President Biden will soon address a joint session of Congress for the first time this evening and is expected to tout his administration's accomplishments within his first 100 days in office and unveil key components of his next legislative push.

Here's what you need to know about Biden's address and how to watch:

What time is Biden's speech? Biden will address a joint session of Congress starting at 9 p.m. ET.

What he will discuss: Biden is expected to lay out parts of his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.5 trillion legislative proposal to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into key Democratic priorities on education, child care and paid leave. The plan is the second part of a two-part proposal to help the nation's economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The President is also set to tout his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 570,000 Americans. The US recently surpassed 200 million Covid-19 shots administered since January 20, which was double the original goal Biden had outlined of achieving 100 million shots in arms in the first 100 days.

A smaller guest list: The joint session will be designated a National Special Security Event and there will be a limit on the number of lawmakers in the chamber due to Covid-19 protocols, a Capitol official involved in planning told CNN. Lawmakers will be seated in the upstairs gallery in addition to the House floor and guests will not be permitted. A total of about 200 people are expected to be allowed in the House chamber.

A historic first: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will both be wearing masks as they sit behind Biden. It will be the first time two women occupy the seats behind the President at a joint address to Congress.

