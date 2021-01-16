Biden's inauguration is just days away. Here's how DC is tightening security to prepare.

Members of the National Guard stand near the Capitol on January 14. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

More than a week after the pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, the area around Capitol Hill is under strict security. Members of the National Guard were present all around, including inside the Capitol, and new fencing blocked off the perimeter of the area.

DC Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday that more than 20,000 National Guard members could be expected in the District for Biden's inauguration, though he noted the final numbers will be provided by the US Secret Service.

The officials added that there is no concern that there will be any shortage of Guard forces to meet requirements from the 50 States and the District of Columbia.

Contee told reporters he remains concerned amid a "major security threat" ahead of the inauguration and planned demonstrations in the District this weekend.

"I've been concerned before today and will be through this weekend, and beyond," Contee said on Wednesday.

He also praised DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's security posture, including discouraging people from coming to DC for the inauguration.

"There's a major security threat, and we are working to mitigate those threats," he added.

The National Mall will be closed to the general public on Inauguration Day due to security concerns, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Friday.

The temporary public closure began Friday morning and will extend through at least Thursday, January 21. The NPS says protests will be allowed in designated locations and will be limited to those with permits.

