Authorities are investigating police officers who allegedly participated in the Capitol riot

A crowd of Donald Trump supporters is seen from inside the Capitol on January 6. Cheriss May/Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a growing number of current law enforcement officers who allegedly participated in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

"Unfortunately as this case goes on we're seeing indications that law enforcement officers, both former and current, maybe who have been off duty, participating in this riot activity," Michael Sherwin, acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia, said Friday.

Two police officers from Rocky Mount, Virginia, were arrested Thursday on federal charges relating to the riot, Sherwin said.

"We don't care what your profession is, who you are, who you are affiliated with, if you are conducting or engaged in criminal activity, we will charge you and you will be arrested," Sherwin said.

Additionally, Steven D'Antuono of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said Friday that the most "egregious" of the pro-Trump extremists from last week's Capitol attack are the ones who are charged with assaulting law enforcement.

Charges have already been filed against individuals like Robert Sanford and Peter Francis Stager and others who may be charged are "a priority for the FBI and our partners."

"You attack one of us, you attack all of us," D'Antuono said.

Sanford, a retired firefighter, was arrested on Thursday in Pennsylvania and accused of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers in the head while they were in part of the crowd on a Capitol terrace. Sanford now faces four federal criminal charges related to the riot, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers on duty.

Stager, of Arkansas, faces a criminal charge related to allegedly beating a uniformed officer. He allegedly used a flagpole that had an American flag on it to hit the officer as he lay on the ground surrounded by the mob, according to court records in DC District Court.

There are no known arrests related to the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick but the FBI is investigating "several" people, two law enforcement officials told CNN.

Earlier Friday, D'Antuono said his investigators are "making progress" on the investigation into the death of the officer.

The incident with Sanford is unrelated, he added.

D'Antuono said investigators are looking at "anyone and everyone" who may be involved, but did not give specifics on the scope of the investigation.

The New York Times was first to report multiple people were being looked at in the probe.