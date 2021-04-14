Follow CNN Politics
Biden announces plan to end America's longest war

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Fernando Alfonso III, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:33 p.m. ET, April 14, 2021
49 min ago

CNN reporter in Kabul reacts to Biden’s announcement on US troop withdrawal

Analysis from CNN's Nick Paton Walsh in Kabul, Afghanistan

CNN's Nick Paton Walsh has been on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, reporting on events in the country ahead of President Biden's announcement to formally withdraw US troops by Sept. 11.

 Here are his three takeaways from Biden's announcement today:

  1. Biden's decision is the product of decades of wrestling with the intractable problem of building Afghanistan back up. He personally feels the sacrifice of the 1% of Americans he reminded us serve in the military – of lives and years lost here in this war. It was a courageous decision, and a decision with no perfect outcome, but one he had accepted and had the responsibility to make. It likely won’t all go well, but it is the one thing the US has not tried here, and the reasons for staying – well, he admitted they were not good enough.
  2. Biden harked back to how his predecessor started this, it was not how he would have done it, but he wanted to honor it. Former President Trump set May 1 as the deadline for leaving completely. Biden will start then. That may not be enough for the Taliban who demanded the US leave in 16 days. But there’s been a lot of rhetoric, and still talking. In the end, Biden reminded us this situation was not of his making, not his choice throughout, but his to muster the courage to fix.
  3. There is scope to hit the Taliban militarily in the months ahead. He was clear that attacks on the US and their partners as they withdraw will get a tough response. That might mean they can use airstrikes against the Taliban if they attack Afghan forces. He also said the US diplomatic mission may need “security” – that could be interpreted in broad ways. He is definitely taking out the troops, but also leaving room to influence the battlefield in the fraught months ahead.

1 hr 25 min ago

NATO chief hails "new chapter" with Afghanistan

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14.
The withdrawal of troops is the beginning of "a new chapter" and “a new kind of partnership” with Afghanistan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Wednesday. 

“The only way to support the country isn’t by having thousands of combat troops deployed in the country. (…) “We have diplomatic tools, we have economic tools, we have development, we have humanitarian aid. All of that is at the disposal of NATO Allies and NATO,” Stoltenberg said.

“All Allies are aware that this is not an easy decision. And this is a decision that entails risks. And also a decision that really requires that we continue to stay focused on Afghanistan. Partly to make sure that the withdrawal takes place in a safe and secure and orderly way,” he added.

Echoing an earlier statement issued by the Alliance, Stoltenberg said: “We’re sending a very clear message to the Taliban: if they start to attack us we will retaliate and answer in a very forceful way.”

“This is not the end. This is the beginning of a new way of working with Afghanistan. But I think that after 20 years, Allies saw that the time had come to end our military presence there,” he added.

1 hr 36 min ago

Defense secretary: US will look continue to fund "key capabilities" in Afghanistan

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Oren Liebermann

United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 14.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the US will look to “continue funding key capabilities” including the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing, and he said the US will continue paying salaries for Afghan Security Forces.

“We will look to continue funding key capabilities such as the Afghan air force and special mission wing, and we will seek to continue paying salaries for Afghan Security Forces

Austin said he fully supports President Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 during remarks at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday.

"I want to thank our NATO allies and partners for the time they have afforded us to complete our review and explain our President’s decision to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021,” Austin said. “I fully support his decision."

When asked about disagreements from the military over a withdrawal, Austin said the process was inclusive and concerns were taken into consideration.

“This was an inclusive process, and their voices were heard and their concerns taken into consideration as the President made his decision. But now that the decision has been made, I call upon them to lead their forces — to lead their forces — through this effort, through this transition, and knowing them all very well as I do, I have every confidence that they will in fact lead their force through this effort,” Austin said.

“We also will work closely with them and with our allies to maintain counterterrorism capabilities in the region sufficient to ensuring Afghanistan cannot become a safe haven for terrorists who threaten our security,” Austin said.

Austin said the US has “accomplished the mission” in Afghanistan, making “economic, civil, and political progress” in the country over the years.

 “Our troops have accomplished the mission they were sent to Afghanistan to accomplish,” Austin said. “Their service and their sacrifices, alongside those of our Resolute Support and Afghan partners, made possible the greatly diminished threat to all of our homelands from Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.”

 Austin acknowledged the ongoing violence from the Taliban. 

“There is still too much violence, to be sure. And we know the Taliban still seek to reverse some of this progress,” Austin said. “That is why we support wholeheartedly the diplomatic efforts ongoing to achieve a negotiated and political settlement that the Afghan people themselves endorse."

2 hr 3 min ago

Biden visits graves of troops killed in Afghanistan at Arlington Cemetery

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Jason Hoffman

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Biden visited the graves of US troops killed in Afghanistan at Arlington Cemetery, following his announcement of withdrawing troops from the country.

