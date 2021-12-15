President Biden will make remarks and meet with victims impacted by the deadly tornadoes that devastated Kentucky and other states when he visits some of the damage on Wednesday, the White House said Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Kentucky congressional delegation had been invited to travel with the President, but she wasn’t sure what their travel plans were.

“It's only natural and understandable that some of them may have alternate plans, either to have been there in advance or go later. So we'll leave that to them,” she said.

As the President surveys the damage firsthand, she said, he’ll ensure “that we're doing everything to deliver assistance as quickly as possible to impacted areas to support recovery efforts.”

“I can tell you from traveling on some of these trips with the President in the past, often what happens is he will ask leaders directly, ‘What do you need? What are you not getting and how can we make it faster for you?’ and then he will get back in the car and he will give an assignment to a staffer and say, ‘Get this done,’” she said. “Even me. I don't always know but I figure it out.”

Biden will be joined by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell for the visit, Psaki said.

“He wants those on the ground to know the federal government is there to provide whatever support is needed for them,” she added.

Asked if it was difficult for the President to prepare to visit a conservative-leaning area, Psaki said the President looks at the victims, “as human beings, not as people who have partisan affiliations.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s hard to prepare, I would say the President just wants to send a clear message and stand by people in these communities as they're going through this difficult time,” she said.