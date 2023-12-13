Hunter Biden rebukes GOP investigators outside US Capitol ahead of deposition deadline
From CNN's Paula Reid, Annie Grayer and Evan Perez
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter rebuked Republican investigators outside the US Capitol on Wednesday, the same day that a GOP-led investigation has given the president’s son as a deadline to appear for a closed-door deposition.
“I’m here today to make sure that the House committee’s illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence and lies,” Hunter Biden said. “And I’m here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded. For that I am responsible.”
Hunter Biden’s lawyers have told the House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary committees that he’s willing to testify by the December 13 deadline – but only if he can do so publicly. House Republicans are insisting they want to talk to him behind closed doors first.
CNN reported Tuesday that Hunter Biden was in Washington, DC, but it was unclear up until minutes before the scheduled deposition whether the president’s son would attend.
Meanwhile, House Republicans are gearing up for showdown with Hunter Biden over testimony
House Republicans are prepared for Hunter Biden to appear for deposition as scheduled on Wednesday, a source familiar with the interview planning told CNN. Republicans have maintained that the president’s son must first appear for a deposition before proceeding with a public hearing, as the younger Biden’s legal team has demanded.
Cameras are set up to film the closed-door deposition, and lawyers have prepared hundreds of questions, but the committees have not heard anything from Biden’s legal team, the source added.
Since the subpoena, Hunter Biden has been charged with nine federal tax offenses in California. He also faces gun-related charges in Delaware. So far, Hunter’s lawyers have not pointed to his criminal exposure as a reason to avoid questions from the committee.
If Biden does not show up on Wednesday, House Republicans have said they will move forward with holding him in contempt for evading the terms of his subpoena. The committee chairmen would have to hold a separate meeting to pass it out of committee in order for it to receive a full House vote.
Where the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden stands
Since then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in September, the trio of committees leading the investigation have been trying to build momentum.
They have interviewed various officials from the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service while also obtaining a mountain of documents and new bank records, including from Biden family members.
Now, the House is expected to vote on Wednesday to formalize the inquiry into the president — something Republican proponents of the vote say will fortify subpoenas and strengthen the inquiry's legal standing. GOP members of the House Rules Committee also argued the move was in response to stonewalling by the administration to hand over documents it requested.
But, even as Republicans issue new subpoenas and schedule more depositions, including with the president’s brother and son, they still have not uncovered credible evidence that backs up their loftiest claims against Biden. There has only been one hearing related to the inquiry since its launch, where the expert witnesses called by Republicans acknowledged GOP investigators hadn’t yet presented enough evidence to prove the accusations they were leveling.
At every stage, House Democrats and the White House have refuted and sometimes even debunked the accusations leveled by Republicans, who have tried to connect Joe Biden to his son’s million-dollar overseas deals.
Some of the findings: The House Oversight panel — one of the committees leading the investigation — has focused on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and sought to make connections to his father. In the early stages of their investigation, they interviewed five people and issued nine bank subpoenas, but have ramped up to issue nine subpoenas for testimony in the last month. The Republican-led committee released a document last week showing payment from Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, to Joe Biden when he was not in office — but they omitted evidence that the president’s son was repaying his father for a car.
There have also been two personal checks from the president’s brother, James Biden, to Joe Biden when he was not in office, that the committee released. However, available evidence suggests these were loan repayments.
Even though these payments are a far cry from the Republican accusations that the president profited from his family’s foreign business dealings, the existence of the checks has provided fuel to the president’s political opponents and the GOP far-right base.
House set to vote on formalizing impeachment inquiry into President Biden
House Republicans are expected to vote Wednesday on their resolution to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as their investigation reaches a critical juncture and right-wing pressure grows.
Up until this point, House Republicans have not had enough votes to legitimize their ongoing inquiry with a full chamber vote. The probe has struggled to uncover wrongdoing by the president, which is why it hasn’t garnered the unified support of the full GOP conference.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally launched the inquiry in September, even though he had previously criticized Democrats for taking the same step in 2019 when they launched the first impeachment probe of then-President Donald Trump without taking a vote at the beginning.
But House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team are now confident they have enough support to pass the vote when it comes to the floor on Wednesday.
That is in part because when the White House told the trio of GOP-led congressional committees leading the investigation that its subpoenas were illegitimate without a formal House vote to authorize the inquiry, reluctant, more moderate Republican lawmakers started to get on board with their party’s investigative efforts. The Trump administration made a similar argument against House Democrats at the start of his 2019 impeachment.
The argument from Republican proponents of the effort, according to multiple GOP lawmakers and aides, is that a floor vote will strengthen their legal standing against the White House and fortify their subpoenas to secure key witness testimony.
“The inquiry will help us be more informed,” GOP Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents a swing district in New York, told CNN.