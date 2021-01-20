Live TV
The inauguration of Joe Biden

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:41 a.m. ET, January 20, 2021
1 min ago

Melania Trump: "Being your first lady was my greatest honor"

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

First lady Melania Trump spoke at President Trump's final farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before they leave for Florida.

"Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families. And God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you," she said.
1 min ago

President Trump and Melania Trump just took the stage at Joint Base Andrews

President Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, just walked off Marine One and onto the stage at Joint Base Andrews for his send-off ceremony.

He's now speaking ahead of his flight to Florida.

See Trump arrive at Joint Base Andrews after leaving White House:

11 min ago

Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews

President Trump has just arrived at Joint Base Andrews for his final farewell ceremony, the first time he's been seen in public for over a week.

On the stage where Trump will deliver what are likely his last public remarks as President, there’s a podium with the Presidential seal. There are no teleprompters.

He will be in Florida when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in at noon, at which point he will no longer be president.

9 min ago

Trump said it was a "great honor" to serve as President in parting remarks to reporters

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt and Betsy Klein

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media before departing the White House on January 20. Alex Brandon/AP

After he walked out of the White House, President Trump told reporters it was a "great honor" to serve as 45th President of the United States.

He said it has been the "honor of a lifetime" and that he just wanted to walk over and say goodbye.

He added he hoped it would not be a long goodbye, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported. 

“It seemed the President was trying to take this in and say one final goodbye here,” Diamond said. 

1 min ago

This is how President Trump spent his final night in the White House

From CNN's Pamela Brown

The White House is pictured on January 20. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

A source close to the White House says President Trump spent his final night in the White House working on pardons and signing the final paperwork just before midnight.

His daughter Ivanka was with him until 10 p.m. ET and left to make phone calls to some of the people pardoned until 2 a.m. ET. Ivanka had been very involved in recent days in the criminal justice pardons for non-violent offenders.

The sources says the feeling is "bittersweet" as the family departs today. Another source says he’s relieved to leave behind the pressure of the presidency.

His daughter and son in law will not be joining him on Air Force One.

12 min ago

Trump is taking his final flight in Marine One

Marine One lifts off carrying President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they depart from the White House on January 20. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Marine One just took off from the White House lawn, carrying President Trump to Joint Base Andrews for his send-off ceremony.

But it is not typical for a president's final flights to be officially called Marine One and Air Force One, since those craft only have those names when the President is on them. (Typically, presidents leave DC after the new president is inaugurated.)

The helicopter flight for the outgoing president typically becomes known as Executive One.

See moment Marine One takes off:

17 min ago

In last-minute order Trump revoked rule barring lobbying by former officials

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

In the midst of a flurry of last minute Executive Orders signed overnight, President Trump revoked a rule he signed early in his term that included a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials and a lifetime ban on lobbying for foreign governments.

Trump had signed the order "Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Appointees" within his first week in office as part of his campaign promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

But now, as he and his advisers depart the White House, Trump is presumably allowing for those officials to begin lobbying when they leave government.

The January 28, 2017 executive order required appointees to pledge that they will not "engage in lobbying activities with respect" to the executive agency they were appointed to serve within five years after "termination of their employment" – effectively allowing them to lobby other areas.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump initially called for enacting the five-year lobbying ban through legislation and for a similar restriction for members of Congress and their staff. But his executive order was ultimately free of that language.

At the signing, Trump slammed former President Barack Obama for enacting a two-year lobbying ban for officials who left his administration, saying his Democratic predecessor's order was insufficient and full of loopholes.

18 min ago

Trump has left the White House for the last time as President

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House on January 20. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump just walked out of the White House. He's on his way to Joint Base Andrews, where he's expected to have a short farewell ceremony at the base before one last presidential flight to Palm Beach.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a send-off ceremony at the base.

Watch the moment Trump leaves the White House:

29 min ago

Pence said his goodbyes to Trump on Tuesday and will not be at Trump's send-off ceremonies

From CNN's Pamela Brown

A source close to Vice President Mike Pence said he said his final goodbye to President Trump yesterday and is not expected to be at the White House this morning as Trump departs. 

He's also not expected to attend the ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before Trump departs for Florida.

Once the inauguration of Joe Biden concludes today, Pence will fly to Indiana and then will be back and forth between Indiana and DC. 