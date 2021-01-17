Top Senate Democrat says Senate has a "responsibility" to act quickly on impeachment

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin on January 17. CNN

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin told CNN he doesn't think there is "any promise to date" on when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate and trigger the beginning of a trial, adding "we have a responsibility to act as quickly as possible."

The Illinois Democrat expressed confidence on CNN today that Republicans will be on board with conducting Senate business like confirming President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet while a trial is ongoing, saying he thinks passing more coronavirus relief legislation is a bipartisan "priority" and moving forward with these things is "the American way."

Sen. Cory Booker said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he expects a trial to begin "as quickly as possible," noting there have been some "frustrations" with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not bringing the chamber back sooner.

Booker said he talked to Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, who will become the majority leader soon when Democrats attain control of the chamber, about his concerns in delaying Biden's agenda, which he again put squarely on McConnell, saying the GOP leader needs to commit to time agreements for the trial.

CNN had reported that Biden called McConnell last Monday to discuss the possibility of “bifurcation” – doing impeachment proceedings alongside confirming his nominees and approving a sweeping Covid relief package.

When asked about the potential opposition from GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, Durbin said there will be "resistors," but "if the overwhelming majority is ready to move, we can get it done."