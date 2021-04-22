Key takeaways from today's US-hosted climate change summit

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

Special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry was complimentary of comments made by both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Thursday’s Climate Summit. However, he said the most important aspect is whether both countries follow through on their promises.

“Some of the comments that President Bolsonaro made today surprised me for they’re- that’s pretty good, that works, if you do those things. The question is will they do them? And the question is what’s the follow through and enforcement,” Kerry said.

On Putin, Kerry said he thought he was “pretty rational and put some decent visionary thoughts on things.”

Asked whether he plans to visit Russia or Brazil, Kerry said “at some point travel will be warranted” but said more negotiations on climate need to happen first.

Putin this morning said that Russia is “genuinely interested” in global cooperation.

“I think there’s room to hopefully have a discussion about this and we’ll see if we can find some common ground. I think that’s the most important summary of what I heard in terms of their comments today,” Kerry concluded.