President Biden will unveil his next legislative priority, a massive infrastructure and jobs plan the White House is calling the “American Jobs Plan,” during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 4:20 p.m. ET today.

The sweeping proposal, which will be split into two packages and cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion, will focus on and invest in four main issues according to the White House:

Transportation infrastructure – including investments in roads, bridges, rail, and other elements of our transportation infrastructure. Modern housing infrastructure – including investments in broadband, water, power, housing, and buildings. Infrastructure of the care economy – including investments in home and community-based care for older family members and people with disabilities. Innovation and R&D infrastructure – including investments in manufacturing, next-generation research and development, high-quality workforce development and critical supply chains.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly has reported that the $2.25 trillion dollar portion of the package would include:

$650 billion for physical infrastructure

$300 billion for housing infrastructure

$300 billion for manufacturing

$300 billion for the electric grid

$400 billion for home caretakers/care for the elderly and disabled.

The plan will, according to an administration official, be paid for over 15 years by what the administration is calling the “Made in America Tax Plan,” which will reform the corporate tax code, including raising the cooperate tax rate to 28%, from its current level of 21%.

“The President is proposing to fix the corporate tax code so that it incentivizes job creation and investment here in the United States, stops unfair and wasteful profit shifting to tax havens, and ensures that large corporations are paying their fair share,” the White House said in a document released ahead of the President’s announcement.

An administration official said the economic crisis, along with the pandemic, were the two core issues Biden has been focused on since before he took office, and while the administration has begun to address the pandemic with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, it now turns its focus to the broader economic crisis.

“The President has always communicated an approach and a vision that rescue was just part of the economic challenge he ran for President to address, and that recovery and the work of building back better can come out too soon, so that effort will start in earnest tomorrow,” the official said on a call previewing the President’s announcement.