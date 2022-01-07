Follow CNN Politics
By Tierney Sneed, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 1:04 p.m. ET, January 7, 2022
1 hr 25 min ago

Justice Alito floats an administrative stay ahead of Jan. 10 mandate implementation date

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Justice Samuel Alito grilled US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on the possibility that the court enters a brief stay to give itself a few extra days to consider the case, as currently the administration is planning to being implementing the policy on Jan. 10.

Prelogar said that if the court needed some extra time to consider the case, that was in its prerogative, but she pointed out that the challengers are asking for a much longer hold on enforcement on the policy.

The discussion devolved into a debate involving the other justices over what constitutes a brief delay and the risks to public health in delaying the policy, with Alito knocking the administration for the several weeks the policy has been on hold during the court fight.

Prelogar stressed that the first phase of implementation is just a requirement that unvaccinated workers wear a mask, while the testing requirement for those workers won’t kick in until Feb. 8.

1 hr 47 min ago

NOW: US solicitor general argues in favor of OSHA vaccine mandate

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar is now arguing in favor of the OSHA mandate.

She noted that the expectation that the OSHA policies would save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalization in the next six months.

She said that exposure to Covid-19 is the biggest threat to worker in OHSA”s history.

“The court should reject the argument that the agency is powerless to address the grave dangers,” she said.

1 hr 24 min ago

Justice Kavanaugh brings up "major questions doctrine"

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in his first go at asking questions Friday, directed Scott Keller, who is representing the National Federation of Independent Business, towards the so-called "major questions doctrine" —that is the idea Congress needed to be more explicit in giving the authority to the agencies to mandate vaccines than it was.

Kavanaugh asked how courts are supposed to assess whether an agency policy is so economically or politically significant that it requires a clear authorization from Congress.

Keller said courts, in this case, could look at the scope of the vaccine mandate and how many workers it affected, as well as how much money it would cost to implement.

Kavanaugh is often seen as a swing vote for the court, but on the legal issues that the mandate cases raise, he has signaled an interest in reining in the executive branch’s ability to implement expansive policies without clear direction from Congress.

On Friday, he noted that the court has only applied the "major questions doctrine" five or six times in the last 40 years.

He asked Keller, “What should we look at to say this [policy] is the kind ... that rises to level” of previous cases where agency policies were struck down under the doctrine.

2 hr 2 min ago

Nearly half of employed Americans work under vaccine mandates or want one, recent polling shows

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

About three in 10 American workers say their employers already require them to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to recent polling, and nearly two in 10 more say they would like their employer to put in place such a mandate.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll conducted in November found that 29% of employed Americans said their employer required them to get a Covid-19 vaccine, 69% said their employer did not require that. Another 18% of workers said they wanted their employer to require them, meaning about half overall, 47%, either work under a mandate or would prefer to have one in place.

Those who work for the types of larger companies which would be affected by the Biden administration’s proposed mandate were more likely to say their employer already required vaccines, with 36% among those who work for companies with 100 employees or more saying so.

Another 17% work at such a company without a current vaccine requirement and said they would prefer one, while 41% who work for companies of that size said their company did not put in place a vaccine mandate and they do not want one.

Overall, a majority of all Americans favor requiring vaccination in order to go to work. In the KFF poll from November, 52% said they supported a federal government requirement for vaccines or weekly testing among larger employees, down slightly from 57% who backed that in October.

A CNN poll conducted in early December, shortly after the emergence of the omicron variant, found higher support for a government mandate for larger business, 60% said they supported one that required vaccination or weekly testing for employees of businesses with 100 employees or more.

A CBS News poll also conducted in early December, found 53% in favor of requiring proof of vaccination to go to a workplace, without specifying whether that requirement came from the government or from employers.

2 hr 7 min ago

Here's a look at the latest US vaccination figures as SCOTUS hears oral arguments on Biden's mandates

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles in November.
A person receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Los Angeles in November. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is taking up challenges to President Biden's vaccine and testing requirements — as the number of infections soar and 40 million adults in the US are still declining to get vaccinated.

Justices have made mention of the surge in coronavirus cases as a result of the Omicron variant when hearing arguments from both sides today.

