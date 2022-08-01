Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

US strike against al Qaeda leader

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Biden speaks on US killing of al Qaeda leader

By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 7:37 p.m. ET, August 1, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 15 min ago

Taliban spokesperson claims US carried out a drone strike on a residence in Kabul

From CNN’s Larry Register and Hamdi Alkhshali

In a series of tweets, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that "an airstrike" was carried out on a residential home in Kabul.

"An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Sherpur area of Kabul city on July 31," Mujahid tweeted.

He said, “the nature of the incident was not apparent at first” but the security and intelligence services of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and “initial findings determined that the strike was carried out by an American drone. 

The tweets by Mujahid came out prior to CNN reporting the United States successfully targeted and killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Zawahiri, who just turned 71 years old, had remained a visible international symbol of the group, eleven years after the US killed Osama Bin Laden.  

Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan “strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement.”

He said actions such as these “are a repetition of the failed experiences of the past 20 years and are against the interests of the United States of America, Afghanistan and the region.”

He closed by saying repeating “such actions will damage” available opportunities

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on “a successful counterterrorism operation” from the Blue Room Balcony, the White House said Monday. 

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak, DJ Judd and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

1 hr 29 min ago

US targets and kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike in Afghanistan, sources say 

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Kevin Liptak and Kylie Atwood

The United States successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Zawahiri, who just turned 71, had remained a visible international symbol of the group, eleven years after the US killed Osama Bin Laden. 

President Biden will make remarks tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on “a successful counterterrorism operation” from the Blue Room Balcony, the White House said Monday. 

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," a senior Biden administration official, said.

At one point Zawahiri acted as Osama bin Laden’s personal physician.

Zawahiri comes from a distinguished Egyptian family, according to the New York Times. His grandfather, Rabia’a al-Zawahiri, was an imam at al-Azhar University in Cairo. His great-uncle, Abdel Rahman Azzam, was the first secretary of the Arab League.

The US State Department offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to the capture of Zawahiri.

June 2021 United Nations report suggests his location as somewhere in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan, and that he may be too frail to be featured in propaganda.