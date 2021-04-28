Follow CNN Politics
Biden's first joint address

What's moving markets today

Biden to deliver first joint address to Congress

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:10 p.m. ET, April 28, 2021
1 min ago

Republicans won't provide official Spanish response to Biden's address

From CNN's Adam Levy, Ethan Cohen, and Michael Warren

Republicans will not provide an official Spanish response to President Biden’s speech to Congress tonight, breaking a modern tradition that has become standard with the annual address. 

Instead, the Republican National Congress will translate the English response from Sen. Tim Scott and most-likely release it after it’s done, a party source confirms to CNN.

The tradition of the Spanish response to the president’s annual address or State of the Union speech dates back to 2004, when then-Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico rebutted George W. Bush on the impact the president’s policies had on the Hispanic community and immigration in the US. 

Since then, a Spanish response to the address has become almost standard. The only year without one was 2009, the year of President Barack Obama's first address to Congress. 

Former GOP Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart gave the first Republican Spanish response to a State of the Union address in 2010. 

In 2013, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio became the first official to give both the English and Spanish response. Rubio pre-taped the Spanish version before his live response in English. 

Here's a list of past Spanish responses to State of the Union or annual addresses to Congress: 

  • 2020 - Rep. Veronica Escobar (Democrat from Texas)
  • 2019 - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Spanish  
  • 2018 - Virginia House Delegate Elizabeth Guzman  
  • 2017 - Immigration activist Astrid Silva  
  • 2016 – Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (Republican from Florida) 
  • 2015 - Rep. Carlos Curbelo (Republican from Florida) 
  • 2014 - Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican from Florida) 
  • 2013 - Sen. Marco Rubio (Republican from Florida)   
  • 2012 –Rep. Francisco "Quico" Canseco (Republican from Texas) 
  • 2011 - Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican from Florida) 
  • 2010 - Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (Republican from Florida) 
  • 2009 – none 
  • 2008 - Texas State Senator Leticia Van de Putte 
  • 2007 – Rep. Xavier Becerra (Democrat from California) 
  • 2006 - Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa 
  • 2005 – Sen. Jeff Bingaman (Democrat from Florida) and Rep. Bob Menéndez (Democrat from New Jersey) 
  • 2004 – Gov. Bill Richardson (Democrat from New Mexico) 
9 min ago

Biden will soon deliver his first joint address to Congress. Here are key things to know about his speech.

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

President Biden will soon address a joint session of Congress for the first time this evening and is expected to tout his administration's accomplishments within his first 100 days in office and unveil key components of his next legislative push.

Here's what you need to know about Biden's address and how to watch:

What time is Biden's speech? Biden will address a joint session of Congress starting at 9 p.m. ET.

What he will discuss: Biden is expected to lay out parts of his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.5 trillion legislative proposal to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into key Democratic priorities on education, child care and paid leave. The plan is the second part of a two-part proposal to help the nation's economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The President is also set to tout his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 570,000 Americans. The US recently surpassed 200 million Covid-19 shots administered since January 20, which was double the original goal Biden had outlined of achieving 100 million shots in arms in the first 100 days.

A smaller guest list: The joint session will be designated a National Special Security Event and there will be a limit on the number of lawmakers in the chamber due to Covid-19 protocols, a Capitol official involved in planning told CNN. Lawmakers will be seated in the upstairs gallery in addition to the House floor and guests will not be permitted. A total of about 200 people are expected to be allowed in the House chamber.

A historic first: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will both be wearing masks as they sit behind Biden. It will be the first time two women occupy the seats behind the President at a joint address to Congress.

How can I watch CNN's coverage? CNN will air special coverage of the Biden's presidential address to Congress starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. CNN's coverage will also stream live without requiring a cable log-in on CNN.com's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku). The special will also be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. You can also follow CNN's live coverage on CNN.com.

10 min ago

Biden will address pandemic and Jan. 6 attack and say "America is on the move again"

From CNN's DJ Judd

The White House released excerpts of President Biden's first joint address to Congress. He is slated to deliver remarks at 9 p.m. ET.

Biden will say that “America is on the move again” after a series of crises, including the pandemic, the economic havoc it caused, and the attack on the Capitol, which Biden calls “The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

He will tout his administration’s first 100 days in office, push for passage of his American Jobs Plan, and seek “to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.”

Read portions of his prepared remarks here:

"As I stand here tonight, we are just one day shy of the 100th day of my administration.
100 days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.
Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength."

"Now, I know some of you at home wonder whether these jobs are for you. You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you.
Independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth for years to come. These are good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced. Nearly 90% of the infrastructure jobs created in the American Jobs Plan don’t require a college degree. 75% don’t require an associate’s degree.
The Americans Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America.
And, it recognizes something I’ve always said: Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions built the middle class."

"We have to prove democracy still works. That our government still works—and can deliver for the people.
In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore the people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.
We’re vaccinating the nation. We’re creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. We’re delivering real results people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Guaranteeing fairness and justice."

 

15 min ago

Biden expected to discuss policing reform tonight — one week after Derek Chauvin was convicted

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

The White House has said policing reform will be a key topic discussed during President Biden's evening address.

"As he's thinking about what his joint session speech looks like next week, he has every intention of using that as an opportunity to elevate this issue and talk about the importance of putting police reform measures in place," press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

Biden's comments about policing reform from the chamber will come one week after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last year, was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"The President doesn't believe that he alone can pull the George Floyd (Justice in Policing) Act across the finish line. That is going to be up to Congress," she said, adding that Biden "believes the bar for convicting officers is too high."

