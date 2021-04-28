Republicans will not provide an official Spanish response to President Biden’s speech to Congress tonight, breaking a modern tradition that has become standard with the annual address.
Instead, the Republican National Congress will translate the English response from Sen. Tim Scott and most-likely release it after it’s done, a party source confirms to CNN.
The tradition of the Spanish response to the president’s annual address or State of the Union speech dates back to 2004, when then-Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico rebutted George W. Bush on the impact the president’s policies had on the Hispanic community and immigration in the US.
Since then, a Spanish response to the address has become almost standard. The only year without one was 2009, the year of President Barack Obama's first address to Congress.
Former GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart gave the first Republican Spanish response to a State of the Union address in 2010.
In 2013, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio became the first official to give both the English and Spanish response. Rubio pre-taped the Spanish version before his live response in English.
Here's a list of past Spanish responses to State of the Union or annual addresses to Congress:
- 2020 - Rep. Veronica Escobar (Democrat from Texas)
- 2019 - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Spanish
- 2018 - Virginia House Delegate Elizabeth Guzman
- 2017 - Immigration activist Astrid Silva
- 2016 – Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (Republican from Florida)
- 2015 - Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Republican from Florida)
- 2014 - Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican from Florida)
- 2013 - Sen. Marco Rubio (Republican from Florida)
- 2012 –Rep. Francisco "Quico" Canseco (Republican from Texas)
- 2011 - Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican from Florida)
- 2010 - Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (Republican from Florida)
- 2009 – none
- 2008 - Texas State Senator Leticia Van de Putte
- 2007 – Rep. Xavier Becerra (Democrat from California)
- 2006 - Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa
- 2005 – Sen. Jeff Bingaman (Democrat from Florida) and Rep. Bob Menéndez (Democrat from New Jersey)
- 2004 – Gov. Bill Richardson (Democrat from New Mexico)