Law enforcement using surveillance and other technology to track travel to Washington, DC

Law enforcement is using a huge amount of surveillance, including monitoring phones and other communications, in an all-out effort to track individuals to ensure they do not travel to Washington, DC, according to law enforcement officials.
Federal authorities are tracking dozens of people who pose potential concerns of violence may be coming to Washington for events around the Inauguration, according to a source briefed on intelligence shared among federal and local law enforcement.
Some extremists are so suspicious and obsessed with anti-government conspiracies that they’re telling associates they don’t trust some of the planned protests, fearing they are actually FBI plots to try to frame them, according to one official.
Security officials also have shared information citing specific concerns about vehicles that could be used to breach security, the source said. The information adds to the already heightened alert in the capital as authorities try to protect a central area of the city where the transfer of power will take place on Jan. 20.
Earlier Friday: Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Robert Contee said law enforcement has been getting a “daily download” from the FBI of the internet “chatter” of possible protests around the inauguration.
“I can assure the residents of the District of Columbia that the Metropolitan Police Department and federal partners are in a posture to respond to the information that's out there thus far that we’ve heard,” Contee said.
MPD is coordinating with the FBI, and briefing DC Mayor Muriel Bowser daily on all threats, the acting police chief stated.
Bowser urged Americans to enjoy the inauguration from virtually from home and asked anyone who does not need to be out to avoid restricted areas.