"I'm always amazed at, generation after generation, women and men who are prepared to give their lives for their country. They don't give it for their country, per se, they give it for their mothers, their brothers, sisters, their fathers, their uncles, their aunts. It means I have trouble these days ever showing up at a cemetery and not thinking about my son Beau, who proudly insisted on putting on that uniform and going with his unit to Iraq and giving up his spot as attorney general in the state of Delaware, because he thought it was the right thing to do," Biden said after paying his respects.

Asked if the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was a hard decision, Biden said “no it wasn’t” and to him, it was “absolutely clear.”

He said the US went to Afghanistan for two reasons, to get rid of Osama bin Laden and end the safe haven for terrorists, and the US has done that.

Watch the moment:

2 hr 5 min ago

Here's a look at how US troop levels in Afghanistan have changed since 2001

From CNN's Christopher Hickey

President Biden formally announced his decision today to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan before Sept. 11.

When Biden took office in January, about 2,500 troops were stationed in Afghanistan, the lowest level since the beginning of the war nearly 20 years ago in 2001.

The US troop presence was at its highest throughout 2010 and 2011 after former President Barack Obama sent an additional 47,000 troops as part of his surge strategy in 2009.

Here's a look at the number of US troops in Afghanistan by president:

2 hr 16 min ago

NATO confirms withdrawal of troops starting May 1

From CNN's Arnaud Siad 

NATO says it plans to start withdrawing troops May 1, in line with what President Biden announced Wednesday afternoon.

"...recognising that there is no military solution to the challenges Afghanistan faces, Allies have determined that we will start the withdrawal of Resolute Support Mission forces by May 1. This drawdown will be orderly, coordinated, and deliberate. We plan to have the withdrawal of all US and Resolute Support Mission forces completed within a few months. Any Taliban attacks on Allied troops during this withdrawal will be met with a forceful response," the North Atlantic Council Ministerial Statement on Afghanistan said in a statement Wednesday.

2 hr 16 min ago

Pelosi on Biden's Afghanistan decision: "I support this transition"

From CNN's Annie Grayer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement supporting President Biden’s announcement of his timeline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan:

"“The Biden Administration’s announced timeline for the safe, strategic and orderly departure of American troops from Afghanistan is an important and welcomed development. As Speaker, I support this transition and President Biden’s leadership to protect the safety of our troops and the security of the American people, which must be our priority," Pelosi said in the statement.

The House Speaker said Congress "remains committed to advancing peace and security in Afghanistan and the region, including an inclusive Afghan government that respects the human rights of all its people."

2 hr 29 min ago

Biden remembers son Beau and the generational impact of the Afghan conflict

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP
During his remarks about withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, President Biden remembered his late son Beau Biden – who served in Iraq – calling Beau his "North Star."

"I'm the first president in 40 years who knows what it means to have a child serving in a war zone. Throughout this process, my North Star has been remembering what it was like when my late son Beau was deployed to Iraq. How proud he was to serve his country, how insistent he was to deploy with his unit and the impact it had on him and all of us as home," Biden said.

He noted the multigenerational impact the war has had on service members, highlighting the fact that there are members serving now whose parents have served in the same war, and said "it's time to end the forever war.'

"We have service members who are not yet born when our nation was attacked on 9/11. War in Afghanistan was never meant to be a multigenerational undertaking. We were attacked. We went to war with clear goals. We achieved those objectives. Bin Laden is dead and Al Qaeda is degraded in Afghanistan. It's time to end the forever war," the President said.

2 hr 26 min ago

Obama praises Biden's "bold leadership" on Afghanistan withdrawal

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak

Former President Barack Obama praised President Biden’s “bold leadership” for his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, calling it “the right decision.”

"President Biden has made the right decision in completing the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Today, we should pause to pay tribute to the extraordinary sacrifices of the Americans who have served in our longest war, as well as their families," a statement from Obama said.

“After nearly two decades of putting our troops in harm’s way, it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily, and that it’s time to bring our remaining troops home. I support President Biden’s bold leadership in building our nation at home and restoring our standing around the world,” Obama continued in the statement.

Echoing similar themes from Biden's remarks, the former President said the US should be focusing on other global challenges.

"Since we began to draw down U.S. forces in 2011, the United States made clear to the Afghan government that we would be gradually transitioning responsibility for security while creating time and space for efforts to improve governance and pursue diplomacy. Nearly a decade later, it is time to turn the page to the next chapter of our relationship with Afghanistan. There will be very difficult challenges and further hardship ahead in Afghanistan, and the U.S. must remain engaged diplomatically and through our development efforts to support the Afghan people, particularly those who have taken extraordinary risks on behalf of human rights," Obama wrote.

Some more context: As CNN has previously reported, Biden argued ardently to Obama that troops should be drawn down in 2009. He even wrote a long memo and faxed it to Obama from his Thanksgiving vacation on Nantucket. His views went unheeded and that brush-off stuck with Biden over the years. Now, Obama is praising Biden's "bold leadership" in finally pulling troops out.