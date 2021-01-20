Amanda Gorman, the nation's first-ever youth poet laureate, shares one thing in common with President Joe Biden: They are part of the "speech difficulty club," she told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

Biden has a lifelong struggle with stuttering and has said that he "still occasionally, when I find myself really tired," catches himself stuttering.

Gorman said she had a speech impediment growing up and struggled to say the letter R.

"So, for me, I use my self-expression to get my voice on the page," she said.

To overcome her struggle, Gorman said she practiced spoken word and recited words out loud until she was able to teach herself how to pronounce the letters.

She even used "Hamilton"'s "Aaron Burr, Sir," which is packed with Rs, for practice.

"That's been a huge part of my speech pathology. It's why I included it in the inaugural poem. Also beyond that I think 'Hamilton' is such a great American cultural piece of what it means to be a better county. It was hard for me not to just copy and paste 'My Shot,' and email it the inaugural committee and be like here's my poem," Gorman said.

She went on to share her personal mantra.

"Whenever I perform — and I definitely did it this time — and I close my eyes and I say I'm the daughter of Black writers. We're descended from freedom fighters who broke their chains and changed the world," Gorman said.