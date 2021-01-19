Current and former officials who've been critical of Trump have been invited to his send-off

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural committee is celebrating “National Run For Office Day” on Tuesday, a holiday to meant to inspire young progressive leaders to run for office.

The day – coined by Run For Something, an organization that recruits and supports young progressives running for local office – launched four years ago as a response to President Trump’s inauguration.

Four years later, Democratic leaders and the Biden inaugural committee are including the day as part of their inaugural celebration.

“Encouraging young people to consider running for office is the first step in building a strong democracy. The Biden inaugural committee is grateful to Run For Something for encouraging volunteers across the country to participate in a National Day of Service as we welcome a new, more united chapter in our nation’s history,” said Julia Krieger, spokesperson for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Throughout the day Tuesday, Run For Something hopes to register thousands of candidates and encourage young progressives to run for local and state office, the organization says.

“I think this is really important for getting the entire progressive movement united around a singular ask, which is getting people to run for office,” Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run For Something, told CNN.

“Politician is not a title you are born with,” Litman said, stressing the need for young and passionate people to run for office.

By signing onto the Run For Something pipeline, candidates receive resources, trainings and coaching from volunteers and Run For Something alumni.

In the past four years, Run for Something has spent about $ 2 million a year supporting candidates. The group has supported 486 young people who have been elected local office across all 50 states and their elected candidates have been 56% Black and brown, 55% women, 21% LGBTQ and all under the age of 40.

“In 2017, I decided to run for office with no past political experience whatsoever,” Jennifer Carroll Foy told CNN.

With the support of Run For Something, Foy – a woman of color who was pregnant with twins at the time – won her election and served in the Virginia House of Delegates.

She is now running for governor in Virginia.

“We need you. We need more diverse voices in positions of power and every local statewide and federal seat. No matter what, if you’re a millennial, young, old, a woman, LGBTQ, trans we need everyone represented — not just to have a seat at the table, but to shake the table,” Foy said.

A number of Democratic politicians, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are expected to post about National Run For Office Day on social media Tuesday, adding their voices to the chorus calling on young people to run for office, Litman said.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, was among those who encouraged people to run.

The day will conclude with a Zoom event at 7 p.m. ET with Run For Something co-founders Litman and Ross Morales Rocketto, as well as others who were supported by the group.

Since the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, more than 1,400 progressive young people said they planned to run for office, according to the organization.

Prior to that, the group has averaged about 200 signups a week since Thanksgiving, with about 4,000 progressive young people signing up since Election Day all together.