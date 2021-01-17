Kamala Harris to resign from her Senate seat Monday
From CNN's Jasmine Wright
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will officially resign from her California seat on Jan. 18, ending her one-term four-year Senate career, per a Harris aide.
It’s just two days before she’s inaugurated on Wednesday, making history as the first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president.
Harris won her seat in November 2016 and was sworn in January 2017. At the time, Harris was Attorney General of her state.
Aides say Harris has already started the process of her resignation, having notified California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom of her intent, and sent her formal indications that she’ll be resigning Monday. Harris will not give a farewell speech on the Senate floor, due to the schedule.
Newsom has already named California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Harris’ seat. In a press call, he told reporters he would likely be sworn in himself on Wednesday.
The incoming vice president has spoken to her replacement Padilla before he comes into office, per a person with knowledge of the discussion.
36 min ago
Here's what we know about Biden's inauguration
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
The invitations have been scaled back by the pandemic and the security has been heightened by the insurrection, but Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States next week will still have plenty of pomp.
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
Biden had planned to make a statement by arriving in Washington by Amtrak from Wilmington, Delaware, where the train station bears his name – a testament to the days when he was a senator and used to make the round-trip home to be with his kids. That's off. He'll stay the night before in Blair House, across from the White House, instead of a hotel.
Normally, members of Congress get a raft of tickets to distribute at will. This year they each get a +1. The public is being encouraged to stay away and the National Mall will be shut down. There will be no public parade from the Capitol to the White House, but instead a virtual parade bringing in people from around the country.
The inaugural balls – usually there are multiple and the new president makes a short appearance at several – will be replaced by a produced TV show featuring stars like Hanks along with Justin Timberlake. This will feel very much like the Covid inauguration.