Here’s the latest data on vaccination efforts in the US, published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Fully vaccinated: 62.4% of the total US population (all ages), about 207 million people.
  • In four states, less than half of the population is fully vaccinated: Alabama, Idaho, Mississippi and Wyoming.
  • In five states, at least three-quarters of the population is fully vaccinated: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.
  • Not vaccinated: At least 21.3% of the eligible population (ages 5 and older) has not received any dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at least 66 million people.
  • Current pace of vaccinations (seven-day average): 1,072,127 doses are being administered each day.
  • Most doses being administered – about 597,000 – are booster doses.
  • Only about 304,000 people are initiating vaccination each day.
  • About 73 million people have received a booster dose.
  • About 23% of the total US population is now fully vaccinated and boosted.
  • The pace of booster dose administration ticked up amid the Omicron variant’s early initial spread but has since trailed off. 

With regards to hospitalizations, there are 126,410 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, and about 89% of the way to last year’s peak. There have been only 19 days since the beginning of the pandemic that there have been more than 125,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 at one time. 

The US is now averaging 602,547 new Covid-19 cases and 1,256 new deaths each day, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Nearly 834,000 people in the US have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, about one in every 400 Americans, according to JHU data. About one in every six people has tested positive. 

Note: CDC data on Covid-19 vaccinations are estimates. The agency notes that data on people who are fully vaccinated and those with a booster dose may be underestimated, while data on people with at least one dose may be overestimated. 

2 hr 17 min ago

Justice Sotomayor presses attorney for businesses on rules to protect workers

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Justice Sonia Sotomayor had some of the sharpest questions for Scott Keller, who is representing the National Federation of Independent Business.

She noted that some states are banning private employers from implementing their own vaccine or mask mandates and said that “Congress has decided to give OSHA the power to regulate workplace safety.”

Why shouldn’t the federal government have a national rule to protect workers, Sotomayor asked.

Later in her questioning, Keller tried to distinguish the vaccine-or-mask rules from OSHA’s ability to regulate that workplaces require masks when machinery is emitting dangerous sparks.”

“Why is a human being not like a machine if it’s spewing bloodborne viruses” when it comes to OSHA’s authority, Sotomayor pushed back.

1 hr 23 min ago

Chief Justice Roberts hints at possible pro-mandate position

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Chief Justice John Roberts pivoted off of Justice Elena Kagan’s points about vaccines and testing being the best approach for addressing the pandemic in the workplace.

“Why wouldn’t OSHA have the authority to do the best approach possible to address what — I guess you would agree — is a special workplace problem?” Roberts asked during the Supreme Court's oral arguments.

But in a worrying sign for the Biden administration, Roberts then expressed some skepticism of the administration’s broader approach in rolling vaccine mandates across several agencies.

Roberts referenced the arguments planned later Friday for a separate health care worker mandate being implemented by the US Department of Health and Human Services: “It seems to me that the government is trying to work across the waterfront and is just going agency by agency,” Roberts told US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.

“I understand the idea that agencies are more expert than Congress. I understand the idea that they can move more quickly than Congress. But this is something that the federal government has never done before,” Roberts said.

More context: Roberts is a key swing vote the Biden administration will likely need to keep the mandate in force. But the administration will also need to convince a second conservative justice to join the three liberal justices likely to vote in favor of the mandate as well.

2 hr 17 min ago

Kagan says vaccines are obvious solution, calling mandates the policy "most geared" to help stop Covid

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

Justice Elena Kagan interrupted Scott Keller, who is representing the National Federation of Independent Business, to ask why vaccines shouldn’t be mandated.

"Why isn’t this necessary to evade a grave risk?” Kagan asked, referencing the language in the relevant OSHA statute.

Kagan noted that people are getting sick and dying every day because of the pandemic.

“This is the policy that is most geared to stop all of this,” Kagan said. “There is nothing else that will perform that function better,” to incentivize workers to “vaccinate themselves.”

“Whatever necessary means, whatever grave means: why isn’t this necessary and grave?” she added.

Kagan later stressed that the challengers are asking courts to substitute their judgments for that of agency experts.

She argued that agencies — through the President — do face political accountability, while courts are unelected and don’t have any epidemiological expertise. 

“Why in the world would courts decide this question?” Kagan asked.

2 hr 46 min ago

Attorney for businesses calls mandates an overreach and notes the Post Office’s request for delay

From CNN's Dan Berman

Scott Keller, who is representing the National Federation of Independent Business, started out today's oral arguments by calling the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine and testing requirements for businesses as an overreach, noting the US Postal Service is already asking for a delay.

Earlier this week, USPS asked the Labor Department for a temporary waiver.

The vaccine-or-test mandate, Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino wrote, “is likely to result in the loss of many employees — either by employees leaving or being disciplined.”

Chief Justice John Roberts was skeptical of that argument: “Just because the Post Office can’t do it efficiently doesn’t mean private industry can’t.”