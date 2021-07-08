Follow CNN Politics
By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 12:06 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021
3 min ago

More than a dozen states have enacted 28 new laws making it harder to vote

From CNN's Janie Boschma

State lawmakers have enacted nearly 30 laws since the 2020 election that restrict ballot access, according to a new tally as of June 21 by the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law.

The 28 total laws in 17 states mark a new record for restrictive voting laws since 2011, when the Brennan Center recorded 19 laws enacted in 14 state legislatures.

More than half of these new laws make it harder to vote absentee and by mail, after a record number of Americans voted by mail in November.

The legislative push is part of a national Republican effort to restrict access to the ballot box following record turnout in the 2020 election. Republicans currently control both chambers of 30 state legislatures.

State lawmakers are expected to attempt enacting additional laws this year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he will convene a special session of the state legislature on July 8. The Republican governor has promised to revive a slew of new voting restrictions effectively killed by Democrats during the regular legislative session, tweeting late last month that he would be adding "election integrity" to a list of topics lawmakers will address.

CNN's Fredreka Schouten, Keith Allen and Ashley Killough contributed to this report

1 min ago

Texas state legislature could push for voting restrictions in its special session

From CNN's Keith Allen and Ashley Killough

The Texas state legislature is scheduled to convene a special session today, the same day President Biden and Vice President Harris have scheduled events to address Democratic efforts to address voter suppression.

In June, the Texas legislature attempted to revive a slew of new voting restrictions that was effectively killed by Democrats during the regular legislative session.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott then scheduled a special session for July 8, but did not release the agenda items.

Last month, Abbott vetoed a portion of the state budget that funds the Texas Legislature. The move came weeks after House Democrats walked off the state House floor, leaving majority Republicans without the quorum they needed to approve the bill, SB 7, before a midnight regular legislative session deadline — a move that triggered the election reform bill's expiration.

Republicans in Texas have sought to join Florida, Georgia and other GOP-controlled states that have seized on former President Trump's lies about the 2020 election and adopted new restrictions that will make it harder for some of their residents to vote.

It's not clear whether, once the agenda is set, Republicans will enter the special session set on approving SB 7 as it's currently drafted or will seek to make further changes.

More details: The measure would have made mail-in voting more difficult by requiring voters to supply more information, prohibiting local elections officials from sending out absentee ballot applications to anyone who has not requested one or from working with get-out-the-vote groups that are encouraging Texans to vote by mail.

It also would have prohibited the after-hours and drive-through options that voting rights advocates said helped Black and Latino voters in the Houston area cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

21 min ago

Biden and Harris are both focusing on voting rights today

From CNN's Dan Merica

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will hold separate events Thursday to focus attention on Democratic efforts to combat voter suppression and protect voting rights nationwide, Democratic officials told CNN.

Harris will announce the expansion of the Democratic National Committee's "I Will Vote" campaign with an event in the Washington, DC, area, according to a committee official. Biden will meet privately with a range of civil rights groups to talk about their efforts to protect voting rights, according to a White House adviser.

The separate events come in the midst of Republican efforts to pass restrictive voting rights laws across the country.

Harris, who has been tasked by the White House to lead their effort to push voting rights, will focus her remarks on why the entire Democratic Party must fight voter suppression, the DNC official said. She will also be made the honorary chairwoman of the DNC's "I Will Vote" program.

The Biden meeting will include representatives from the NAACP, National Coalition for Black Civic Participation, National Urban League, National Action Network, NCNW, Leadership Conference for Civil & Human Rights and Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the adviser said, adding that the President is personally "revolted" by the Republican attempts to tighten election laws in response to the 2020 election.

"We see this assault from restrictive laws, threats of intimidation, voter purges and more," Biden said at a White House event in June to celebrate Juneteenth. "We can't rest until the promise of equality is fulfilled for every one of us in every corner of this nation. That, to me, is the meaning of Juneteenth."

Uphill battle: So far, Democrats have been unable to get any voting rights changes through Congress.

After the party's signature voting and elections bill passed the House earlier in the year, Republicans sunk the Senate version during a key procedural vote in June. All 50 Democrats, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, were united in passing the bill, but all 50 Republicans voted against, meaning the bill failed to get the needed 60 votes to move on in the legislative body.