Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

The Derek Chauvin trial: Day 3

live news

Live

Biden unveils infrastructure plan

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Biden to unveil massive infrastructure plan

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 3:15 p.m. ET, March 31, 2021
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Senate GOP leader says he spoke with Biden yesterday to discuss infrastructure proposal

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

President Biden called Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday to discuss the President's $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal, according to the Kentucky lawmaker. 

“He called me about it yesterday,” McConnell said during a media availability at a health care training center in Erlanger, Kentucky.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment. McConnell’s office declined to comment further or provide a read out of the call.

McConnell said at the news conference, “Let’s see what this infrastructure package looks like,” but again signaled his opposition to the plan, pointing to corporate tax hikes and increasing the national debt

“I can tell you if it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, not likely,” he said of his potential support of the bill.

 “This is not going to be apparently an infrastructure package, it's like a Trojan Horse,” he argued. “It's called infrastructure, but inside the Trojan Horse it's going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy. In other words, they want to reverse the tax reform that we did in just 2017, which produced in February of 2020 the best economy and 50 years. They want to go back and reverse that.”

Asked by local reporters whether he’d get behind a more targeted plan that focused largely on infrastructure — as he argued Biden’s plan does not — McConnell declined to speculate on hypotheticals.

7 min ago

The infrastructure proposal will likely face challenges in Congress and test Democratic unity

From CNN’s Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly, and Jason Hoffman

Democrats on Capitol Hill are bracing for a months-long push that will challenge the dynamics of a party that has shown few cracks in unity over the first several months of a new administration.

Congressional Democrats say they are ready to deliver on Biden's agenda, but they also note that a two-part, sweeping $4 trillion-plus proposal will be received in a very different manner than Biden's first significant legislative victory.

Now law, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package served as a cornerstone opening achievement for not just the White House, but the Democratic majorities on Capitol Hill.

But the path to a sweeping package that includes infrastructure, climate, social programs and the thorniest issues on taxes and energy policy is set to lay bare crucial differences between progressives and moderates.

Tensions lie between Democrats who want to pursue infrastructure more narrowly and those who view infrastructure as an opportunity to advance long-held Democratic priorities like paid family leave, raising taxes on corporations, lowering the eligibility age for Medicare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

With regards to Republicans, the Biden administration says it will work to get GOP support on the sweeping package, an administration official says Biden is prepared to move to meet the moment.

“We thought it's an important initiative to start the process with the President being very clear that he's got a plan, and that he's open to hearing what others think, but what he is uncompromising about is the urgency of the moment and the need to really deliver for the American people and make good on building back better in this moment,” the official said, adding that outreach to both Republicans and Democrats in Congress has already begun.

CNN’s Lauren Fox has previously reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking at potentially using the reconciliation process, the same budget process used to pass the American Rescue Plan, again for the American Jobs Plan, meaning Democrats can pass without any GOP support.

However even if they can use the reconciliation process, as noted, keeping the Democratic caucus united is no sure thing.

In a call with her Democratic caucus earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her goal was to pass Biden's infrastructure plan by July 4, though she warned members that the deadline could slip into later July, a source familiar with her comments told CNN.

7 min ago

Biden will unveil part of his massive infrastructure and jobs plan this afternoon. Here's what we know.

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

Matt Rourke/AP
Matt Rourke/AP

President Biden will unveil his next legislative priority, a massive infrastructure and jobs plan the White House is calling the “American Jobs Plan,” during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at 4:20 p.m. ET today.

The sweeping proposal, which will be split into two packages and cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion, will focus on and invest in four main issues according to the White House:

  1. Transportation infrastructure – including investments in roads, bridges, rail, and other elements of our transportation infrastructure.
  2. Modern housing infrastructure – including investments in broadband, water, power, housing, and buildings.
  3. Infrastructure of the care economy – including investments in home and community-based care for older family members and people with disabilities.
  4. Innovation and R&D infrastructure – including investments in manufacturing, next-generation research and development, high-quality workforce development and critical supply chains.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly has reported that the $2.25 trillion dollar portion of the package would include:

  • $650 billion for physical infrastructure
  • $300 billion for housing infrastructure
  • $300 billion for manufacturing
  • $300 billion for the electric grid
  • $400 billion for home caretakers/care for the elderly and disabled.

The plan will, according to an administration official, be paid for over 15 years by what the administration is calling the “Made in America Tax Plan,” which will reform the corporate tax code, including raising the cooperate tax rate to 28%, from its current level of 21%.

“The President is proposing to fix the corporate tax code so that it incentivizes job creation and investment here in the United States, stops unfair and wasteful profit shifting to tax havens, and ensures that large corporations are paying their fair share,” the White House said in a document released ahead of the President’s announcement.

An administration official said the economic crisis, along with the pandemic, were the two core issues Biden has been focused on since before he took office, and while the administration has begun to address the pandemic with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, it now turns its focus to the broader economic crisis. 

“The President has always communicated an approach and a vision that rescue was just part of the economic challenge he ran for President to address, and that recovery and the work of building back better can come out too soon, so that effort will start in earnest tomorrow,” the official said on a call previewing the President’s announcement. 

12 min ago

Pelosi told House members goal is to pass massive infrastructure measure by July 4

From CNN's Lauren Fox

I a call with her Democratic caucus earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her goal was to pass President Biden's infrastructure by July 4, though she warned members that the deadline could slip into later July, a source familiar with her comments told CNN.

This is not a detailed schedule, but a rough outline of what the speaker hopes to see.

The comments come as Biden officially rolls out his infrastructure plan today in remarks in Pittsburgh.

The House will have its work cut out for it in the months ahead as Pelosi must keep her moderates and progressives united as they work through not just a package that aims to rebuild traditional infrastructure projects, but also seeks to reimagine a worker’s infrastructure with paid leave and other benefits.

Discussions about how to pay for the projects will also become ripe territory for potential disagreements and a group of moderate Democrats from the East Coast has already said they won’t accept any tax increases or changes without a roll back of the SALT deduction that limited Americans’ ability to deduct state and local taxes on their federal return.

Punchbowl was the first to report the timeline.