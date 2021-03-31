Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The Derek Chauvin trial: Day 3

live news

Live

Biden unveils infrastructure plan

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 4:21 PM ET, Wed March 31, 2021
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Infrastructure negotiations are "going to take some time," White House says ahead of Biden speech 

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Ahead of President Biden's remarks this afternoon, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s infrastructure plan is “going to take some time” to negotiate through Congress.

When Jean-Pierre was asked during a gaggle aboard Air Force One if Biden has a timeframe to get infrastructure passed, she said, “With this one, you know, it’s going to take some time.”

“And we’re willing to, like, go with the process, and have those conversations on the Hill, which we’re already having. We’ve already been having those conversations with Republicans and Democrats. And so, we’re just going to see how this goes. But he is zeroed in, laser focused on this plan. That’s what you’re going to hear – hear him talk more on this later today,” she added.

On Tuesday, a senior administration official told CNN that the President was aiming to pass his infrastructure proposal through Congress by this summer

7 min ago

Here's how Biden plans to pay for his massive infrastructure plan

From CNN's Tami Luhby, Katie Lobosco and Kate Sullivan

President Biden is set to unveil the first part of his infrastructure package, dubbed the American Jobs Plan, at an event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania soon — the opening move in what's expected to be a months-long negotiation with Congress.

The roughly $2 trillion plan looks to improve the nation's infrastructure and shifting to greener energy over the next eight years.

The nation's infrastructure is sorely in need of repair. It recently earned a C- score from the American Society of Civil Engineers, which said an additional $2.6 trillion in funding is required over the next decade. But Biden is also pitching his plan as an investment to benefit communities of color, rural Americans and others burdened by decay or lagging modernization.

Here's how Biden plans to pay for his proposal:

  • Corporate tax hike: Biden would raise the corporate income tax rate to 28%, up from 21%. The rate had been as high as 35% before former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans cut taxes in 2017.
  • Global minimum tax: The proposal would increase the minimum tax on US corporations to 21% and calculate it on a country-by-country basis to deter companies from sheltering profits in international tax havens.
  • Tax on book income: The President would levy a 15% minimum tax on the income the largest corporations report to investors, known as book income, as opposed to the income reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
  • Corporate inversions: Biden would make it harder for US companies to acquire or merge with a foreign business to avoid paying US taxes by claiming to be a foreign company. And he wants to encourage other countries to adopt strong minimum taxes on corporations, including by denying certain deductions to foreign companies based in countries without such a tax.

Read more about the plan here.

7 min ago

Biden wants to pass his infrastructure package this summer. These are the key parts of his plan.

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Lauren Fox and Betsy Klein

President Biden is aiming to pass his sweeping infrastructure and jobs proposal this summer, a senior White House official told CNN, setting an ambitious timeline to achieve his next major legislative goal.

The package, which could cost between $3 and 4 trillion, includes two pieces:

  1. One piece investing in domestic manufacturing, research and development, the care-giving economy, climate infrastructure and roads, bridges and rail.
  2. The second aimed at childcare, paid family leave, health care and education infrastructure.

He is set to unveil the first part of that proposal and outline how to pay for it in a speech today in Pittsburgh, with the second part to follow in the coming weeks.

The first prong of the White House proposal will be financed in large part through business tax increases, including raising the corporate rate to 28% from its current level of 21%, and increases in the global minimum tax, the ending of federal subsidies for fossil fuel firms and a requirement that multinational corporations pay the US tax rate.

Internal debates on how much of the proposal to pay for have been ongoing for several weeks, with White House officials keenly aware of potential inflationary risks, officials said. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the proposal laid out on Wednesday would include mechanisms to finance the entirety of the package over time.

More on the package: If passed, the bill could amount to a transformation of the American economy amid continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still much to do to build support for the legislation.

In a sign of how quickly the administration is moving on its next major legislative priority, the senior official told CNN the White House wants to see substantive progress on advancing the legislation by Memorial Day — May 31 — as they work with Congress, which gives them just two months.

While Democrats have been laying the groundwork on Capitol Hill in anticipation of a push toward infrastructure, there are still glaring differences within Congress about how to proceed, all of which could slow the White House's ambitious timeline.

