In addition to executive actions and memoranda President Biden signed today, the Biden administration has an ambitious slate of additional actions for the first 10 days in office, many of which will roll back key policies established by his predecessor.

Starting Thursday, each day through the end of the month, with the exception of this weekend, will center around a specific theme, with a set of corresponding actions and directives, according to a draft of a calendar document sent to administration allies and viewed by CNN.

Here are the themes:

Jan. 20: Inauguration and four Crises

Jan. 21: Covid

Jan. 22: Economic Relief

Jan. 23-24: Weekend

Jan. 25: Buy America

Jan. 26: Equity

Jan. 27: Climate

Jan. 28: Health Care

Jan. 29: Immigration

Jan. 30-31: Weekend

February: Restoring America’s Place in the World

This Thursday, the theme of the first full day of the Biden presidency will be about coronavirus. There will be six executive orders and one presidential policy directive.

The executive orders include things like a review of supply chain, additional data collection and transparency, and support for additional Covid-19 treatment research and supply. A presidential policy directive will call on agencies to “strengthen efforts to combat COVID-19 globally and strengthen global pandemic preparedness.”

Then on Friday, the “Economic Relief” day, there will be two executive orders.

One directs agency action on Medicaid, Pell grants, SNAP benefits and unemployment insurance. The second executive order will restore collective bargaining rights to federal employees and initiates action to roll back former President Trump’s Schedule F executive order – which gave the Office of Management and Budget and federal agencies leeway to reclassify key roles.