20 min ago

Why Biden's speech tonight will technically not be a State of the Union address

From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen

President Biden will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight.

Since this is Biden’s first address, it’s not technically called a "State of the Union" speech. It is an "annual message."

Since 1977, new presidents have not called their first speech before a joint session of Congress a "State of the Union." They are often referred to as an "annual message" or a message/address on a particular topic.

Former President Jimmy Carter delivered a message on energy policy in 1977 and economic addresses were given by Ronald Reagan in 1981, Bill Clinton in 1993, George W. Bush in 2001 and Barack Obama in 2009.

George H.W. Bush gave a speech titled "Building a Better America" in 1989. President Trump’s speech in 2017 did not have a specific policy focus.

A "joint session" of Congress is an official, working session of Congress. All State of the Union/annual message addresses are delivered before a "joint session," not a "joint meeting."

A "joint meeting" of Congress is a less formal gathering and is not an official working session of Congress. Over the years, various prominent Americans or foreign leaders have addressed joint meetings of Congress. 

Generally, only US presidents address joint sessions of Congress. However, there were two occasions in 1934 and 1948 when a foreign dignitary addressed a joint session, but in both cases the US president also spoke.

Read more here.

30 min ago

Biden will wear a mask entering the House chamber but take it off later

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Biden has formulated how he will wear his mask during his first appearance at a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden will enter the Capitol Building wearing his mask, and when he's introduced into the House Chamber, he will also be wearing his mask, a person familiar with the plans said.

He will walk down the center aisle masked, though there will be far fewer people inside the chamber than is typical during a State of the Union/ annual message.

Once he arrives at the rostrum for his remarks, Biden will remove his mask for the speech. Once it concludes, he'll re-mask for the walk out of the chamber.

Both Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will both be wearing masks during the speech when they're sitting behind Biden. It's the first time two women will occupy the seats on the rostrum behind the President.

A senior Democratic aide told CNN's Manu Raju on Monday that House rules require anyone speaking in the chamber to be wearing a mask, but that doesn't apply to Biden because the rules only pertain to lawmakers.

The rule, which took effect on Jan. 4, similarly didn't apply to then-Vice President Mike Pence when he presided over the congressional certification of Biden's victory on Jan. 6.

36 min ago

White House will provide ASL interpreter for Biden's speech in historic first

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

In a historic first, the livestream of a President’s address to a joint session of Congress will include American Sign Language interpretation.

The White House on Twitter said it will be providing an ASL interpreter for Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday night to “make this historic moment accessible for all Americans.”

“We commend the White House for taking steps to ensure accessibility for all who are watching, including deaf and hard of hearing people,” Howard Rosenblum, the CEO of the National Association of the Deaf, said in a statement provided to CNN. He urged TV stations carrying Biden's address to display the interpreter in frame.

Biden had the Pledge of Allegiance signed while also recited at his inauguration in January and his administration has provided a ASL interpreter at every White House briefing since Jan. 25.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the move to add an ASL interpreter to briefings was "part of this administration's accessibility and inclusion efforts."

"The President is committed to building an America that is more inclusive, more just and more accessible for every American, including Americans with disabilities and their families," Psaki said then.

Some of the more than 48 million Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing rely on closed captioning, but other members of the deaf community feel that closed captioning can be inaccurate or difficult to follow, and it doesn’t convey tone or add context in the way an interpreter can, advocates have told CNN.

Rosenblum pointed to the diversity of the community, saying that some are "fluent only" in ASL, "whereas many others are fluent only in English. Consequently, both ASL interpretation and accurate closed captioning are necessary to ensure that everyone within the deaf and hard of hearing community can understand their President’s address to Congress."

42 min ago

Biden will unveil his new American Families Plan tonight. Here's what is in the proposal. 

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

During his address tonight, President Biden will lay out key components of the final piece of a two-part sweeping, $4 trillion spending proposal, which would invest hundreds of billions into education, child care and paid leave.

The measures being proposed in the American Families Plan include:

  • Making community college free
  • Enhancing Pell grants
  • Enhancing funding for recruiting
  • Developing the education workforce
  • Funding paid family and medical leave
  • Funding universal preschool, and extending of free summer meals for children

The plan would also extend or make permanent several existing measures.

The plan would cost $1.8 trillion and the President will seek to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to finance it. His new proposed measures would raise about $1.5 trillion over a decade.

While key elements of the proposal were tweaked, removed or added in just the last several days, the joint session speech has long been viewed as the platform to unveil the proposal and its key elements, several of which Biden's top advisers consistently point out poll quite well with the public.

In the days following the address, Biden will hit the road to make his first sales pitch for the plan at events around the country. Cabinet members and White House officials will take part in the tour as well.

45 min ago

Here's a list of senators attending Biden's joint address

From CNN's Hill Team

Here’s a list of some of the senators who have confirmed they are attending President Biden’s joint address this evening.

Members of the Senate Democratic caucus attending the joint address in-person include:

  • Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia
  • Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon 
  • Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon 
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
  • Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada
  • Sen. Alex Padilla of California 
  • Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey
  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
  • Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Majority Whip
  • Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
  • Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
  • Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
  • Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia
  • Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
  • Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York
  • Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island
  • Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  • Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
  • Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
  • Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
  • Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats

GOP senators going to Biden’s joint address are:

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
  • Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina 
  • Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, part of GOP leadership
  • Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee
  • Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah
  • Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama
  • Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio
  • Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, in GOP leadership
  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
  • Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska
  • Sen. Mike Lee of Utah
  • Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho
  • Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota
  • Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana 

Other senators who are possibly attending include:

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
  • Sen. Todd Young of Indiana