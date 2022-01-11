Follow CNN Politics
Biden voting rights speech

Djokovic ruling

Biden and Harris to deliver voting rights speech in Atlanta

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

January 11, 2022
1 hr ago

At least 19 states passed 34 laws that restrict voting in some way in the last year, analysis shows

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

As a likely showdown looms in Congress this week over federal voting legislation, Republicans aligned with former President Trump are pressing ahead at the state level to change voting procedures, conduct partisan investigations of the last presidential contest and seize more control over the machinery of elections.

Democrats and voting rights advocates warn that the unrelenting campaign to cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Biden's 2020 victory over Trump could erode voter confidence in elections and increase the chances that losing candidates and their supporters will challenge the results of free and fair elections in the future.

"Every day that goes by, I am more and more concerned about the direction and resilience of American democracy," said David Becker, executive director of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research. "I'm worried that we are heading down a path where there are those who cannot accept that ... their candidate could lose."

Recent polling underscores the peril. A CBS News-YouGov poll found that more than 6 in 10 of Americans said they now expect violence over the loss of future presidential elections. And a separate poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that about one in three Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified.

The Post-UMD poll also exposed a stark partisan divide: 40% of Republicans and 41% of Independents said violence against the government could be justified versus 23% of Democrats.

In the last year, 19 states passed 34 laws that restrict voting in some way, according to an analysis by the liberal-leaning Brennan Center for Justice. And more changes are expected as state legislatures convene early this year.

Brennan's analysis found 88 restrictive bills introduced last year will carry over into upcoming legislative sessions, and that 13 new bills had been pre-filed as of last month.

The new proposals include a measure that would ban the use of drop boxes in Georgia — where Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 28 years. An Arizona lawmaker wants to establish stricter voter ID requirements.

Read more about where things stand on voting rights on the state level.

47 min ago

Biden will push for 2 voting rights bills in his speech today, White House says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

(Patrick Semansky/AP)
(Patrick Semansky/AP)

President Biden will say today in Atlanta that the only way to protect Americans' right to vote is by passing two pieces of pending legislation that are opposed by nearly all Republicans, according to the White House.

"The President will forcefully advocate for protecting the most bedrock American right: the right to vote and have your voice counted in a free, fair and security election that is not tainted by partisan manipulation," press secretary Jen Psaki said. "He’ll make clear in the former district of (Rep. John Lewis) that the only way to do that is for the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act."

Biden plans to deliver a major address on voting rights after coming under pressure from advocates to spell out more clearly a pathway to passage.

Without altering Senate filibuster rules, it's unclear how either bill is successful. Biden has said he is open to changes to the filibuster for voting rights.

In his speech, Biden will "describe this as one of the rare moments in a country’s history when time stops and the essential is immediately ripped away from the trivial. And that we have to ensure January 6 doesn’t mark the end of democracy but the renaissance for our democracy, where we stand up for the right to vote and have that vote counted fairly, not undermined by partisans afraid of who you voted for or try to reverse an outcome." 

Biden also plans to describe in detail what some states' new laws are doing that restricts access to voting.

"He’s quite focused on ensuring the American people understand what’s at stake here. Sometimes we’re all shorthand legislation, shorthand what we’re talking about," she said. "Protecting the fundamental right to vote means he’s also going to talk about what the changes have meant in states like Georgia across the country."