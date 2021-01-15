The invitations have been scaled back by the pandemic and the security has been heightened by the insurrection, but Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States next week will still have plenty of pomp.
Biden's inauguration is set to take place Wednesday, as the nation's capital continues to fortify the area around the US Capitol following last week's attack.
Here are some key things we know about the event so far:
- Tightened security: The National Mall will be shut down to keep people away, so we will all be spared another comparison of crowd sizes, especially since President Trump's Twitter handle has been turned off. The threat of violent protests from election-denying Trump supporters and the presence of 20,000 National Guard troops will keep anyone from forgetting Trump's turbulent leadership, or lack thereof. The US Secret Service on Wednesday officially took charge of security for Biden's inauguration, working in coordination with federal law enforcement agencies and the Pentagon. The FBI has warned of armed protests in all 50 state capitals and the TSA is moving to restrict guns in checked baggage. Biden had been planning to take the Amtrak to Washington next week to be sworn in as president, but those plans were scrapped amid the dramatically heightened security surrounding the inauguration.
- Swearing-in ceremony at Capitol: The President-elect and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are still expected to take their oaths of office on the West Front of the US Capitol during a significantly scaled-down event. Biden said this week that he was "not afraid of taking the oath outside" and that his team had been receiving briefings in the wake of the violence. All the normal VIPs, incoming and outgoing Cabinet members, lawmakers and Supreme Court justices are likely to attend, as is outgoing Vice President Mike Pence. Trump will not. It's rare, but not unheard of, for a president to skip the transfer of power. Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga will add some show-biz glitz to the ceremony, looking out on an empty Mall, a show of defiance to the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, maybe.
- Large virtual component: There will be no public parade from the Capitol to the White House, but instead a virtual parade bringing in people from around the country.The inaugural balls — usually there are multiple and the new president makes a short appearance at several — will be replaced by a produced TV show featuring stars like Hanks along with Justin Timberlake. This will feel very much like the Covid inauguration.
- Trump's departure: President Trump tweeted last week that he will not attend Biden's inauguration and CNN has reported the Trumps are scheduled to leave Washington the day prior, on Jan.19. Biden will stay at the Blair House the night before the inauguration next week. A State Department spokesperson tells CNN, “as is customary, the White House offered use of the Blair House for Jan 19th and it was accepted.” Every president-elect since Jimmy Carter has stayed at Blair House, the guest home that sits across the street from the White House.
CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jeff Zeleny contributed reporting to this post.