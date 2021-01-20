Kamala Harris enters the White House grounds for first time as vice president

CNN

Kamala Harris just entered the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the first time as vice president after walking a parade route to the White House grounds with her family.

Harris made history today, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president.

As she walked to the White House grounds alongside her family, she told CNN's Jim Sciutto that she was "walking to work."

What's next: Harris is expected to swear in three new Democratic senators tomorrow afternoon after she herself is sworn in as the new Vice President, aides familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Those three are Georgia’s Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, as well as Harris’ replacement in California, Alex Padilla. The Senate will convene at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the moment: