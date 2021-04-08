Biden urges Congress to act on gun legislation: "Enough prayers, time for some action"

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden said he’d “use all the resources at my disposal as President to keep the American people safe from gun violence,” but pushed Congress to pass further legislation.

"They can do it right now. They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they have passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence," he said.

“Enough prayers, time for some action,” Biden said.

Biden conceded that the issue of gun control was a "difficult one" and that, to ordinary Americans, can make it seem "like our entire political process is broken."

Still, he encouraged the Senate to immediately pass House-passed bills to close gun loopholes and expand background checks.

“This is not a partisan issue among the American people. This is a view by the American people as an American issue. And I'm willing to work with anyone to get these done. And it's long past time that we act,” Biden said.

Biden also called on Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act that he worked to pass a senator and renew a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The President said that reducing gun violence in the US would save money for the country, claiming that it is estimated to cost $280 billion a year.

“For a fraction of the cost of gun violence, we can save lives, create safe and healthy communities, and build economies that work for all of us,” he said.

Throughout his remarks, Biden insisted that his steps would not impinge upon the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

"No amendment to the Constitution is absolute," he said. "From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own."