This November 2019 file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. Haven Daley/AP

President Biden is expected to direct his administration to tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns today.

Here are key things to know about them:

Ghost guns are handmade or self-assembled firearms

They don't have serial numbers

Some can be fabricated in as little as 30 minutes using kits and parts purchased online

Biden will direct the Justice Department to issue a proposed rule to "stop the proliferation" of those weapons, though a senior administration official previewing the step declined to elaborate on how specifically the rule — due in 30 days — might work.

The move is in line with recommendations from gun safety advocacy groups who are consulting with the White House, including Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence.

Biden's actions come amid mounting pressure to act in the wake of two mass killings about a week apart, totaling 18 dead.

While campaigning, Biden had said he would task his attorney general with instituting better enforcement of existing gun laws as a means of slowing gun violence. He also made a campaign pledge to send $900 million for community programs meant to combat violence, something the administration is sorting out how to fulfill.

Gun safety advocates say that the Biden administration can take action almost immediately to address several of these issues.