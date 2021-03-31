President Biden called Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday to discuss the President's $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal, according to the Kentucky lawmaker.

“He called me about it yesterday,” McConnell said during a media availability at a health care training center in Erlanger, Kentucky.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment. McConnell’s office declined to comment further or provide a read out of the call.

McConnell said at the news conference, “Let’s see what this infrastructure package looks like,” but again signaled his opposition to the plan, pointing to corporate tax hikes and increasing the national debt

“I can tell you if it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, not likely,” he said of his potential support of the bill.

“This is not going to be apparently an infrastructure package, it's like a Trojan Horse,” he argued. “It's called infrastructure, but inside the Trojan Horse it's going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy. In other words, they want to reverse the tax reform that we did in just 2017, which produced in February of 2020 the best economy and 50 years. They want to go back and reverse that.”

Asked by local reporters whether he’d get behind a more targeted plan that focused largely on infrastructure — as he argued Biden’s plan does not — McConnell declined to speculate on hypotheticals.