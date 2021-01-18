In Senate resignation letter, Harris thanks people of California for "honor of serving them"

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Once a fortress, security in and around Trump Tower on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue will begin to loosen, possibly as early as this week.

According to a New York Police Department official, police presence will be scaled down once Trump leaves office Jan. 20.

Streets around the high rise that have been blocked since Trump became President will likely be reopened and barricades are expected to be removed, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity as plans are still being coordinated with the US Secret Service, and other federal authorities.

A communications center inside Trump Tower will no longer be needed and dismantled, the official added.

Trump Tower has had an increased security presence since Trump won the Republican presidential nomination in the summer of 2016 as it served as the President’s main office and residence, the official said.

Since the November 2020 election, it’s been the target of protests including in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, with Black Lives Matter activists and Trump supporters alike.

When asked about changes in security, NYPD spokesperson Detective Denise Moroney said that they will continue to have a "robust presence" at Trump-affiliated locations, including Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. After the inauguration, the department will reevaluate its security presence, she said.