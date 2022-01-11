Follow CNN Politics
Biden and Harris to deliver voting rights speech in Atlanta

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:31 a.m. ET, January 11, 2022
6 min ago

Biden pressed to break the congressional logjam on voting rights as he heads to Atlanta

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jasmine Wright and Dan Merica

Pressure is intensifying on President Biden to articulate a plan to enact meaningful voter protections as a counter to strict new voting laws going into place around the nation after warning for the past year of nascent dangers to democracy.

Biden heads to Atlanta today to make an urgent new case for voting rights legislation as Democrats prepare to advance two new bills that will require a weakening of Senate filibuster rules in order to pass — a step Biden is prepared to endorse.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — who asked Biden last year to take on voting rights as her signature issue — plan to lay a wreath at Martin Luther King Jr.'s crypt and visit the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the slain civil rights leader preached.

Coming at a critical moment, the day is meant, in part, to quiet criticism that the President hasn't done enough to break a congressional logjam.

Two measures — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — would jointly bolster voting protections by, among other things, creating national standards for mail-in voting and restoring some stripped-out elements of the Voting Rights Act. Biden's speech at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of the historically Black institutions Clark Atlanta University and Moorehouse College, will work to galvanize support behind the bills as they come up in the Senate.

Democrats in Congress are preparing to advance the bills ahead of this year's midterm elections, but — with nearly all Republicans opposed — the measures' only chance of success is to alter the Senate's filibuster rules.

Activists and some of Biden's allies are worried there is little hope of convincing the remaining Democratic holdouts — centrist Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — to go for the rule changes and are growing increasingly frustrated with Biden for not breaking the impasse.

Paired with his sharpest-to-date denunciation last week of his predecessor for fomenting lies about the 2020 election, the address today in Atlanta marks a distinct new focus for the President as he enters his second year in office.

As Democrats enter an uncertain election year, Biden appears poised to wage a more sustained campaign against Republicans' attempts to rewrite election rules and install Trump loyalists on election boards.

Ahead of his visit, some voting rights groups in Georgia voiced skepticism at the President's approach. A consortium of organizations wrote in a statement they would "reject any visit by President Biden that does not include an announcement of a finalized voting rights plan that will pass both chambers, not be stopped by the filibuster, and be signed into law."

"Anything less is insufficient and unwelcome," the statement read.

Biden will be flanked by Georgia elected officials today, but not all of the state's top Democrats will be in attendance.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will not attend Biden's speech due to a conflict, a spokesperson said. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who won his seat in 2020, will attend the event, a spokesperson for the senator said. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat who is up for reelection in 2022 after winning a two-year term alongside Biden and Ossoff in 2020, will attend the presidential event, according to a representative for his Senate office.

"Our democracy is in peril and time is running out," Warnock said. "This is a moral moment, and if leaders in Washington fail to protect the voices and the votes of the American people then we have fallen way short of our responsibilities. It's time to act."

While it's not clear if the President will lay out that specific path, Biden will "describe this as one of the rare moments in a country's history when time stops and the essential is immediately ripped away from the trivial," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. "We have to ensure January 6 doesn't mark the end of democracy, but the renaissance for our democracy."

21 min ago

Schumer reiterates Senate will again consider voting legislation this week

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

(Senate TV)
(Senate TV)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated that this week the Senate will hold another vote to try and advance Democrats’ election legislation and if Senate Republicans block it, the chamber will debate and consider a rules change to the legislative filibuster.

“Tomorrow, President Biden will travel to Georgia and make the moral case to the nation that the time has come to act, to defend democracy and protect voting rights, even if it means changing Senate rules to restore the Senate,” Schumer said in a Monday floor speech. “Every single lover of Democracy across America, especially those of us in this chamber, should take heart of the President's message and ask ourselves, what can we do to protect free and fair elections in this country?”

Schumer said he believes the chamber “stands ready to follow through on the President's call” to act and protect voting rights. As there is strong GOP opposition to Democrats’ elections and voting bills, it’s expected to fail. Also, a rules change remains unlikely as Democrats lack the votes to gut the legislative filibuster along party lines.

35 min ago

Read an excerpt from Biden's upcoming speech

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Jeremy Diamond

President Biden is traveling to Atlanta today to deliver a major speech on voting rights, looking to turn up the heat on reluctant senators as Democrats face pressure to pass two pieces of pending legislation opposed by nearly all Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Biden will travel to Georgia alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he appointed to lead the administration's work on voting rights. While in Atlanta, the pair will also lay a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and visit Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, according to the White House. Changing the filibuster rules in the Senate, which require 60 votes to end debate on legislation, is set to be a major focus of the day — and Biden's address specifically.

