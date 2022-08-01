US successfully kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul drone strike

The United States successfully undertook “a precision counterterrorism operation” in Afghanistan targeting and killing al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was sheltering in a safe house in Kabul, a senior administration told reporters Monday.
According to the official, “a precise tailored airstrike” using two Hellfire missiles was conducted at 9:48 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30 – 6:18 a.m. Kabul time – via unmanned air strike and was authorized by President Biden following weeks of meetings with his Cabinet and key advisors.
No American personnel were on the ground in Kabul at the time of the strike.
The official said senior Haqqani Taliban figures were aware of Zawahiri’s presence in the area in “clear violation of the Doha agreement,” and even took steps to conceal his presence after Saturday’s successful strike, restricting access to the safe house and rapidly relocating members of Zawahiri’s family, including his daughter and her children, who were intentionally not targeted during the strike and remained unharmed.
The US did not alert Taliban officials ahead of Saturday’s strike.
The US State Department had offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to his capture. A June 2021 United Nations report suggested he was located somewhere in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan, and that he may have been too frail to be featured in propaganda. Pressed Monday, the official declined to say whether there was intelligence implicating Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence in assisting with hiding al-Zawahiri.
Biden, the official told reporters, “was, as always deeply, engaged in the briefing and immersed in the intelligence,” surrounding Saturday’s strike, and explicitly called for steps to “minimize the risk of any civilian casualties and take into account the ramifications of taking such a strike in downtown Kabul.”
According to the official, Biden, who is isolating at the White House after a rebound case of Covid-19, “was kept informed as the operation began and when it was concluded.”