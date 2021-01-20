Kamala Harris enters the White House grounds for first time as vice president
Kamala Harris just entered the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the first time as vice president after walking a parade route to the White House grounds with her family.
Harris made history today, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president.
As she walked to the White House grounds alongside her family, she told CNN's Jim Sciutto that she was "walking to work."
What's next: Harris is expected to swear in three new Democratic senators tomorrow afternoon after she herself is sworn in as the new Vice President, aides familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Those three are Georgia’s Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as Harris’ replacement in California, Alex Padilla. The Senate will convene at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the moment:
42 min ago
President Biden proclaims today a "national day of unity"
President Joe Biden called today a “national day of unity,” using a White House proclamation outlining similar themes of his inaugural address.
"Today, we celebrate the triumph of democracy after an election that saw more Americans voting than ever before in our nation's history, and where the will of the people has been heard and heeded," Biden said in the proclamation.
The President added: "We do so at a moment of great peril and promise for our nation. A once-in-a-century deadly pandemic. A historic and deepening economic crisis. Calls for racial justice some 400 years in the making. A climate crisis with force and fury. We also feel the rise in political extremism and domestic terrorism — unleashed just days ago on our Capitol, the citadel of freedom, but brewing long before — that we must confront and defeat."
47 min ago
Biden makes generational history
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
One little nugget that might get lost in Joe Biden becoming the oldest person to ever assume the office of the presidency is the year in which he was born (1942). That allows Biden to claim another historical achievement:
Biden is the first and likely to be the only Silent Generation president.
Although generations are an inexact science, Biden is the first president to be born between 1928 and 1945. In other words, old enough to be born before the end of World War II and young enough to not have been drafted into the army before the war came to an end.
Indeed, Biden is the first president to be born before the end of World War II in almost 30 years. Every president starting with Bill Clinton is a member of the Baby Boomer generation.
Every president from John F. Kennedy to George H.W. Bush was born between 1901 and 1927 (i.e. the Greatest Generation).
Biden succeeded where other members of the Silent Generation (e.g. Michael Dukakis, Walter Mondale and John McCain) had failed before him.
31 min ago
Harris steps out of car and walks to the White House grounds alongside family
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Vice President Kamala Harris emerged from her vehicle, just minutes behind President Joe Biden, and is walking with her family to the White House grounds, for her first time as vice president.
"This is a rite of passage the vice president is continuing as she historically greets her first afternoon and evening as vice president of the United States," said White House correspondent Kate Bennett.
Watch the moment:
36 min ago
Jon Stewart kicks off Biden's virtual parade across America
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Former host of the "Daily Show" and comedian Jon Stewart kicked off President Joe Biden's inaugural committee's "virtual parade across America."
"This year we've had to create a new style of parade allowing Americans from our states and US Territories the ability to participate safely from their hometowns," Stewart said.
Stewart introduced Dr. Jason Campbell, from Oregon, representing one of the many frontline workers who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Campbell is known as "the dancing Tik Toc doc."
"This is incredibly special if you look at President Biden being elected and Vice President Harris as the first African American, Indian woman, that's incredibly special, something that I know I treasure, that my family treasures, that many that look like me are proud to see," Campbell said.
According to a Presidential Inaugural Committee news release, the parade will include "diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country."
Watch Jon Stewart kick off "virtual parade across America":
51 min ago
Joe Biden walks onto White House grounds as President for the first time
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Joe Biden walked onto the White House grounds for the first time as President.
He was greeted by military members and a band with first lady Jill Biden by his side.
The band played "Hail to the Chief" and "God Bless America" as the couple looked out.
See the moment:
46 min ago
Biden fist bumps member of press while walking to White House
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
President Joe Biden took a moment to jog over to a press area, while he was walking to the White House, and fist bumped a member of the press, according to CNN's Brianna Keilar, who was standing nearby.
"Keep doing what you're doing," Biden said, she reported.
Watch the moment:
1 hr ago
Biden exits presidential car and walks to White House
President Joe Biden exited the Beast, the presidential vehicle, and walked to the White House, alongside first lady Jill Biden and their family.
Biden briefly stopped to greet DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on the sidelines.
Watch the moment:
56 min ago
Happening now: Biden's inaugural parade begins as 50 states mark moment virtually
From CNN's Maeve Reston
The inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to honor President Joe Biden's incoming administration is largely a virtual one.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House including the US Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard and the commander in chief's Guard and Fife Drum Corps.
Every branch of the military will be represented in the presidential escort, according to the inaugural committee.
The drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University will join that event to honor the alma maters of the new president and vice president.
The inaugural committee is also hosting a "virtual parade across America," which will feature performances in communities across the country — much like the virtual program at the Democratic National Convention, which was forced to go online over the summer in efforts to keep the virus from spreading.
According to a Presidential Inaugural Committee news release, the parade will feature "diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America’s heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country."
Here's what comes next after the parade:
5:15 p.m. ET: Biden signs executive orders and other presidential actions.
5:45 p.m. ET: Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony.
7 p.m. ET: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds the first press briefing.
8:48 p.m. ET: Biden and Harris deliver remarks at the “Celebrating America” inaugural program.