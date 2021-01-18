In Senate resignation letter, Harris thanks people of California for "honor of serving them"

CNN has obtained a copy of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ resignation letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, from a Harris aide.
Harris officially submitted her resignation letter this morning as she prepares to take office Wednesday. Harris will make make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president of the US.
Read the letter:
Dear Governor Newsom:
I hereby resign as Senator from the State of California, effective January 18th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EST. As I assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the U.S. Senate over the past four years.
Sincerely,
Kamala D. Harris
United States Senator