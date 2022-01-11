Pressure is intensifying on President Biden to articulate a plan to enact meaningful voter protections as a counter to strict new voting laws going into place around the nation after warning for the past year of nascent dangers to democracy.

Biden heads to Atlanta today to make an urgent new case for voting rights legislation as Democrats prepare to advance two new bills that will require a weakening of Senate filibuster rules in order to pass — a step Biden is prepared to endorse.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — who asked Biden last year to take on voting rights as her signature issue — plan to lay a wreath at Martin Luther King Jr.'s crypt and visit the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the slain civil rights leader preached.

Coming at a critical moment, the day is meant, in part, to quiet criticism that the President hasn't done enough to break a congressional logjam.

Two measures — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — would jointly bolster voting protections by, among other things, creating national standards for mail-in voting and restoring some stripped-out elements of the Voting Rights Act. Biden's speech at the Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of the historically Black institutions Clark Atlanta University and Moorehouse College, will work to galvanize support behind the bills as they come up in the Senate.

Democrats in Congress are preparing to advance the bills ahead of this year's midterm elections, but — with nearly all Republicans opposed — the measures' only chance of success is to alter the Senate's filibuster rules.

Activists and some of Biden's allies are worried there is little hope of convincing the remaining Democratic holdouts — centrist Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — to go for the rule changes and are growing increasingly frustrated with Biden for not breaking the impasse.

Paired with his sharpest-to-date denunciation last week of his predecessor for fomenting lies about the 2020 election, the address today in Atlanta marks a distinct new focus for the President as he enters his second year in office.

As Democrats enter an uncertain election year, Biden appears poised to wage a more sustained campaign against Republicans' attempts to rewrite election rules and install Trump loyalists on election boards.

Ahead of his visit, some voting rights groups in Georgia voiced skepticism at the President's approach. A consortium of organizations wrote in a statement they would "reject any visit by President Biden that does not include an announcement of a finalized voting rights plan that will pass both chambers, not be stopped by the filibuster, and be signed into law."

"Anything less is insufficient and unwelcome," the statement read.

Biden will be flanked by Georgia elected officials today, but not all of the state's top Democrats will be in attendance.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will not attend Biden's speech due to a conflict, a spokesperson said. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who won his seat in 2020, will attend the event, a spokesperson for the senator said. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Georgia Democrat who is up for reelection in 2022 after winning a two-year term alongside Biden and Ossoff in 2020, will attend the presidential event, according to a representative for his Senate office.

"Our democracy is in peril and time is running out," Warnock said. "This is a moral moment, and if leaders in Washington fail to protect the voices and the votes of the American people then we have fallen way short of our responsibilities. It's time to act."

While it's not clear if the President will lay out that specific path, Biden will "describe this as one of the rare moments in a country's history when time stops and the essential is immediately ripped away from the trivial," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. "We have to ensure January 6 doesn't mark the end of democracy, but the renaissance for our democracy."