Democrats are still having discussions about how they want to pay for the bill and how much of it they want to pay for. Leadership will also have to carefully thread the needle between pushing green energy initiatives in the bill, but not so aggressively that they lose Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate vote.

Read more about the timeline here.

2 min ago

Technology accounts for a big chunk of Biden's infrastructure plan. Here's look at some key initiatives.

From CNN’s Brian Fung

Allen Scott and Seth Dawson, both with Blue Lightning, work on a hole to join fiber optic cable to provide high speed internet on December 19 in Wiggins, Colorado.
Allen Scott and Seth Dawson, both with Blue Lightning, work on a hole to join fiber optic cable to provide high speed internet on December 19 in Wiggins, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty Images

President Biden's infrastructure plan calls for roughly $2 trillion in spending, highlighting critical new priorities such as climate change as well as more traditional projects such as repairing roads and bridges. 

But a review of Biden's plan shows that technology-related spending accounts for an enormous share — at least 25% — of that proposal, illustrating how the administration views tech as a vital, cross-cutting component of its wider economic and climate agenda. 

From increased funding for ultra-fast internet connections to new programs for high-tech manufacturing and electric vehicles, Biden's infrastructure plan represents a massive investment in US technological capacity.

According to a White House fact sheet, Biden's proposal calls for spending at least $500 billion on technology-linked initiatives. By comparison, the infrastructure plan calls for $400 billion for senior caregiving; $213 billion to affordable housing; and $111 billion to revamping America's water infrastructure. 

Here are some key technology-linked initiatives in the plan:

  • A pillar of Biden's tech-focused spending is a proposed $100 billion investment in high-speed broadband. The plan calls for achieving "100 percent coverage," particularly for unserved and underserved areas and tribal lands. Federal estimates show that tens of millions of Americans still lack broadband at home, a digital divide that has been exacerbated during the pandemic as many were forced to work and learn remotely.
  • In addition, Biden calls for $174 billion that will go toward, among other things, building a national network of half a million electric vehicle chargers by 2030. The money will also be used to encourage automakers to build EVs and cutting-edge batteries within the United States, and to give consumers new incentives to buy electric cars.
  • The plan proposes $180 billion in technology R&D, focusing on the competitive threat posed by China and on what the administration describes as critical technologies of the future. Covered technologies include artificial intelligence, quantum computing and climate-related research on carbon capture, energy storage and emerging sources of energy such as biofuels and hydrogen.
  • It also calls for $50 billion specifically to fund semiconductor manufacturing and research, amid a global shortage in chip supply that has made developing a domestic source of semiconductors an urgent priority. 

Scattered throughout the proposal, these tech-focused funding threads collectively account for some of the most expensive spending priorities in the entire plan.

51 min ago

Senate GOP leader says he spoke with Biden yesterday to discuss infrastructure proposal

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden called Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday to discuss the President's $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal, according to the Kentucky lawmaker. 

“He called me about it yesterday,” McConnell said during a media availability at a health care training center in Erlanger, Kentucky.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment. McConnell’s office declined to comment further or provide a read out of the call.

McConnell said at the news conference, “Let’s see what this infrastructure package looks like,” but again signaled his opposition to the plan, pointing to corporate tax hikes and increasing the national debt

“I can tell you if it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, not likely,” he said of his potential support of the bill.

 “This is not going to be apparently an infrastructure package, it's like a Trojan Horse,” he argued. “It's called infrastructure, but inside the Trojan Horse it's going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy. In other words, they want to reverse the tax reform that we did in just 2017, which produced in February of 2020 the best economy and 50 years. They want to go back and reverse that.”

Asked by local reporters whether he’d get behind a more targeted plan that focused largely on infrastructure — as he argued Biden’s plan does not — McConnell declined to speculate on hypotheticals.

52 min ago

The infrastructure proposal will likely face challenges in Congress and test Democratic unity

From CNN’s Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly, and Jason Hoffman

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Democrats on Capitol Hill are bracing for a months-long push that will challenge the dynamics of a party that has shown few cracks in unity over the first several months of a new administration.

Congressional Democrats say they are ready to deliver on Biden's agenda, but they also note that a two-part, sweeping $4 trillion-plus proposal will be received in a very different manner than Biden's first significant legislative victory.

Now law, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package served as a cornerstone opening achievement for not just the White House, but the Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill.

