “Even me. I don't always know but I figure it out.”

Biden will be joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell for the visit, Psaki said.

“He wants those on the ground to know the federal government is there to provide whatever support is needed for them,” she added.

Asked if it was difficult for the President to prepare to visit a conservative-leaning area, Psaki said the President looks at the victims, “as human beings, not as people who have partisan affiliations.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s hard to prepare, I would say the President just wants to send a clear message and stand by people in these communities as they're going through this difficult time,” she said.

 