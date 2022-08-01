Taliban spokesperson claims US carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul

In a series of tweets, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that "an airstrike" was carried out on a residential home in Kabul.

"An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31," Mujahid tweeted.

He said, “the nature of the incident was not apparent at first” but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and “initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone.

The tweets by Mujahid came out prior to CNN reporting the United States successfully targeted and killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Zawahiri, who just turned 71 years old, had remained a visible international symbol of the group, eleven years after the US killed Osama Bin Laden.

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan “strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.”

He said actions such as these “are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region.”

He closed by saying repeating “such actions will damage” available opportunities

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on “a successful counterterrorism operation” from the Blue Room Balcony, the White House said Monday.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak, DJ Judd and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.