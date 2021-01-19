Live TV
Live

Biden's inauguration

Live

Secretary of State nominee hearing

Live

Defense Secretary nominee hearing

Live Updates

Biden prepares for inauguration on Trump's last full day in office

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 5:23 p.m. ET, January 19, 2021
1 min ago

Trump offers "best wishes" to new administration in farewell video address

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny

President Trump released a video farewell message on his last full day as President, describing his accomplishments and offering luck and "best wishes" to the incoming administration.

The video struck more of a conciliatory tone than more recent messages from Trump.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," he says in the video. "We extend our best wishes and we also want them to have luck — a very important word."

He describes his accomplishments and says he worked arduously for the American people, framing his presidency as one that championed the forgotten while making no apologies for his brazen approach to politics.

"America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree," he says.

He touts having not started any new foreign wars and adopting a tough stance on China. And he takes credit for a resurgent US economy, even though it has slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump made no mention of President-elect Joe Biden, but did allude to the violence at the Capitol earlier this month.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated," he says.

The President, who hasn't left the White House or been seen in public for a week, recorded the message late Monday with a skeleton staff. Unlike most of his predecessors in the television era, a live prime-time farewell address attempting to burnish what has become a badly tarnished legacy is no longer in the cards.

Watch Trump's farewell message:

54 min ago

Biden lands at Joint Base Andrews on the eve of his inauguration 

From CNN's Maeve Reston, Jeff Zeleny and Jim Acosta

Pool
Pool

President-elect Joe Biden is landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ahead of his inauguration tomorrow in the nation's capital.

Biden flew today on a private aircraft, yet another change in protocol on the eve of his inauguration.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that Biden was not taking a US government plane to Joint Base Andrews for the first stop of his inauguration festivities.

A second source familiar with the matter said the government did not offer the Bidens a plane, but did not have details.

A White House official, meanwhile, said the Biden team did not ask for a government plane to bring Biden to DC. The official said the administration explained to the Biden team what the options were. But aides to Biden explained they preferred to fly on private aircraft, the official added. 

Where Biden goes later: Biden will participate in a memorial this afternoon honoring the more than 400,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19, with 400 lights illuminating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Hundreds of towns, cities and communities across the country plan to join in the solemn tribute with lighting ceremonies of their own at buildings from the Empire State Building in New York City to the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington.

Biden will be joined by his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, will deliver the invocation and gospel singer Yolanda Adams will perform "Hallelujah."

Biden had hoped to infuse his arrival in Washington, DC, with a nostalgic twist by riding a train from his home in Delaware, but that was deemed too much of a security risk at a time when the nation is facing threats from within.

Watch here:

57 min ago

Biden's DNI nominee commits to release report on murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

President-elect Joe Biden’s Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines committed today to publicly release a report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi – a report the Trump administration had refused to publish.

Haines was asked by Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, whether she would comply with a law Congress passed to release an unclassified report on Khashoggi’s murder. President Donald Trump refused the congressional mandate to tell Congress whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the murder, ignoring a 2019 deadline.

“Congress passed a law requiring the DNI to submit to Congress an unclassified report on who was responsible for the brutal murder of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi. If you are confirmed, will you submit to Congress the unclassified report required by the law?” Wyden asked.

“Yes, Senator, absolutely will follow the law,” Haines said.

53 min ago

Stocks finish higher on last trading day of the Trump administration

From CNN's Anneken Tappe 

US stocks closed higher on the last trading day of the Trump administration but fell short of reaching new record highs.

Here's how the markets closed: 

  • The Dow finished 0.4%, or 116 points, higher.
  • The S&P 500 closed up 0.8%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite ended 1.5% higher.

Netflix is among the companies reporting earnings after the bell.

Remember: As stocks settle after the trading day, levels might still change slightly.

1 hr 27 min ago

Federal prosecutors have charged over 100 people in Capitol Hill riot

From CNN's Paul Murphy and Katelyn Polantz

According to the Justice Department and unsealed court records, CNN has identified over 100 federal defendants that have been charged in the Capitol Hill riot. 

Most charges are for unlawful or violent entry to restricted grounds of the Capitol, some charges have revealed more serious allegations including heavily armed rioters and paramilitary group members around Washington, DC, on Jan. 6.

On Tuesday, the dragnet brought in several new arrestees, including three people charged in the first major conspiracy case related to Oath Keepers who allegedly coordinated an effort for the siege in advance.

1 hr 29 min ago

Biden's Defense secretary pick pledges to fight "to rid our ranks of racists and extremists"

From CNN's Michael Conte

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

In his opening remarks for his confirmation hearing, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be Defense Secretary, pledged to “fight hard… to rid our ranks of racists and extremists.”

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies,” said Austin. “But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”
1 hr 30 min ago

Russia "very high on the agenda," says Biden's pick for secretary of state

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Nicky Robertson

Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP
Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

Secretary of State designate Antony Blinken said Russia is "very high on the agenda" for the Biden administration.

"We've talked about a number of challenges. The challenge posed by Russia across a whole series of fronts is also one that is urgent," he said at his confirmation hearing.

Blinken specifically addressed the arrest of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, saying, "It is extraordinary how frightened Vladimir Putin seems to be a one man."

"I think that speaks volumes. And Mr. Navalny is a voice, I think, for millions and millions and millions of Russians, and their voice needs to be heard in in Russia. And the attempts to silence that voice by silencing Mr. Navalny is something that we strongly condemn and we've spoken to it, and will continue to do so," he said.
1 hr 17 min ago

Biden Secretary of State nominee says Trump was right to take tougher approach to China

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

Alex Edelman/Pool via AP
Alex Edelman/Pool via AP

Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken bluntly said that President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China, even though he does not agree with the Trump administration’s tactics.

“Let me just say that I also believe that President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China. I disagree, very much with the way that he went about it in a number of areas but the basic principle was the right one and I think that's actually helpful to our foreign policy,” Blinken told members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

He did not detail the exact areas where he took issue with Trump’s approach to China.

Blinken — who described China as posing the “most significant challenge of any nation state to the United States” – said the country must be approached from a “position of strength.” He explained that a position of strength can be accomplished when the US works with allies, leads in international institutions, investing at home and stands up for human rights.

“If we come together and do them,” Blinken said taking the actions to put the US into a position of strength. “I think we can then deal with the specific challenges that China poses from that position of strength, not a position of weakness.”

1 hr 56 min ago

GOP Sen. Hawley blocks quick consideration of Biden's Homeland Security nominee

From CNN's Phil Mattinlgy

Sen. Josh Hawley in December.
Sen. Josh Hawley in December. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley blocked the quick consideration of President-Elect Joe Biden’s Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Hawley released a statement following his actions, saying that Mayorkas "has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures."

"Just today, he declined to say he would enforce the laws Congress has already passed to secure the border wall system. Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered," he said.

The Missouri senator has fielded a wave of backlash in the days since Jan. 6, when he and other Republicans in Congress raised objections to the counting of some Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, pushing false claims of voter fraud that were echoed by members of the mob incited by President Trump.