"The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand," Biden will say, according to an excerpt of his remarks released by the White House. "I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of United States Senate stand?"

The President's speech in Atlanta is the latest in his recurring calls for the nation's voting rights to be bolstered. Throughout the first year of his presidency, Biden has devoted several speeches to voting rights, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the centenary of the race massacre in that city; South Carolina State University's graduation ceremony; at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington and at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

46 min ago

A coalition of Georgia voting rights groups announced they won't attend Biden's speech

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Jeremy Diamond

Cliff Albright speaks during a demonstration on voting rights in Washington, DC on August 4.
Cliff Albright speaks during a demonstration on voting rights in Washington, DC on August 4. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Biden's visit to the Peach State, which takes places less than a week before MLK Jr. Day, comes amid pressure by advocates calling on Biden to spell out more clearly a pathway to the passage of the voting rights bills.

A number of voting rights groups issued a letter saying Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should not visit Atlanta without a concrete plan to pass voting rights bills into law immediately.

On Monday, a coalition of voting rights groups in Georgia announced they will not be attending events surrounding Biden's visit.

"We don't need another speech. What we need is a plan," Cliff Albright, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, told reporters on Monday. "We won't be attending the speech that the President is giving tomorrow."

Prominent Georgia leader Stacey Abrams — arguably the Democratic Party's preeminent voting rights advocate after using her 2018 gubernatorial loss to Republican Brian Kemp to elevate the issue — will not attend Biden's speech due to a conflict, a spokesperson said. After the election, Abrams founded Fair Fight, an organization that advocates for voter protection across the country, and she's running for governor again this year.

Biden discussed voting rights during his address last week to recognize the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol building, saying that former President Trump and Republican allies are trying to subvert America's elections.

1 hr ago

At least 19 states passed 34 laws that restrict voting in some way in the last year, analysis shows

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

As a likely showdown looms in Congress this week over federal voting legislation, Republicans aligned with former President Trump are pressing ahead at the state level to change voting procedures, conduct partisan investigations of the last presidential contest and seize more control over the machinery of elections.

Democrats and voting rights advocates warn that the unrelenting campaign to cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Biden's 2020 victory over Trump could erode voter confidence in elections and increase the chances that losing candidates and their supporters will challenge the results of free and fair elections in the future.

"Every day that goes by, I am more and more concerned about the direction and resilience of American democracy," said David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research. "I'm worried that we are heading down a path where there are those who cannot accept that ... their candidate could lose."

Recent polling underscores the peril. A CBS News-YouGov poll found that more than 6 in 10 of Americans said they now expect violence over the loss of future presidential elections. And a separate poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that about one in three Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified.

The Post-UMD poll also exposed a stark partisan divide: 40% of Republicans and 41% of Independents said violence against the government could be justified versus 23% of Democrats.

In the last year, 19 states passed 34 laws that restrict voting in some way, according to an analysis by the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice. And more changes are expected as state legislatures convene early this year.

Brennan's analysis found 88 restrictive bills introduced last year will carry over into upcoming legislative sessions, and that 13 new bills had been pre-filed as of last month.

The new proposals include a measure that would ban the use of drop boxes in Georgia — where Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 28 years. An Arizona lawmaker wants to establish stricter voter ID requirements.

47 min ago

Biden will push for 2 voting rights bills in his speech today, White House says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Patrick Semansky/AP)
(Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Biden will say today in Atlanta that the only way to protect Americans' right to vote is by passing two pieces of pending legislation that are opposed by nearly all Republicans, according to the White House.

"The President will forcefully advocate for protecting the most bedrock American right: the right to vote and have your voice counted in a free, fair and security election that is not tainted by partisan manipulation," press secretary Jen Psaki said. "He’ll make clear in the former district of (Rep. John Lewis) that the only way to do that is for the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

Biden plans to deliver a major address on voting rights after coming under pressure from advocates to spell out more clearly a pathway to passage.

Without altering Senate filibuster rules, it's unclear how either bill is successful. Biden has said he is open to changes to the filibuster for voting rights.

In his speech, Biden will "describe this as one of the rare moments in a country’s history when time stops and the essential is immediately ripped away from the trivial. And that we have to ensure January 6 doesn’t mark the end of democracy but the renaissance for our democracy, where we stand up for the right to vote and have that vote counted fairly, not undermined by partisans afraid of who you voted for or try to reverse an outcome." 

Biden also plans to describe in detail what some states' new laws are doing that restricts access to voting.

"He’s quite focused on ensuring the American people understand what’s at stake here. Sometimes we’re all shorthand legislation, shorthand what we’re talking about," she said. "Protecting the fundamental right to vote means he’s also going to talk about what the changes have meant in states like Georgia across the country."