But the path to a sweeping package that includes infrastructure, climate, social programs and the thorniest issues on taxes and energy policy is set to lay bare crucial differences between progressives and moderates.

Tensions lie between Democrats who want to pursue infrastructure more narrowly and those who view infrastructure as an opportunity to advance long-held Democratic priorities like paid family leave, raising taxes on corporations, lowering the eligibility age for Medicare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

With regards to Republicans, the Biden administration says it will work to get GOP support on the sweeping package, an administration official says Biden is prepared to move to meet the moment.

“We thought it's an important initiative to start the process with the President being very clear that he's got a plan, and that he's open to hearing what others think, but what he is uncompromising about is the urgency of the moment and the need to really deliver for the American people and make good on building back better in this moment,” the official said, adding that outreach to both Republicans and Democrats in Congress has already begun.

CNN’s Lauren Fox has previously reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking at potentially using the reconciliation process, the same budget process used to pass the American Rescue Plan, again for the American Jobs Plan, meaning Democrats can pass without any GOP support.

However even if they can use the reconciliation process, as noted, keeping the Democratic caucus united is no sure thing.

In a call with her Democratic caucus earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her goal was to pass Biden's infrastructure plan by July 4, though she warned members that the deadline could slip into later July, a source familiar with her comments told CNN.

1 hr 14 min ago

Biden will unveil part of his massive infrastructure and jobs plan this afternoon. Here's what we know.

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

Matt Rourke/AP
Matt Rourke/AP

President Biden will unveil his next legislative priority, a massive infrastructure and jobs plan the White House is calling the “American Jobs Plan,” during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 4:20 p.m. ET today.

The sweeping proposal, which will be split into two packages and cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion, will focus on and invest in four main issues according to the White House:

  1. Transportation infrastructure – including investments in roads, bridges, rail, and other elements of our transportation infrastructure.
  2. Modern housing infrastructure – including investments in broadband, water, power, housing, and buildings.
  3. Infrastructure of the care economy – including investments in home and community-based care for older family members and people with disabilities.
  4. Innovation and R&D infrastructure – including investments in manufacturing, next-generation research and development, high-quality workforce development and critical supply chains.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly has reported that the $2.25 trillion dollar portion of the package would include:

  • $650 billion for physical infrastructure
  • $300 billion for housing infrastructure
  • $300 billion for manufacturing
  • $300 billion for the electric grid
  • $400 billion for home caretakers/care for the elderly and disabled.

The plan will, according to an administration official, be paid for over 15 years by what the administration is calling the “Made in America Tax Plan,” which will reform the corporate tax code, including raising the cooperate tax rate to 28%, from its current level of 21%.

“The President is proposing to fix the corporate tax code so that it incentivizes job creation and investment here in the United States, stops unfair and wasteful profit shifting to tax havens, and ensures that large corporations are paying their fair share,” the White House said in a document released ahead of the President’s announcement.

An administration official said the economic crisis, along with the pandemic, were the two core issues Biden has been focused on since before he took office, and while the administration has begun to address the pandemic with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, it now turns its focus to the broader economic crisis. 

“The President has always communicated an approach and a vision that rescue was just part of the economic challenge he ran for President to address, and that recovery and the work of building back better can come out too soon, so that effort will start in earnest tomorrow,” the official said on a call previewing the President’s announcement. 

1 hr 18 min ago

Pelosi told House members goal is to pass massive infrastructure measure by July 4

From CNN's Lauren Fox

I a call with her Democratic caucus earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her goal was to pass President Biden's infrastructure by July 4, though she warned members that the deadline could slip into later July, a source familiar with her comments told CNN.

This is not a detailed schedule, but a rough outline of what the speaker hopes to see.

The comments come as Biden officially rolls out his infrastructure plan today in remarks in Pittsburgh.

The House will have its work cut out for it in the months ahead as Pelosi must keep her moderates and progressives united as they work through not just a package that aims to rebuild traditional infrastructure projects, but also seeks to reimagine a worker’s infrastructure with paid leave and other benefits.

Discussions about how to pay for the projects will also become ripe territory for potential disagreements and a group of moderate Democrats from the East Coast has already said they won’t accept any tax increases or changes without a roll back of the SALT deduction that limited Americans’ ability to deduct state and local taxes on their federal return.

Punchbowl was the first to report the timeline.